Take a road trip to these Maine breweries

Every autumn the trees in Maine put on a technicolor fireworks display. Leaf peepers from all over the world flock to New England to gawk at the spectacle of color. This year, predictions call for another beautiful foliage season.
The vast state of Maine offers boundless opportunities to take in the fall foliage. And the best way to experience the turning leaves in the Pine Tree State is to couple your road trip with a visit to one of Maine’s many breweries. Drinking a malty Maine beer will help you wax poetic about the raw beauty of autumn.
Here are four brewery day trips to take this fall as you experience peak foliage. (Note: All peak foliage dates are recommended by Maine.gov.)
Photos by Dave Patterson
ACTIVITY: Visit Mount Blue State Park
BREWERY: Tumbledown Brewing Co., 805 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington
PEAK FOLIAGE: Oct. 6-11
Whether you love camping, hiking or kayaking, Mount Blue State park is a magnificent place to soak in fall foliage. With stunning views of Tumbledown Mountain, it only makes sense to pair your visit to this state park with a trip to Tumbledown Brewing Co. in Farmington. Tumbledown Red Ale is one of my favorite Maine fall beers. It pours a crimson hue, has candy corn malt notes and finishes with nice hop flavors. And if your legs ache from a day of hiking, self-medicate with a Fat Man's Misery stout.
ACTIVITY: A drive through the western mountains
BREWERY: Norway Brewing Co., 237 Main St., Norway
PEAK FOLIAGE: Oct. 13-18
There are a number of scenic drives that wind through the western mountains. My favorite is Route 35 from Naples to Bethel, offering views of Mount Washington and a number of lakes and ponds. As you snake your way through this region, hit up Norway Brewing Co. in Norway. The brewpub has up to 10 house-brewed beers on draft, ranging from IPAs to farmhouse ales to stouts. Mr. Grumpypants, its oatmeal stout, is a creamy delight and a great companion for the cold weather of fall. On my last visit, the farmhouse IPA, Collective Consciousness, really hit the spot with earthy hay notes from the yeast and big citrus fruit flavors from the hops.
ACTIVITY: Hike Bradbury Mountain
BREWERY: Maine Beer Co., 525 Route 1, Freeport
PEAK FOLIAGE: Oct. 13-18
Bradbury Mountain is a great fall option for its proximity to Portland, easy-to-access summits for all hiking abilities and extensive views of southern Maine. Just a short drive away in Freeport, Maine Beer Co. offers a brilliant lineup of award-winning beers sure to slake any leaf peeper. On a crisp fall day, I suggest a flight of dark, malty beers, including Zoe amber ale, Mean Old Tom stout, King Titus porter and a Lunch IPA. And if they happen to have Dinner double IPA on draft, let the sensual intermingling of hop bliss and fall foliage lead you to autumnal enlightenment.
ACTIVITY: Visit Camden Hills State Park
BREWERY: Rock Harbor Brewing Co., 416 Main St., Rockland
PEAK FOLIAGE: Oct. 13-18
Camden Hills State Park is an iconic setting to take in the splendor of fall. After your mind recovers from being blown by the sweeping views of Penobscot Bay aglow with fall foliage, head south on Route 1 to Rock Harbor Brewing. This brewpub has a great small-town pub vibe and offers a wide range of house-brewed beers to satisfy the palate of any beer drinker. The juicy hops and sturdy malts of the Rogue Wave Double IPA will help inspire the perfect caption for your Instagram post of the gorgeous vistas atop Mount Megunticook.