More & Co. moved to Yarmouth – and added a menu

More & Co. – previously a small store on High Street in Portland near Little Tap House – added a bar and cafe when it moved to Yarmouth in the fall. The shop portion changes its focus every few months but revolves around the belief that everyday objects should bring beauty into one’s home. The bar/cafe portion mimics that theme, with each offering carefully curated.

More & Co. isn’t the kind of place you just stumble across. It’s tucked away in a larger commercial establishment with little visible signage from the road. But once you find it and walk in, you feel a sense of calm, as though you’ve discovered a hidden gem.

There’s not much seating, just six backless barstools, a community table for eight and four stand-alone (or, I should say, sit-alone) chairs. There are purse hooks under the bar but no place to hang coats (the purse hooks are so low that a regular coat would drag onto the floor).

My drinking companion and I opted for the community table (decorated with candles and succulents) and chatted a bit with the friendly server, who told us there’s also a studio with a ceramist and a graphic designer on premises. To the right of the bar was a DJ-like station with hundreds of vinyl albums they were playing at a volume far too loud for the vibe generated by the rest of the space.

More & Co. doesn’t serve liquor (sniff), but proudly serves a selection of five all-natural wines (two reds, one white, one rose and one sparkling) by the glass, carafe or bottle. Glass prices range from $8 to $14. Since we weren’t familiar with the wines, we tasted them first; my friend ended up choosing the $11 Dolcetto red and I went with the $14 sparkling. There were also three canned local beers for $6 and $7, and four intriguing-sounding $3 house-made sparkling juices, such as apricot with bay leaf.

The primary food option is a choose-your-own-ingredients charcuterie plate; More & Co’s website notes there’s also always something chocolate available. My friend and I enthusiastically put together a plate but were a bit horrified at how expensive it ended up being – $4 for three radishes? Seriously? If I’m paying $4 for a measly three radishes, they better be delivered by Bradley Cooper.

But all the individual ingredients were excellent, particularly the house-made butter pickles. In a nice touch, everything is served in crockery made and sold on site.

The check-out system was cumbersome and took longer than anywhere else I’ve been, but hopefully it will be rectified soon; it was clear the staff wasn’t thrilled by how hard it was to process payments.

All in all it was a cute place but too expensive to be a regular stop for most people. I can get a good glass of sparkling wine for $8 elsewhere and have it served in a champagne flute instead of a stemless glass.

If I’m paying for bubbles, I don’t want a glass that gets warmed up by my radiator-like paws.

MORE & CO.

WHERE: Lower Falls Landing, 106 Lafayette St., Yarmouth

PHONE: (207) 747-4730

WEBSITE: alittlemorelikethis.com

HOURS: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

AMENITIES: Natural wines, house-made sparkling juices, design-your-own charcuterie boards, large selection of vinyl records, and DJ-led Soulful Sounds/Warm Vibes sessions on Friday and Saturday evenings.

BOTTOM LINE: Nice option for a first date if you’re already in Yarmouth.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS: Yes