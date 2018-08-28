Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: August 28, 2018

Anyway you slice it: where to get pizza in southern Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

Nothing hits the spot quite like a slice of fresh, hot pizza. Thankfully, in the Portland area, there are plenty of spots to satisfy your pizza craving, whether it’s with a slice on the run or a sit-down meal with your posse. We’ve rounded up some of these places for your perusal and included links to the ones we’ve reviewed. Mangiamo!

  • Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Anthony's Italian Kitchen

    151 Middle St., Portland. (207) 774-8668. anthonysitaliankitchen.com
    Anthony's is a long-standing institution below ground in Portland's Old Port. They always have slices ready to go and the full pie menu includes Chicken Polynesian, Kamehameha (pineapple and bacon) and the Athena (grilled chicken, spinach, tomatoes, onions and feta). Read our review.

  • Staff photo by John Ewing

    Bill's Pizza

    177 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 774-6166. billspizzaoldport.com
    Bill's Pizza is an Old Port mainstay, founded in 1949, and thousands upon thousands of slices have been enjoyed in the wee hours of the weekend from the late crowd who need to get something in their belly after a night of revelling. But they've also kept the lunch and dinner crowd happy for years with their time-tested pizza. Read our review.

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Bonobo Wood Fire Pizza

    46 Pine St., Portland. (207) 347-8267. Bonobopizza.com
    Bonobo is all about 13-inch locally sourced wood-fired pizzas with a creative array of pies. One example is the Marley which looks mighty tempting, topped with jerk chicken, roasted red peppers, hot peppers & scallions, cheddar, mozzarella and red sauce. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Derek Davis

    DiPietro's Market

    385 Cottage Road, South Portland.(207) 799-2839. On Facebook.
    Di Pietro's has been a busy spot in South Portland's Meeting House Hill neighborhood since 1972. They've got all the classics pizzas you'd expect and their prices won't clean out your wallet. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    Easy Day

    725 Broadway, South Portland. (207) 200-2266. easydaysopo.com
    Yes it's a bowling alley but Easy Day also rolls a strike with their Detroit style pizza with the toppings on the bottom, above the crust, covered by cheese and then sauce. They also offer thin style crusts and gluten-free ones. Read our review

  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Flatbread Company

    72 Commercial St., Portland. (207) 772-8777. flatbreadcompany.com
    Situated right on the water of Casco Bay by the ferry terminal, Flatbread Company serves all natural, wood- fired clay oven pizza. Offerings include Jay's Heart, the Casco Bay Community Flatbread and the legendary Punctuated Equilibrium with Kalamata olives rosemary, red onions, goat cheese, roasted red peppers and mozzarella. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Lazzari

    Lazzari

    618 Congress St., Portland. (207) 536-0368. On Facebook.
    For a pizza menu that includes a brussels sprout & pancetta pie as well as a white clam and a classic pepperoni, head to Lazzari in downtown Portland. Read our review.

  • Photo by Ken Richardson

    Otto

    576 Congress St., Portland. (207) 358-7090. ottoportland.com
    They put mashed potatoes on their pizza. What is there to say? Take your pick of three Portland locations as well as ones in South Portland and Yarmouth. Be sure to put getting a slice of one their many tempting offerings on your to-do list.

  • Photo courtesy of Pizzarino

    Pizzarino

    505 Fore St., Portland. 533-1189. pizzarino.us
    Located diagonally across the street from and opened by the same owners of Paciarino, Pizzarino serves up salads, risotto, arancini (stuffed rice balls), gnocchi, and a whole bunch of delicious sounding pizza. They use a traditional Italian recipe baked in a brick wood oven fire. The list of pies includes the Carciofi (mozzarella, tomato sauce, artichokes, extra virgin olive oil and basil, the Funghi e Carciofi (mushrooms and artichokes) and the Tonno e Cipolla (tuna and onion) among others.

  • Staff photo by Jill Brady

    Pizza by Alex

    93 Alfred St., Biddeford. (207) 283-0002. pizzabyalexmaine.com
    Since 1960 Pizza by Alex in has had a menu with only one thing on it: a 10-inch personal pizza. The list of toppings however is lengthy and includes olives, pineapple, ham, bacon,hamburger, anchovies and many other usual suspects. They also still have their signature red and aquamarine retro neon sign that is a beacon of light in Biddeford. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by John Ewing

    Pizzaiolo

    360 Cumberland Ave., Portland. (207) 236-7210. pizzaioloportland.com
    Pizzaiolo is the perfect spot to dash into and grab a slice to go when the hunger pang hits you in downtown Portland. Slices vary from day to day but the list includes mushroom & hamburger, spicy buffalo chicken and something called The Porko, topped with assorted pork-based meats. Read our review.

  • Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Pizza Villa

    940 Congress St., Portland. 207-774-1777. On Facebook.
    This is a true neighborhood joint where you can hang out with friends and catch the game while you nosh on one your favorite pies and enjoy a few cold ones.

  • Photo by Ray Routhier

    Portland Pie Co.

    400 Expedition Drive, Scarborough. (207) 510-6999. portlandpie.com
    With locations in Scarborough, Portland, Biddeford, Westbrook and Brunswick, you're never too far from Portland Pie Co. They've got all sorts of appetizers, soups, salads and sandwiches to choose from and of course there's no shortage of pizza options including the Merrimack River (marinara sauce, fresh mozzarella and sweet basil, the Nor'Easter (bleu cheese dressing, grilled buffalo chicken smothered in Frank's Red Hot sauce and three cheeses) and the Crescent Beach (ketchup and mustard base, American cheese, hamburger, onion, bacon and Montreal steak seasoning, all woven in a three cheese blend. Finished with romaine, sesame seeds and pickles). Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of Slab

    Slab Sicilian Street Food

    25 Preble St., Portland. (207) 245-3088. slabportland.com
    For a slice of cloudy heaven look no further than the giant hand slab. It's a Sicilian style creation with tomato sauce, mozzarella, provolone, oregano and olive oil that weighs a pound but that you'll likely polish off every last morsel of. Read our review.

  • Photo by Ray Routhier

    South Portland House of Pizza

    181 Waterman Drive, South Portland. (207) 767-2300. sopohop.com
    After a 25-year-run near Willard Beach, South Portland House of Pizza has settled into Knightville. Their offerings of comfort food continues with pizza taking center stage. Toppings options are many and include gryo meat, feta cheese, broccoli, egg plant, salami and several others. Read our review.

  • Photo courtesy of the Westbrook House of Pizza

    Westbrook House of Pizza

    1 Westbrook Common, No. 4., Westbrook. (207) 591-0577. westbrookhouseofpizza.com
    Not only does Westbrook House of Pizza offer a wide range of gourmet pies including buffalo chicken, shrimp scampi and chicken pesto, the menu also incldues a tasty meatball sub. Also, swing in on Saturday and Sunday for the classic breakfast pizza. Read our review.

 

 

