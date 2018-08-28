Posted: August 28, 2018
Anyway you slice it: where to get pizza in southern Maine
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of fresh, hot pizza. Thankfully, in the Portland area, there are plenty of spots to satisfy your pizza craving, whether it’s with a slice on the run or a sit-down meal with your posse. We’ve rounded up some of these places for your perusal and included links to the ones we’ve reviewed. Mangiamo!
Staff photo by John Patriquin
Anthony's Italian Kitchen
151 Middle St., Portland. (207) 774-8668. anthonysitaliankitchen.com
Anthony's is a long-standing institution below ground in Portland's Old Port. They always have slices ready to go
and the full pie menu includes Chicken Polynesian, Kamehameha (pineapple and bacon) and the Athena (grilled
chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions and feta).
Read our review.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Bill's Pizza
177 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 774-6166. billspizzaoldport.com
Bill's Pizza is an Old Port mainstay, founded in 1949, and thousands upon thousands of slices have been enjoyed in the wee hours of the weekend from the late crowd who need to get something in their belly after a night of revelling. But they've also kept the lunch and dinner crowd happy for years with their time-tested pizza.
Read our review.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
Bonobo Wood Fire Pizza
46 Pine St., Portland. (207) 347-8267. Bonobopizza.com
Bonobo is all about 13-inch locally sourced wood-fired pizzas with a creative array of pies. One example is the
Marley which looks mighty tempting, topped with jerk chicken, roasted red peppers, hot peppers & scallions,
cheddar, mozzarella and red sauce.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
DiPietro's Market
385 Cottage Road, South Portland.(207) 799-2839. On Facebook.
Di Pietro's has been a busy spot in South Portland's Meeting House Hill neighborhood since 1972. They've got all the classics pizzas you'd expect and their prices won't clean out your wallet.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
Easy Day
725 Broadway, South Portland. (207) 200-2266. easydaysopo.com
Yes it's a bowling alley but Easy Day also rolls a strike with their Detroit style pizza with the toppings on the
bottom, above the crust, covered by cheese and then sauce. They also offer thin style crusts and gluten-free ones.
Read our review
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
Flatbread Company
72 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 772-8777. flatbreadcompany.com
Situated right on the water of Casco Bay by the ferry terminal, Flatbread Company serves all natural, wood-
fired clay oven pizza. Offerings include Jay's Heart, the Casco Bay Community Flatbread and the legendary
Punctuated Equilibrium with Kalamata olives rosemary, red onions, goat cheese, roasted red peppers and mozzarella.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Lazzari
Lazzari
618 Congress St., Portland. (207) 536-0368. On Facebook.
For a pizza menu that includes a brussels sprout & pancetta pie as well as a white clam and a classic pepperoni,
head to Lazzari in downtown Portland.
Read our review.
Photo by Ken Richardson
Otto
576 Congress St., Portland. (207) 358-7090. ottoportland.com
They put mashed potatoes on their pizza. What is there to say? Take your pick of three Portland locations as well
as ones in South Portland and Yarmouth. Be sure to put getting a slice of one their many tempting offerings on your
to-do list.
Photo courtesy of Pizzarino
Pizzarino
505 Fore St., Portland. 533-1189. pizzarino.us
Located diagonally across the street from and opened by the same owners of Paciarino, Pizzarino serves up salads, risotto, arancini (stuffed rice balls), gnocchi, and a whole bunch of delicious sounding pizza. They use a traditional Italian recipe baked in a brick wood oven fire. The list of pies includes the Carciofi (mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichokes, extra virgin olive oil and basil, the Funghi e Carciofi (mushrooms and artichokes) and the Tonno e Cipolla (tuna and onion) among others.
Staff photo by Jill Brady
Pizza by Alex
93 Alfred St., Biddeford. (207) 283-0002. pizzabyalexmaine.com
Since 1960 Pizza by Alex in has had a menu with only one thing on it: a 10-inch personal pizza. The list of
toppings however is lengthy and includes olives, pineapple, ham, bacon,hamburger, anchovies and many other usual
suspects. They also still have their signature red and aquamarine retro neon sign that is a beacon of light in
Biddeford.
Read our review.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Pizzaiolo
360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. (207) 236-7210. pizzaioloportland.com
Pizzaiolo is the perfect spot to dash into and grab a slice to go when the hunger pang hits you in downtown
Portland. Slices vary from day to day but the list includes mushroom & hamburger, spicy buffalo chicken and
something called The Porko, topped with assorted pork-based meats.
Read our review.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
Pizza Villa
940 Congress St., Portland. 207-774-1777. On
Facebook.
This is a true neighborhood joint where you can hang out with friends and catch the game while you nosh on one your
favorite pies and enjoy a few cold ones.
Photo by Ray Routhier
Portland Pie Co.
400 Expedition Drive, Scarborough. (207) 510-6999. portlandpie.com
With locations in Scarborough, Portland, Biddeford, Westbrook and Brunswick, you're never too far from Portland Pie
Co. They've got all sorts of appetizers, soups, salads and sandwiches to choose from and of course there's no
shortage of pizza options including the Merrimack River (marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil, the
Nor'Easter (bleu cheese dressing, grilled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot sauce and three cheeses) and
the Crescent Beach (ketchup and mustard base, American cheese, hamburger, onion, bacon and Montreal steak
seasoning, all woven in a three cheese blend. Finished with romaine, sesame seeds and pickles).
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of Slab
Slab Sicilian Street Food
25 Preble St., Portland. (207) 245-3088. slabportland.com
For a slice of cloudy heaven look no further than the giant hand slab. It's a Sicilian style creation with tomato
sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano and olive oil that weighs a pound but that you'll likely polish off every
last morsel of.
Read our review.
Photo by Ray Routhier
South Portland House of Pizza
181 Waterman Drive, South Portland. (207) 767-2300. sopohop.com
After a 25-year-run near Willard Beach, South Portland House of Pizza has settled into Knightville. Their offerings
of comfort food continues with pizza taking center stage. Toppings options are many and include gryo meat, feta
cheese, broccoli, egg plant, salami and several others.
Read our review.
Photo courtesy of the Westbrook House of Pizza
Westbrook House of Pizza
1 Westbrook Common, No. 4., Westbrook. (207) 591-0577. westbrookhouseofpizza.com
Not only does Westbrook House of Pizza offer a wide range of gourmet pies including buffalo chicken, shrimp scampi
and chicken pesto, the menu also incldues a tasty meatball sub. Also, swing in on Saturday and Sunday for the
classic breakfast pizza.
Read our review.