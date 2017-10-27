Posted: October 27, 2017
Drink your dessert at these Portland hot spots
Written by: Colleen Katana
“Don’t drink your calories!” It’s a phrase my mother used to say to me over and over (and over again). While there are times I understand her (mostly misguided) sentiment, sometimes all I want is a rich, sweet, complex dessert cocktail. Calories be darned. Sometimes, Mom, I’d rather drink my calories.
Lucky for me, here in Portland, there is no shortage of fantastic bars, and most make some version of the espresso martini. But if you’re looking for a nightcap — a place that you and friends or a date can go post-dinner to have a final drink in place of a messy dessert — then definitely check out one of these four Portland bars.
While these aren’t the cheapest cocktails you can get in Portland, the ambiance is sexy and cool, and they are worth every penny, especially for an end-of-night drink.
38 Wharf St., Portland.
4 p.m. to midnight daily
There is no way we can make a list about dessert cocktails without including the Bar of Chocolate. It's a no-brainer. And it also has incredible homemade cakes and gelato if you're with a mix of people, some who want a dessert drink and some who prefer an actual edible dessert. Some of the more notable drinks are: The Peanut Butter Cup Martini ($11, which ends with a house-made mini-peanut butter cup piece of candy at the bottom) and the Key Lime Pie Martini (also $11, with the rim adorned with a graham cracker crust dusting). The Peanut Butter Cup Martini, my personal favorite, is rich and creamy, and somehow they truly make it taste like a peanut butter cup. The drink itself, though, does not go light on the alcohol, and even one cocktail can pack a big punch. Also worth noting? The Bar of Chocolate features absinthe on its menu, along with a wide array of wines, beers and hot beverages (i.e. Irish coffee, boozy hot chocolate, etc).
35 Silver St., Portland.
4-11 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday, noon to 11 p.m. Sunday
The North Point cocktails easily rival Bar of Chocolate, though they go quite as far with the dessert theme. My absolute favorite cocktail is the Ruby Mistress ($11) — perfect for the fruit-loving dessert eater or, um, drinker. The raspberry puree is so fresh and delicious, it tastes like a freshly blended smoothie and is complimented by Absolut Ruby Red Vodka, Cointreau, lime juice and simple syrup. It's a simple recipe that they've managed to perfect and knock out of the park every time. Another notable dessert drink? The Smoked Caramel Vanilla Bourbon ($11). It is more smoky/creamy than sweet and a lovely nightcap for the bourbon lover who prefers their drinks to not require a shot of insulin after.
163 Danforth St., Portland.
4- 11:30 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Dimly lit, Opium is a sexy place to grab your dessert drink. The entire cocktail menu (a whopping 26 drinks) is complex and well thought out with creative concoctions. That said, two drinks specifically come to mind when I think about dessert cocktails. The first is the Sake Snow Cone ($13). Yes, you read that correctly. It is literally an alcoholic snow cone made with sake, yuzu, pineapple and ginger, garnished with salmon caviar and smoked sea salt (which can sometimes be a little too salty depending on who is behind the bar). The drink is finished with a mist of Laphroaig scotch for added smokiness. What I love: It's surprisingly savory and the ginger creates an unexpected spice to the flavor. The back end has floral notes of what, I believe, is jasmine. It's unique. I've never before seen a boozy snow cone offered at a bar. The second drink that I highly recommend is the Fernet con Cacao ($14). This is a bit more traditional when I think of dessert cocktails, made with chocolate bitters, dark crème de cacao, Fernet-Branca and Papa's Pilar rum. It's also garnished with white cocoa powder, which adds a hint of creamy to each sip. It's rich, delicious and has hints of sweetness that are delectably balanced by the chocolate bitters.
11 Free St., Portland.
4-9 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Much more under the radar than the other bars, Sur Lie is understated, quiet and has never disappointed me. Though they make some delicious cocktails, I want to focus on the incredible cordials, ports and dessert wines on their list. My favorite is the La Fleur Renaissance Sauternes. It is sweet and rich without its texture becoming too syrupy (a big complaint many have of dessert wine). If you're looking to end your evening in a contemporary, trendy, quiet location with a simple glass of port, this is your nightcap. (Side note: They also make an incredible cup of coffee with their desserts.)