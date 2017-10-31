9 iconic Maine diners

Interview with funnyman and woodworker Nick Offerman, interview with singer-songwriter Josh Ritter, The Beer Muse suggests fall beers, Eat & Run visits Maple's and Bar Guide visits The Treehouse. Plus we've got TONS of Halloween weekend ideas and will tell you about art shows, concerts, theater and more.

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

