Bar Guide
It’s never a dull night at O’Donoghue’s in Brunswick
The Irish-tinged pub boasts regular entertainment – including the friendly bartender.
Bar Guide
Lio has quite the wine list, but the cocktails are can’t-miss
A winding bar is the centerpiece of the new Spring Street restaurant.
Bar Guide
Pier Patio Pub is everything you love about OOB
Have cocktails and seafood sitting on top of the ocean.
Bar Guide
Belly up to the boat-shaped bar at Boothbay Harbor’s Thistle Inn
Just back from the tourist action, the inn's bar area serves classy cocktails and pub fare.
Bar Guide
Go to Eaux for New Orleans in a glass
The Creole joint serves up the city's classic cocktails like Hurricanes and Sazeracs.
Bar Guide
Burgers and beer list are winners at Legends Rest
The new Westbrook sports pub will appeal to more than just major league fans.
Bar Guide
Gin only at this joint, but Round Turn’s version is versatile
The Biddeford distillery serves a variety of cocktails made with its Bimini Gin.
Bar Guide
All signs should point to the cocktail list at El Jefe
The Freeport taco bar's margarita game is on point.
Bar Guide
Clever concoctions are Lady & the Mensch’s bent
The Saco cocktail bar also has some no-joke hummus.
Bar Guide
Blue Lobster is for wine lovers (not snobs)
The urban winery in East Bayside delivers on its promise.