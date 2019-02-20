Posted: February 20, 2019
2019 Maine Restaurant Week Diners’ Guide
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Up Next: See who’s coming to town: Maine concert tickets on sale now
We hope you’ve been stockpiling a secret stash of calories to use because Maine Restaurant Week is not the time to be worrying about them. It is however the time to feast on savory, sweet and sensational dishes from many of Maine’s finest chefs and bakers. Here are some of this year’s restaurants and new to this year we’re including “insider’s tips” to several of the listings.
Maine Restaurant Week runs from March 1 to 12.
Bon appétit!
Photo by Jim Raycroft
LOCATION: 468 Fore St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood hasn't shared their menu yet but it will include vegetarian options.
INSIDER TIP: Guests can enjoy a cocktail by the fire pit before or after dinner and valet parking is complimentary when having dinner at BlueFin.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
LOCATION: 86 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Chef Timothy Mitchell and his team will prepare the finest local
seafood as you sit and enjoy the views of Casco Bay. The regular menu teems with classic Maine
dishes like steamed Maine lobster over rockweed, fried clams and wood-grilled steak & seafood.
INSIDER TIP: Boone’s Restaurant opened in 1898. In its salad days, it was one of the most
famous seafood bistros in the world. Baked stuffed lobster was invented here. Native Portlanders
feel like plank owners here, so deeply is it embedded in local lore. On the world scene, you hadn’t
arrived in Maine unless you went to Boone’s. Ingrid Bergman, vibrant and recently divorced, came
here in 1946. “So did Clark Gable and Marilyn Monroe,” says Genie Boone, daughter of Gene Boone,
who ran Boone’s from the 1920s through the Sixties. (Portland Monthly).
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Image courtesy of The Cumberland Club
LOCATION: 116 High St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $55
MENU DETAILS: The Cumberland Club hasn't shared their menu yet but their offerings will include vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options.
INSIDER TIP: Particularly advantageous during Prohibition, the Cumberland Club’s U.S.S. Maine Room was lined with lockers hiding the private liquor stores of its members. In an infamous raid 500 bottles of alcohol were confiscated; destination unknown. It’s a safe bet the lockers weren’t empty for long.
Staff photo by Joel Page
LOCATION: 547 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Emilitsa's Restaurant Week menu isn't posted yet but they'll have vegetarian options available.
INSIDER TIP: Many customers are familiar with their famous Flambé Saganaki which is fried kefalograviear cheese served flambé with Metaxa -- and is not on the menu. It is served upon request if the kitchen is not too busy. Just ask your server.
Check out our
Dining Guide listing with review links.
Photo courtesy of Fish Bones Grill
LOCATION: 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Pearl barley wild mushroom risotta is one of the offerings.
INSIDER TIP: Fish Bones Grill has given over $60,000 in Hospitality Scholarships to the next generation of hospitality professionals since 2012 with another $10,000 designated for May of 2019.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
LOCATION: 555 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: Five Fifty-Five will be offering a special Restaurant Week 3-course menu as well as a nightly 5-course Signature Tasting Menu.
INSIDER TIP: Even after 3 years, many people are unaware that five fifty-five has a private dining room. This beautifully appointed room can accommodate 30 people for a sit down dinner or up to 50 for a cocktail party, all customized for your guests and type of gathering.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Staff photo by Jack Milton
LOCATION: 527 Ocean House Road, Cape Elizabeth
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: The Good Table's Restaurant Week menu includes a crunchy pappardelle pasta with mushrooms, wine, cream, broccolini and toasted panko
INSIDER TIP: The Good Table offers "Buy the Bottle Thursdays (excluding holidays) with a 1/2 priced wine list.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review links.
Photo courtesy of Hartstone Inn
LOCATION: 41 Elm St., Camden
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Chef Michael Salmon's Signature Seared Pork Tenderloin with a fig, almond and
port wine cream is one of the offerings
INSIDER TIP: Stay overnight and get The Maine Restaurant Week lodging discount.
Read about cooking class experiences at The Hartstone Inn.
Photo courtesy of Hot Suppa
LOCATION: 703 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
MENU DETAILS: Menu isn't being shared yet but they'll have gluten free options available
INSIDER TIP: Fried green tomatoes will be feautured on the Maine Restaurant Week menu. Yum!
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo by Jennifer Bravo
LOCATION: 703 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $55
MENU DETAILS: Menu isn't being shared yet but they'll have vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options during restaurant week.
INSIDER TIP: Hugo’s has been a fine dining staple in Portland since 1988, and in its third generation is owned by the James Beard award-winning team behind Eventide Oyster Co.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of Local 188
LOCATION: 685 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $55
INSIDER TIP: 2019 marks Local 188’s 20th year as Portland’s original small plate restaurant. To initiate the celebration of our landmark year, we are offering Maine Restaurant Week participants “A Trip Through Spain” -a special, ever-rotating 10 course tapas menu with wine pairings
Check out our Bar Guide review.
Photo by Douglas Merriam
LOCATION: 2 School St., Gorham
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: This is the first year MK Kitchen will be participating in Maine Restaurant Week.The meun includes rigatoni bolognese, spice rubbed pork loin and grilled Faroe Island salmon.
INSIDER TIP: MK Kitchen makes everything in house from the bread and pasta to the sorbet and gelato. Simple and elegant Mediterranean food, made from scratch, in the heart of Gorham."
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of Petite Jacqueline
LOCATION: 46 Market St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35, $15 for lunch and brunch
MENU DETAILS: The Restaurant Week menu hasn't been shared yet but vegetarian, vegan and gluten free options will be available.
INSIDER TIP: Their beef bourguignon, a traditional beef stew, is very special at Petite Jacqueline. Not only is it delicious, the recipe is from Jacqueline herself (Michelle Corry's grandmother) and has a special place in Chef Steve Corry's heart as he used to cook it with Jacqueline many times for large family gatherings before she passed.
Check out our Dining Guide listing
with review link.
Photo courtesy of Sea Dog Brewing Company
LOCATION: 125 Western Ave., South Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
MENU DETAILS: Sea Dog Brewing locations in South Portland, Topsham, Bangor and Camden will be participating in Maine Restaurant Week and all of them use many local ingredients.
INSIDER TIP: Using beer as an ingredient is a great way to add depth of flavor to a dish. Cooking with a fruit forward beer can round out a spicy dish, such as chorizo tacos, by adding brightness for a more balanced flavor profile.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of Sea Glass
LOCATION: Inn by the sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: Menu includes deviled eggs with cures salmon, charred octopus and potato gnocchi with braised lamb
INSIDER TIP: Settle in by one of the fires with a craft cocktail before dinner
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of Solo Italiano
LOCATION: 100 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: Solo Italiano will feature a five-course meal for Maine Restaurant Week and
the menu includes prosciutto con mozzarella, misticanza del campo and maccheroncelli con ragu alla
genovese e funghi.
INSIDER TIP: The "space," or location, is a juxtapositional representation of the connection
between the sea, the city and the land. Solo Italiano now also offers a true Italian lunch concept
to compliment such comfortable and tranquil daytime views.
Check out our
Dining Guide listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of Sur Lie
LOCATION: 11 Free St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Sur Lie's Restaurant Week menu includes black eyed peas escabeche, curry sweet potato empanada and milk braised pork loin.
INSIDER TIP: Happy hour at Sue Lie is daily from 4 to 6 p.m. with several food and drink specials
Check out our
Dining Guide listing with review links.
Photo courtesy of The Tiller
LOCATION: Cliff House, 591 Shore Road, Cape Neddick
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: The Tiller will offer a three-course tasting menu during Restaurant Week that includes lobster chowder, hanger steak and blueberry lemon panna cotta.
INSIDER TIP: Ingredients at The Tiller are strictly farm to table & sea to plate. Their cuisine includes farm-fresh local produce, line-caught fish, farm-raised roasts and homemade recipes passed down from previous generations of chefs
Photo courtesy of Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie
LOCATION: 106 Exchange St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
MENU DETAILS: Restaraunt Week offerings include mushroom bisque, steak tips and chocolate cherry layer cake
INSIDER TIP: Timber serves 132 different bourbons, 30 different wines by the glass and have won Maine Restaurant Week's Spirit Quest several times.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review links.
Photo courtesy of Twenty Milk Street
LOCATION: Portland Regency Hotel & Spa, 20 Milk St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
MENU DETAILS: Twenty Milk Street's Restaraunt Week menu includes Mousam Valley mushroom lasagna made with Lakin's ricotta, marinara, bechamel and house-made pasta
INSIDER TIP: Grab a seat by the fireplace in this historic hotel.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing with review link.
Photo courtesy of White Barn Bistro
LOCATION: 37 Beach Ave., Kennebunk
MENU PRICE: $45
MENU DETAILS: Menu includes New England clam chowder, poached Maine salmon and coffee soufflé
INSIDER TIP: Duck confit cassoulet with Maine otebo beans, Toulouse sausage and pancetta will also be available
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review link.
Staff photo by Carl D. White
LOCATION: 593 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $55
MENU DETAILS: Vinland's Restaurant Week menu features the first and third courses in their normal "small plate" size, with the middle course scaled up to traditional maine course size. They're happy to offer fermented oat cake in large format as a second course for vegetarian diners. In addition to Timm Bielec's craft cocktails and housemade infusions, Vinland offers all natural wines and local craft beers.
INSIDER TIP: Vinland is 100% local, gluten-free and soy-free.
Check out our Dining Guide listing with review links.