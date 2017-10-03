28 places for late-night food in Portland

We’re not talking a European-style dinner here. We’re talking that time between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. when, if you’re still wide awake, you’re probably in need of fourth meal. Eating during these hours used to be limited to greasy pizza slices or burgers for the bar crowd (and we’ve got those), but now you can eat gourmet, too, right into the middle night. From sushi to Scandavian, ramen to lobster rolls, here’s what you can eat in Portland till midnight — and later.