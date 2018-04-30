When it’s wet outside, cozy up to WaterWorks in Rockland

With wide-plank wood floors, a fieldstone fireplace and a brick interior, WaterWorks Restaurant is a place to belly up to the bar on a cool, rainy afternoon.

And if you do, you’ll find a nice selection of Maine beer, a full bar and wine options.

Our bartender told my companion and me that it had been a busy mid-week lunch service, and apparently we arrived in that restaurant Neverland between the late lunchers and happy hour regulars. We grabbed two seats at the long bar and considered our options.

After asking about a beer called Ponderosa by Threshers Brewing Co., which is out of Searsmont, she offered us a sample. It was a tasty amber ale, one of 12 beers on tap, but we were in the cocktail mood and opted for a cosmo ($8.50) and a margarita ($8). The cosmo was delicious and served in one of those classy little cocktail glasses with a sturdy base – no long stem that breaks easily.

Since it was mid-afternoon, we opted for a couple of appetizers, although there are plenty of lunch and dinner options available on the menu.

We chose the crab dip with bread ($11) and the fried ravioli, which came eight to an order for $6. The food came out super fast, and both portions were sizable, given they were designed to be appetizers. The fried ravioli came on a bed of lettuce with a little bit of marinara on top of each one. Next time, I’d ask for a little marinara on the side too, for dipping.

The crab dip was delicious and the crostinis were nice, light and fresh.

Other starter options include whole belly fried Maine clams ($12), chicken tenders ($7) and jalapeno poppers ($5). There were lunch specials too; don’t forget to check the chalk board for the latest. On this particular day, the eggplant parmesan sandwich with fries sounded like a good option for $11.

The main menu offers sandwiches and wraps, burgers, flatbread pizza, pasta dishes and seafood dinners. And on Friday and Saturday nights, prime rib is available. A 9-ounce queen cut is $20 and a 12-ounce king is $25. The menu notes that the prime rib is “while supplies last,” so be warned that they may run out at any point.

If you’re looking for drink specials, WaterWorks runs a happy hour from 3-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with $2 Bud Light drafts, $3 for all other beers on tap, $4 well drinks and $5 house wines. If we had come just two days earlier when sun shone brightly and the temperature was warm, the deck was open, with red and green umbrellas giving all of us hope that summer will come someday soon.

Another cool option in Rockland is catching a show at the Strand Theatre, which hosts live music and movies.

As you drive into Rockland, it’s good to know that WaterWorks is on Lindsey Street, which is one way from Union Street to Main Street. That means you’ll need to come in on Union and bang a left on to Lindsey, if you want to park in front of the bar.

There is a parking lot at the restaurant, but you may want to grab a spot on the street as you approach the bar, just in case the lot is full.

In addition to the restaurant/bar, which is on the left as you walk through the main entrance, there’s a function room to the right which is available for special events. Maybe time to plan your next birthday party?

WaterWorks Restaurant

WHERE: 7 Lindsey St., Rockland. 596-2753, on Facebook

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

AMENITIES: Big outdoor deck, large indoor fireplace, function room to rent, three TVs.

BOTTOM LINE: WaterWorks is a neighborhood pub with a lot of menu options, local Maine beer, a full bar and wine options.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes