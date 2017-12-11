Sebago’s specials are killer at all locations, but go to Gorham if you can

Nestled into the curve of where Elm Street turns into Robie Street in Gorham sits one of Maine’s best known brewpubs, Sebago Brewing Company. Though this is only one of four spots where you can check out the local flavor this mini Maine chain offers (other locations are in Scarborough, Portland and Kennebunk), I think it’s the best in both quality and atmosphere.

While other locations feel generic and overly spacious, this small Gorham bar felt more intimate, the sort of place you could go to with friends after work for happy hour and know the bartender by name but just as easily pop in for a quick, quiet lunch and a beer (if you’re like me and day drinking is not only allowed, but required).

The floors were tiled, the bar fully stocked, and overall the atmosphere was warm and welcoming. The staff was friendly and attentive without hovering or being bothersome, and quiet holiday music crooned in the background, and the walls were painted with a scene of friends on a dock overlooking the ocean.

One of my favorite things about Sebago is the amount of fun daily events and happy hours. The specials are the same at every location, as is the menu, making it easy to keep track, if you travel a lot in southern Maine and find yourself in several of the different locations. There is literally a special for every night of the week. Happy hour is weekdays from 4-7 p.m. and includes appetizer specials for $7.

But beyond the typically happy hour you can find at most bars, there are daily themed specials. Is it Monday? Pop in for Burger & a Pint night where you can get any Sebago burger, fries and your choice of Sebago pint for only $10.50 from 4 p.m. until close. Is it Sunday? Pitchers are only $12.50. Thursday? Get tenders, fries and a pint for $10.50. See a theme here? In any case, it’s a cool thing to do. And a great way for them to create loyal community and repeat customers looking for those themed deals. My favorite special they offer is Tito’s Tuesday where any Tito’s vodka cocktail is only $5.

On my latest visit, I started with sangria ($7), which is consistently good, hitting that perfect blend of wine and fruit, fusing together perfectly without being too sweet or too wine-y. Since it felt wrong to base my opinion on only one drink, I also ordered a limoncello ($8). Sebago does not skimp on the alcohol in its drinks. The limoncello was delicious, strong and citrusy, with just enough sweetness to offset the vodka and not be too candy-like. This one managed to be just the right amount of light sweetness to take the bite of the tart citrus out of the flavor.

The appetizer selection is perfect for those bar-bite hankerings we all get from time to time. The potato nachos ($9.50) were piled high in a heaping plate of waffle fries, cheese, tomatoes, jalapenos, and chives with sides of sour cream and salsa. If you get there for happy hour, it’s only $7, making it a fantastic deal. The mozzarella planks were more than just your standard fried bar bite. They were a creative spin on mozzarella sticks; perfectly fried and not too heavy on the breading, they were served alongside a spicy honey sriracha sauce that was delicious and unique. At $7.50, it’s a great deal and the perfect fried starter. Granted, the happy hour price of $7 isn’t all that special (50 cents off isn’t exactly worth sitting in rush hour traffic to get there in time).

But regardless of the time of day or night, Sebago’s Gorham location is a solid choice for those nights you want something fun, fast and easy.

Sebago Brewing

WHERE: 48 Elm St., Gorham

PHONE: (207) 874-2337

WEBSITE: sebagobrewing.com

HOURS: 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday to Saturday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Tuesday

AMENITIES: Happy hour 4-7 p.m. weekdays, themed daily specials, tons of space, TVs, outdoor seating (summer), full menu at the bar, late night food and drink specials (typically beginning at 10 p.m.), trivia nights

BOTTOM LINE: More so than its other locations, Sebago’s brewpub in Gorham is cute and intimate and a solid choice if you’re looking for a bar with tons of options and lots of specials. Its menu is eclectic and solid, and the cocktail list is abundant with lots of local flair. This is a great choice whether you’re in the mood for booze, brews or bites.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes