6 southern Maine spots open on Christmas

For a lot of people, Christmas is about taking family time to the max, but for others — those who don’t celebrate the holiday, who have no family nearby or who can only take so much — it’s nice to have the option of getting out. With so many places closed for the day, it can be hard to find refuge on Christmas. Fortunately, there a few restaurants and bars in southern Maine that open their doors for anyone in need of a bite to eat, a little socialization or just an excuse to leave the house.

Photo by Andrew Talbot/@botbeat.jpg Commercial Street Pub Open 10:30 a.m. to 1 a.m., 129 Commercial St., Portland

If you’re itching to get out of the house right after you open your presents, you can head to Commercial Street Pub in Portland by late morning — and stay until the wee hours of the following day. The pub prides itself on opening every day of the year, and Christmas is no exception. You’ll even be rewarded for your patronage with a buffet-style turkey dinner, available for free to anyone who comes in for drinks. The rolling desk chairs and laid-back vibe will make you feel right at home, especially if you’re a Nebraska fan. Photo by Katy Kelleher Armory Lounge Open 3 to 8 p.m., 20 Milk St., Portland

Hotel restaurants are often some the only places open on major holidays, serving fancy, multi-course dinners for people who are traveling or just don’t want to cook. While the Portland Regency’s restaurant, Twenty Milk Street, does the white-tablecloth version of that, the historic Old Port hotel’s lounge, the Armory, will also be serving the holiday menu in a slightly more casual atmosphere, though still festively decked out. And the extensive, creative martini list might be the perfect antidote to any family drama. Staff photo by Jack Milton Broad Arrow Tavern Open 11:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., 162 Main St., Freeport

The Harraseeket Inn in Freeport does a reservation-only Christmas buffet, complete with beef tenderloin and pecan pie, but also keeps its tavern open all day long, serving its regular menu of burgers, seafood and brick-oven pizza. If you’re really looking to kill some time on Christmas, this is probably the place to go, with the always-open L.L. Bean flagship store right across the street and a cute downtown to stroll around. Staff photo by Derek Davis Rosie’s Open 3 p.m. to 1 a.m., 330 Fore St., Portland

Rosie’s is the ultimate cozy pub, its picture windows the perfect place through which to watch snow fall on the Old Port from a warm seat (with a cold beer) inside. You can order from its menu full of comfort food or just snack on the free popcorn from the machine. If you start to get antsy, a rousing game of darts should keep you entertained. Photo by Leslie Bridgers Zen Chinese Bistro Open 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., 45 Danforth St., Portland

Chinese restaurants have made a name for themselves as being among the few places people can eat out on Christmas. Having Chinese food on Christmas Day has become a cliched custom among the American Jewish community and was immortalized in film by the holiday classic “A Christmas Story,” after the family dogs destroy the turkey. Zen gets so busy on Christmas that the restaurant suspends its delivery service for the day and warns on its website to expect up to a 70-minute wait for takeout. Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski Kon Asian Bistro Open 4 to 10 p.m., 1140 Brighton Ave., Portland

Here’s a completely different idea for Christmas dinner: hibachi. Have your meal cooked right before your eyes, and served with a side of humor, by bringing the whole family to Kon, which keeps its normal hours on Christmas Day. The massive restaurant by the Westbrook line also has a traditional dining area, where you can order sushi, as well as noodle, rice and teriyaki dishes, and a large bar with a drink list that includes many of the classic tiki cocktails, assisting any Grinches out there to forget what day it is and instead feel transported to a tropical island.