Beer cocktails and creative bar food make Foulmouthed Brewing stand out from the crowd

The city of Portland is currently home to 19 breweries and regularly tops lists of must-visit beer cities. Given the fairly saturated climate, some might be wary of opening yet another craft beer production facility in the area.

But Craig and Julia Dilger of Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland are not ones to back down from a challenge.

Opened in the summer of 2016, their brewery has made a niche for itself with an emphasis on a constantly rotating menu of beers and updated bar food staples. The brewpub resides in what used to be an auto shop on Ocean Street, which gives the interior an industrial yet inviting and vaguely Scandinavian feel.

The name Foulmouthed is play on the fact that, once upon a time, the area that now encompasses Portland, South Portland, Cape Elizabeth and Westbrook was all known as Falmouth. Their expletive-inspired logo is also an homage to the salty seafaring sailors who first ate, drank and swore with great gusto on this very land.

So, let’s talk about the beer. There are six rotating taps of Foulmouthed’s own inventions, and if that sounds it would make for a difficult choice, fear not — flights eliminate the need for any decision-making. For $10, you get 4-ounce pours of each of the six offerings. Standouts included the Malcontent, a double IPA, and Jeff’s Black Soul, a Belgian dry stout. Most drafts come in 8-, 12-, 16-, or 20-ounce pours, and if you happen to fall in love and want to take one home, you can do that, too — 32- and 64-ounce growlers are available ($5 for the bottle, varying prices for the beer, depending on what you get.)

There are also a few interesting cocktails, wine,and even a couple of non-Foulmouthed beer options (Liquid Riot and Geary’s on this visit). I was particularly intrigued by the beer cocktail list, most notably the Hot Buttered Rum Runnings. It is only available on brew days (indicated on their website), because that day’s wort is a main ingredient. Wort is the liquid extracted from the mash process that contains the sugars that go on to be fermented by yeast to create beer. Very simply put, wort plus yeast equals beer. In the case of the Rum Runnings though, wort plus spiced butter, Mount Gay rum and orange juice equals many return visits for this gal.

One of the main facets of Foulmouthed, and what puts it solidly in the brewpub category, is its constantly rotating menu. A small but creative selection of updated bar staples is sure to keep both adventurous and traditional palates happy. My curry fries with cilantro mint yogurt sauce were particularly delicious. Our restaurant reviewer came in the fall and loved the pulled pork nachos, which I did not order and will regret for the rest of my days.

With a calendar full of events like quiz night, Pints & Purls knitting group and a happy hour with drink specials from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, there’s always something going on at Foulmouthed. As far as breweries in the Portland area are concerned, Foulmouthed proves there’s always room for more.

Foulmouthed Brewing

WHERE: 15 Ocean St., South Portland

PHONE: 618-6977

WEBSITE: foulmouthedbrewing.com

HOURS: 3-11 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

AMENITIES: Cool, open, industrial-ish decor, weekly events including quiz night, knitting, yoga and happy hour, beer to go, rotating menu and taps, self-service water taps, friendly and attentive staff.

BOTTOM LINE: In an area overflowing with both breweries and restaurants, Foulmouthed Brewing has made a name for itself as a notable brewpub. Its emphasis on a constantly rotating menu is one of its best features. There’s always something new to try, whether it’s beer, food or cocktails.

WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE: Yes