Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland’s suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal — much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Send an email | Read more from Leslie







Posted: December 27, 2017

15 soups for a cold day

Whether it’s chowder or pho, a bowl of these soups from Portland area eateries will warm you right up.

Written by: Leslie Bridgers

The cold weather is here, but it’s no match for these bowls of goodness. Just looking at them might help.

  • Hakata-style ramen -- one of three hot noodle dishes at Ramen Suzikaya, 229 Congress Street -- is topped with pork, a soft-boiled egg, pickled ginger and more. Ben McCanna/Staff Photographer

  • Pictured here with a lobster roll, seafood chowder in a bread bowl is a speciality at Gilbert's Chowder House, 92 Commercial St., Portland. John Patriquin/Staff Photographer

  • Veggie chili is one of several soups served up every day at Kamasouptra, located in the Portland Public Market House at 28 Monument Way, at The Maine Mall in South Portland and in the Freeport Market House, 20 Bow St. And the roll that's served warm with each bowl is no joke. Gregory Rec/Staff Photographer

  • Vegetarian black bean soup served with a half of Catie's Famous Chicken Salad sandwich at Verbena restaurant in the Knightville neighborhood in South Portland. Whitney Hayward/Staff Photographer

  • A bowl of beef pho with a plate of fresh basil, bean sprouts, lime, Jalapeno pepper slices, and hot oil at Saigon Restaurant, 795 Forest Ave., Portland. Gordon Chibroski/Staff Photographer

  • A bowl of tomato and cheese soup gets ladled up at the Portland Food Co-Op, 290 Congress St., Portland, where there are two hot soups every day. Gabe Souza/Staff Photographer

  • Pho Ga (noodles with sliced white meat chicken) at Pho Hong restaurant on 285 Route 1 in Scarborough. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • The clam chowder at Linda Kate Lobster and Seafood on 1035 Ocean Ave. in Portland features meaty clams and is thick with an intense flavor that includes a hint of smokiness. Photo by Mary Pols

  • Sen Pak are noodles made in house with Chinese broccoli at Mi Sen Noodle Bar on 630 Congress St. in Portland. Photo by Leslie Bridgers

  • The pho with rare beef is served with a side plate of basil, cilantro,sprouts, jalapeno slices and lime at Bamboo Bistro on 1 Westbrook St. in Westbrook. Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • Smoky minestrone soup from The Farm Stand on 161 Ocean St. in South Portland. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Sweet potato bisque at The Local Press at 276 Woodford St. in Portland. Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • French onion soup from Brea Lu Cafe on 9 Cumberland St. in Westbrook. Photo by Aimsel Ponti

  • The Pho Ga has flavorful broth and tender chicken at Pho Co. in the Public Market House, 28 Monument Square in Portland. Photo by Mary Pols

  • Butternut squash and ginger soup at Olive Cafe on 127 Commercial St. in Portland Photo by Aimsel Ponti/Staff Writer

 

 

