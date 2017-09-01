Take a road trip to these Maine breweries

Every autumn the trees in Maine put on a technicolor fireworks display. Leaf peepers from all over the world flock to New England to gawk at the spectacle of color. This year, predictions call for another beautiful foliage season.

The vast state of Maine offers boundless opportunities to take in the fall foliage. And the best way to experience the turning leaves in the Pine Tree State is to couple your road trip with a visit to one of Maine’s many breweries. Drinking a malty Maine beer will help you wax poetic about the raw beauty of autumn.

Here are four brewery day trips to take this fall as you experience peak foliage. (Note: All peak foliage dates are recommended by Maine.gov.)