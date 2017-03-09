Choose from a catalog of cocktails at Edge Bar in Biddeford

I often do this thing where I fly by the seat of my pants because I find it exhilarating to have little idea of what I’m getting myself into. Case in point: Edge Bar.

The first time I tried to hit up the establishment on Biddeford’s Main Street, it was closed due to a family emergency. The unexpectedly empty appearance, combined with the looming presence of the abandoned and probably (definitely) haunted Pepperell Mill across the street, gave me the willies, and I was nervous to go back.

Here is what I think happened. Edge Bar opened in July of 2015, taking over the space previously occupied by Fatboys Saloon, a biker bar that opened in 2013 and was immediately met with controversy and a petition asking for its closure, citing numerous noise complaints, public urination and a break-in at a local hair salon. Fatboys eventually did close, making way for Edge Bar, but it seems that its rough reputation has lingered, at least for people like me, who don’t make it down to Biddeford very often.

It is obvious upon entry that Edge Bar is no dive. Decorated with cool neon blue lighting, comfy black leather couches and a few high-top tables, the vibe is very “martini bar” which, it turns out, is exactly what Edge Bar actually is. The drink menu is extensive and even a little intimidating at first glance: five full pages of martinis and specialty cocktails, most between $10 and $13, and that’s not including the beer and wine selection.

Sensing that it would be inappropriate and borderline rude to not order a cocktail, my companion and I embarked on the daunting task of deciding what to get. My classy drinking partner ordered a dirty martini ($12), while I went for Cassie’s Crazy Lemonade ($9) because, with a name like that, how could I not?

The “crazy secret combination of vodkas” and a (teensy) splash of lemonade with a berry sugar rim (made by Cassie herself) was deceptively strong and did, in fact, make me feel a little crazy after drinking it. The dirty martini was filthy and delicious and perfectly complemented our smorgasbord of fried macaroni bites, sriracha fries and buffalo chicken dip.

While we sipped our classy beverages and ate our slightly less classy food, we were treated to a playlist of Katy Perry and Taylor Swift with music videos to match, which, while not to everyone’s musical taste, sparked many minutes of entertaining conversation. Other TVs were showing hockey and “Law & Order: SVU,” so there was something to appease patrons’ varied interests.

Another fun aspect of Edge Bar is its daily alliterative specials. Wednesday is a dollar off wine and whiskey, Thirsty Thursday is a dollar off all beers and Saturday is Martini Madness — a whopping 25 percent off all martinis from 1 to 5 p.m. With live music on Fridays and Saturdays, appetizer specials and a constantly updated and rotating selection of martinis and specialty cocktails, there is always something new and probably cheap to try at Edge Bar.

EDGE BAR

WHERE: 61 Main St., Biddeford

PHONE: 653-2575

WEBSITE: “EDGE Bar” on Facebook

HOURS: 11 p.m. to midnight Tuesday through Thursday, 11 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday and Monday

AMENITIES: Daily specials, live music on Fridays and Saturdays, jukebox, comfy couches, three TVs, amazing cocktail selection, rotating selection of new drinks

BOTTOM LINE: An excellent martini bar in downtown Biddeford. Go for the dirty martini, stay for the amazing drink specials, live music and overall classy-yet-down-to-earth vibe.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes