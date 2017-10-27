Drink your dessert at these Portland hot spots

“Don’t drink your calories!” It’s a phrase my mother used to say to me over and over (and over again). While there are times I understand her (mostly misguided) sentiment, sometimes all I want is a rich, sweet, complex dessert cocktail. Calories be darned. Sometimes, Mom, I’d rather drink my calories.

Lucky for me, here in Portland, there is no shortage of fantastic bars, and most make some version of the espresso martini. But if you’re looking for a nightcap — a place that you and friends or a date can go post-dinner to have a final drink in place of a messy dessert — then definitely check out one of these four Portland bars.

While these aren’t the cheapest cocktails you can get in Portland, the ambiance is sexy and cool, and they are worth every penny, especially for an end-of-night drink.