From pizza and beer to martinis and tzatziki, Antonia’s doesn’t disappoint

Hunger, in combination with the need for a beer, can strike at any time. If that time happens to coincide with driving on Route 1 in Freeport, make your way to Antonia’s on Lower Main Street for large drinks and fresh pizza.

Owned and operated by the Sotiropoulos family, Antonia’s has been serving up a combination of Greek and Italian fare since 2006, still going strong. According to its website, there is an owner on site from open to close, seven days a week, which shows that they care deeply about their customers and ongoing reputation.

The interior of Antonia’s is bright and airy, with a dining area over to the left, and counter service to the right. The bar is straight back, so straight back is where I headed.

The bar is small but, rest assured, it is fully stocked with all of the necessary beers, booze and accoutrements. The draft list is short, but efficient: Bud Light, Goose Island, Allagash White, Stella, Geary’s and Shed are all available in 16- and 22-ounce glasses. I went for a light and refreshing 16-ounce Allagash ($5.50) and, as usual, was not disappointed.

In addition to the draft list, there are a number of beers available in bottles, so anyone looking for a Rolling Rock, Guinness or Heineken will be most pleased, especially about the $4 to $5 dollar price tag.

A decent selection of wine is also available by the glass ($7 to $8) or by the bottle ($22 to $27). Chardonnay, Pinot Grigio and Sauvignon Blanc are featured for whites, while Pinot Noir, Malbec, and a Cabernet round out the red selection. For more information, Antonia’s even dedicates a page of its menu to describing the notes of the wines to make your selection process easier.

For maybe the first time ever, I was not in the mood for pizza and thus ordered the tzatziki plate, which came with olives, cucumbers, feta and fresh pita bread. The plate served as a nice accompaniment to the beer I was finishing up.

Then, I located my favorite part of the menu: the martini section. Prices range from $7.50 for a dark and stormy to $11.50 for a Maine Vodka Vesper (Cold River vodka and Hendricks gin with a splash of Lillet Blanc), but I went middle-of-the-road and got the White Trash Martini ($8.50) based on the name alone. It’s a combination of Citron vodka, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice and a splash of lime juice and did not disappoint.

Like many pizza places, Antonia’s is family friendly, bright and airy, and consistent with its offerings. The outdoor deck is an added bonus and, while the view of the parking lot isn’t exactly spectacular, you’ll still get vitamin D and a warm summer breeze.

ANTONIA’S

WHERE: 193 Lower Main St., Freeport

PHONE: 865-6863

WEBSITE: antoniaspizzeria.com

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday

AMENITIES: Outdoor seating, to-go counter, full bar, large drinks, martini menu, cheap drinks, flat screen TV behind bar, friendly and attentive staff

BOTTOM LINE: Antonia’s is a great option for those looking for a simple, hearty meal and a beer on the outskirts of Freeport. Family friendly with plentiful seating, there is something for everyone.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes