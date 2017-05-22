6 seasonal dining destinations in Maine

As Maine continues to gain renown for its food scene, getting a seat at the table is harder to come by, and that’s especially true for places that are only open part of the year. If you’re hoping to eat at one of the state’s more high-profile seasonal restaurants this summer, it’s never too early to make a reservation. One of them is already booked for the season – and did it in a day. While dinner out is usually just part of going on vacation, scoring a table at these destination dining establishments is reason enough to plan a trip. Fortunately, they’re all in locales worth visiting; some even have rooms on site.

PRIMO

2 South Main St., Rockland, 207-596-0770. primorestaurant.com

This celebrated farm-to-table restaurant in Rockland opens in May and starts taking reservations for the season on April 1. It’s situated on a 4-acre farm that raises animals, grows fruits and vegetables, and produces honey, eggs and cured and smoked meats. Chef Melissa Kelly, a two-time James Beard Foundation Award winner, has remained steadfast in her mission to create a menu and experience that is truly representative of the land. While the main dining room is reservation only and begins seating at 5:30 p.m., the Counter Room and Bar are walk-in and walk-up only, open at 5 p.m.

EARTH AT HIDDEN POND

54 Goose Rocks Road, Kennebunkport, 207-967-6550. earthathiddenpond.com

Now in its seventh season (open from May 1 through Nov. 1), Earth at Hidden Pond is a 60-acre luxury resort nestled deep among the balsam and birch trees of Kennebunkport. Chef Justin Walker’s menu is as “farm to fork” as you can get; the restaurant sits steps away from breathtakingly beautiful herb and vegetable gardens. Started in collaboration with James Beard Award-winner Ken Oringer, the menu focuses on local meats, fresh seafood and as many on-site ingredients as possible. Earth is a perfect woodsy escape for urbanites looking for exceptional food and drink. Reservations can be made online for dinner.

THE LOST KITCHEN

22 Mill St., Freedom, 207-382-3333. findthelostkitchen.com

The 2017 season is booked at Erin French’s The Lost Kitchen, but that doesn’t mean you can’t mark your calendar for April 1 next year. That’s the next time this restaurant will be taking reservations, and don’t wait a day longer, as they reportedly received 10,000 calls on April 1 this year. Each year, French hosts a series of dinners from May until New Year’s Eve in an old mill hidden deep in the woods of Freedom. The multi-course and ultra-seasonal dinners typically run about $100 per person. The Lost Kitchen is BYOB, but there is a wine shop on site (run by French’s mother) where you can purchase a bottle and have it served with your meal.

THE WELL AT JORDAN’S FARM

2 Wells Road, Cape Elizabeth, 207-831-9350. thewellatjordansfarm.com

Simple, serene and always delicious, The Well at Jordan’s Farm is a perfect spot for a summer date night, or a group of six or more for a celebration. Diners eat outside on picnic tables on this 122-acre working farm next to the strawberry fields, or in one of the three gazebos. Chef Jason Williams’ menu changes daily, consisting of four or five options, and most of the food comes from Jordan’s Farm and the surrounding farms in Cape Elizabeth. Open Tuesday through Saturday starting June 6 from 5-9 p.m. Reservations can be made online or by phone. It’s cash only and BYOB.

NEBO LODGE ON NORTH HAVEN

11 Mullins Lane, North Haven, 207-867-2007. nebolodge.com

Perhaps the ultimate destination dining experience in Maine is on an island with a year-round population of roughly 400. At Nebo Lodge on North Haven in the heart of Penobscot Bay, the restaurant boasts local produce, meat, fish, cheeses and other foods produced on the island. Turner Farm is just three miles from the inn. To boot, the bar features a terrific wine list and craft cocktails – a good reason to book one of Nebo’s nine charming guest rooms. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday from June 23 to Sept. 2, then just on Friday and Saturday nights through Oct. 7. Book online or call for reservations.

THE BLAIR HILL INN

351 Lily Bay Road, Greenville, 207-695-0224. blairhill.com

The Blair Hill Inn on Moosehead Lake is now in its 20th season of sharing stunning views, great lodging and fine dining. The restaurant is open Thursday through Saturday from mid-June through mid-October and serves a six-course dinner for $69. A greenhouse and gardens supply the restaurant with fresh produce, and Chefs Marilou Ranta and James Varon utilize as much from nearby farms as possible. Reservations are absolutely necessary here, as the restaurant fills to capacity (45 guests/night). Arrive a half-hour before your reservation to enjoy views of the lake while enjoying a cocktail or glass of wine.