Posted: October 3, 2017
28 places for late-night food in Portland
Written by: Leslie Bridgers
We’re not talking a European-style dinner here. We’re talking that time between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m. when, if you’re still wide awake, you’re probably in need of fourth meal. Eating during these hours used to be limited to greasy pizza slices or burgers for the bar crowd (and we’ve got those), but now you can eat gourmet, too, right into the middle night. From sushi to Scandavian, ramen to lobster rolls, here’s what you can eat in Portland till midnight — and later.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
38 Wharf St.
Insomniacs with a sweet tooth can choose from about 20 desserts, including cakes and creme brulee, until 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and midnight the rest of the week. Best enjoyed, of course, with one (or more) of many martinis, dessert and otherwise. Savory-leaning companions can meanwhile much on cheese plates, almonds and tea sandwiches.
Staff photo by John Ewing
177 Commercial St.
This Old Port establishment is a mecca for the nighttime crowd in need of something to sop up their libations. Serving slices and whole pizzas until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
5 Dana St.
Located on the quaint-in-the-day, troublesome-at-night cobblestones of the Old Port, serving sandwiches of all sorts and tater tot creations, with everything from cheese curds to pickled jalapeños, until 2 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
671 Congress St.
This Thai spot's famed late-night menu used to give people something to look forward to on Sundays, but now it’s served every night until 12:45 a.m., with discounted tapas, skewers, salads and noodle dishes.
Staff photo by Whitney Hayward
769 Congress St.
A self-proclaimed “modern speakeasy,” this dimly lit basement bar serves its entire menu of snacks (Frito pie, deviled eggs, etc.), salads, burgers and sandwiches until 1 a.m. Monday through Saturday, and a limited menu on Sunday.
Staff photo by John Ewing
617 Congress St.
The late-night menu here, served from 10 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday and till midnight the rest of the week, is nothing to sneeze at, with appetizers from eggplant dip to popcorn chicken, entrees including a sirloin steak and lamb kabobs, sandwiches and salads.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
90 Exchange St.
This Sinatra era-themed spot serves the “lite fare” from its dinner menu until 11 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and until midnight Friday and Saturday. Dim lights, plush bar and a Rat Pack soundtrack set the scene for the martinis to flow, while you nosh on throwback snacks like oysters casino, fondue and meatballs. From 11 p.m. to close, drinks are on special too.
Staff photo by John Ewing
86 Middle St.
With the long wait that’s inevitable anywhere in the realm of a mealtime at this much-lauded oyster bar, why not try it late night? The entire menu, including oysters, those lobster rolls, chicken buns and crudo, is served until midnight daily.
Staff photo by John Ewing
653 Congress St.
Midnight sushi craving? No problem. You can get the entire menu, from shrimp shumai to spicy tuna rolls, until 2 a.m. Thursday through Sunday. And if it’s before 1 a.m., you can throw in a jumbo mai tai.
Photo by Samantha Schnare
618 Congress St.
This isn’t a place for a sloppy late-night slice, but some quality wood-oven pies with toppings like Brussels sprouts and Soppressata, as well as appetizers like charcuterie, meatballs and grilled octopus, all served until 1 a.m. daily, along with a stellar cocktail list and dessert menu.
Staff photo By Carl D. Walsh
188 State St.
This hip spot for late-night lingering won’t let you go hungry. A late-night snack menu (that’s available the rest of the day as well) has cheap eats, from $2 leftover pizza (limited supply, after 10 p.m. only) and $4 ramen, which the menu claims is the “best on the block.” Considering its proximity to Pai Men Miyake, them’s fightin’ words. There’s also Choco Tacos, but no comment as to whether they’re better than what neighboring El Corazon is serving.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
685 Congress St.
Happy Hour makes a second appearance from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday through Friday, when you can get $4 deviled eggs, olives, anchovies and patatas bravas, along with deals on drinks, including $4 house wine and select drafts and $5 frescas, which is house-infused booze with soda water and simple syrup.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
29 Wharf St.
This is may be the best burger (for the best price) in town, and they’re starting to sell them, along with tacos, until 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
35 Silver St.
The make-your-own meat-and-cheese plates and stuffed flatbread sandwiches, along with dips, skewers, nachos and a toasted brie wheel (hello!), are available until midnight on Friday and Saturday. If you take your time, you can probably keep snacking on them, alongside a signature cocktail or two, right up until 1 a.m.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
551 Congress St.
Despite its name, this is where you come when you’ve forgotten to eat for five days and realize it’s after midnight. Get burgers topped with foie gras or sandwiched between buns made of mac-n-cheese or pizza until 12:45 a.m. every day of the week.
Staff photo by Doug Jones
50 Exchange St.
The menu takes inspiration from around the globe, with a Bavarian pretzel, crab rangoon grilled cheese and a chicken tikka masala burrito, along with plenty of meats and cheeses to choose from to make a plate, and it’s all served till 12:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights — or should we say Saturday and Sunday mornings.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
420 Fore St.
This is a go-to place for a late night slice. It’s open until 2 a.m. (and often with a line out the door around then), but you can come a little bit earlier and grab a slice to enjoy along with a drink that’s sure to stay frosty at the ice bar upstairs.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
576 Congress St.
The original Otto location serves slices until 2 a.m. on Friday and Saturday nights, when the dining area next door stays open till 1.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
188 State St.
The ramen joint stays open until midnight Friday through Sunday and you can order its famous pork buns, along with soup and sushi, until 15 minutes before close.
Staff photo by John Ewing
940 Congress St.
It’s kinda like two places in one, with a traditional pizza joint, booths and all, in one half, and then a couple steps down, a beloved dive bar with flowing pitchers. But it’s all one place, and its kitchen stays open until 12:30 a.m., serving personal pizzas, along with subs, salads and appetizers like wings, mozzarella sticks and jalapeño poppers.
Staff photo by John Ewing
360 Cumberland Ave.
Another option for 2 a.m. pizza on Friday and Saturday, along with a meatball sub, salads and breadsticks.
Photo by Ted Axelrod
75 Market St.
It’s not in every city you can get Scandinavian fare until 1 a.m. nightly, but that’s just one of the perks of living in Portland. The full menu is served till close, with things like Swedish meatballs, salmon soup, house pretzels, a pickle plate and a smorgasbord of chef-selected meats, fish, cheeses and accompaniments. Of course, this is probably the most celebrated cocktail spot in town as well.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
72 Commercial St.
From midnight till 1 a.m., this Irish pub serves a late-night menu with several varieties of poutine (curry, pork belly, buffalo, etc.), as well as “chicken and chips” (aka tenders and fries), a burger and other bites.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
330 Fore St.
A beloved Old Port pub with drink specials every day, Rosie’s recently started serving a late-night menu from 10 a.m. to midnight.
Photo by Katy Kelleher
1160 Forest Ave.
This neighborhood spot on Forest Avenue serves food until it closes at 1 a.m. nightly, and that includes its hard-to-beat weekly specials, like half-priced pizza on Monday and Tuesday nights and Sundays starting at 2 p.m., and 50-cent wings on Wednesday and Thursday. There’s also burgers, calzones, nachos and more.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
211 Fore St.
Happy Hour returns late night at Sebago’s Portland location, and it’s even better than the regular time, with $7 appetizers, $8 burger and fries, and drink specials from 10 p.m. till close (midnight on Sunday and 1 a.m. the rest of the week).
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
548 Congress St.
If you’re still slugging margaritas from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m., you can get a cheap snack too, as they serve $5 wings and “ninos” nachos until close nightly.
Staff photo by Joel Page
18 Hampshire St.
One of the many ways Tomaso's has made the loss of Sangillo’s more palatable is by serving its full food menu until 1 a.m. nightly, making a distant memory of the Hot Pockets and communal chip bowl of the bar’s past, replaced by juicy burgers and wings of various flavors, along with a bunch of bar snacks, from haddock tips to red hot dogs to chicken parm egg rolls.