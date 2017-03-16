Thought you couldn’t get a drink in Scarborough? O’Reilly’s Cure will ale you

Perhaps you missed out on St. Patrick’s Day or just didn’t get your fill of all things Irish. In either case, you can head to Route 1 in Scarborough and get your fix at O’Reilly’s Cure.

It’s located in a newly constructed building that stands out in an area inhabited by fast food restaurants and a Walgreens. Opened in October 2016 by Patrick and Sue O’Reilly, the restaurant and bar’s main purpose was to fill a perceived casual dining void in Scarborough.

With their years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industries, and Patrick having been born and raised in Scarborough, it’s obvious that their goal is to provide a very specific service to locals and tourists alike: a convenient location, casual American fare with an Irish bent and an inviting meeting spot for those out and about in the Scarborough area.

Upon entry, the first thing that struck me was the giant chalkboard with upcoming music events, trivia night info and even trivia team standings (you can do it, Kylo Ren’s Hair Conditioner). Despite being so new, O’Reilly’s Cure already seems to have a thriving community of locals and tons of events to entice even more people in the door. My interest was fully piqued.

The ambiance inside is airy, the openness created by 15-foot-high ceilings sporting exposed beams. The bar greets you as soon as you walk in with the dining area opening up to the left. To the right of the bar is a fireplace with couches for those in the mood for drinks and lighter fare, a feature I wish I had seen when I arrived and not when I left.

A sign on the table encouraged me to enjoy a Guinness but, as is so often the case, I was more in the mood for a Bloody Mary, which happened to be the first item on the cocktail list. Called “The Cure” and billed as O’Reilly’s take on the brunch classic, it was a fairly standard Bloody. For $12, I was expecting a little something extra, but it did meet my biggest requirement, which is that it arrive in a pint glass, so I was happy enough.

The cocktail list is complemented by extensive draft beer options, including offerings from Foundation, Oxbow, Bissell and more for around $6 a pint. Wine is sold on draft, by the glass and by the bottle. Those looking for a true taste of Ireland need to look no further than the whiskey/bourbon/Scotch list. I’m not a huge fan of Scotch, but I’m fairly sure that the list of single malts included all the right names: Glenfiddich, Glenlivet, McCallan, Laphroaig. Sláinte, indeed!

O’Reilly’s Cure is a cozy, inviting spot with a lot of potential for the future (hello, seasonal patio with fire pit), and a welcome addition to a lackluster area of Route 1. Come for the amazing happy hour from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and all day Sunday, when you get $1.50 off draft beer, $1 off draft wine and well drinks and $5 appetizer specials. With trivia night, Gaelic Music Mondays and a calendar full of other events, there’s always something going on at O’Reilly’s.

O’REILLY’S CURE

WHERE: Building A, 264 Route 1, Scarborough

PHONE: 517-2222

WEBSITE: oreillyscure.com

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Thursday through Sunday

AMENITIES: Daily food and drink specials, extensive draft list, TVs in bar and dining area, trivia night, live music nights, open and inviting layout, seasonal outdoor patio, great happy hour Sunday through Thursday, fireplace.

BOTTOM LINE: The mission statement for O’Reilly’s Cure was to fill the casual dining void in the center of Scarborough, and it has done exactly that. With its central location, full events calendar and decent food and drinks, this is sure to be a convenient stop for families and non-families alike.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes