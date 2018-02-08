Posted: February 8, 2018
2018 Maine Restaurant Week Diner’s Guide
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Foodies around the state – and from away too – look forward to Maine Restaurant Week all year because the participating spots offer up special food and drink offerings, and it’s a great way to celebrate how many fantastic chefs, bakers and mixologists we have here in Maine. This delicious week (actually 12 days) has been happening here since 2009 and kicks off on March 1. Bon appétit!
Photo by Claire Jeffers
LOCATION: 65 Portland St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Back Bay Grill won't post a menu during Maine Restaurant Week because they like to
deliver the best product available. They will have some vegetarian options and every dinner begins and ends with
something special from the chef.
Check out our Dining Guide listing.
Photo by Colleen Katana
LOCATION: 747 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Bolster, Snow & Co. will have vegetarian and gluten-free options during Restaurant
Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Bar Guide review.
Photo by Colleen Katana
LOCATION: 86 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Boone's will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week.
Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our
Dining Guide listing.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
LOCATION: 240 Route 1, Falmouth
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Bueno Loco will offer the Chili Rellenos as their vegan/vegetarian option. They'll
also have a Red Quinoa Stew available for their vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free friends. In addition to their
specially priced dinner, they'll be serving a $15 Maine Restaraurant Week lunch menu.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
LOCATION: 110 Exchange St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Corner Room will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during
Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out
our Dining Guide listing.
Photo by John Golden
LOCATION: 116 High St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: For Restaurant Week only, the Cumberland Club will welcome guests to experience all that it has to offer.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
LOCATION: 443 Fore St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Evo believes Restaurant Week should provide diners with the opportunity of
experiencing the entire menu. They are pleased to offer you one item from each of the following menu sections:
Vegetable Plates, Fish Plates and Meat Plates. And they are happy to accommodate all dietary restricitons. Also, please
note that a dessert item can be substituted for an item in any of the categories.
Check out our Bar Guide Review.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
LOCATION: 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Federal Jack's will have gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your
server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Bar Guide Review.
Staff photo by John Patriquin
LOCATION: 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Fish Bones' vegetarian dinner offering for Maine Restaurant Week will be a Broccoli
& Pineland Cheddar Risotto.
Check out our Dining Guide review.
Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh
LOCATION: 555 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Five Fifty-Five will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during
Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Photo courtesy of the Front Room
LOCATION: 73 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Front Room will have vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your
server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Bar Guide review.
Photo by Meredith Goad
LOCATION: 189 Main St., Yarmouth
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Gather will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week.
Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide listing.
Staff photo by Whitney Hayward
LOCATION: 84 Exchange St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Grill Room will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week.
Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Photo by Adam Policky
LOCATION: 41 Elm St., Camden
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Hartstone Inn will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant
Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide review.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
LOCATION: 703 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Hot Suppa will have gluten-free options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server
for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Photo by Dave Patterson
LOCATION: 250 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Come to the Riot during Maine Restaurant Week and discover award-wining beers and
spirits and Chef Nick Krunkkala's resto-bar menu. Liquid Riot's team of experts will help you discover exactly what
you're looking for.
Check out the Beer Muse column about Liquid Riot.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
LOCATION: 35 Silver St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: North Point's Restaurant Week menu has been designed to highlight their simple
approach to delicious food. With a menu made for sharing, you'll pick and choose your own tasting menu and will
pair it with locally brewed craft beer, a glass of wine or a speciality cocktail. Ask about vegetarian and gluten-free options which will be available.
Check out the Bar Guide review.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
LOCATION: 46 Market St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Petite Jacqueline will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available
during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
LOCATION: 72 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Ri Ra will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available during
Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Bar Guide review.
Staff photo by Gregory Rec
LOCATION: 125 Western Ave., South Portland
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sea Dog Brewing locations in South Portland, Topsham, Bangor and Camden will be
participating in Restaurant Week. Check with the individual locations for details for their Restaurant Week
offerings.
Check out our Dining
Guide listing for the South Portland location.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
LOCATION: Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sea Glass Restaurant will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during
Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Staff photo by John Ewing
LOCATION: 211 Fore St., Portland; 201 Southborough Drive, Scarborough
MENU PRICE: $25
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sebago Brewing Company locations in Portland and Scarborough will be participating
in Restaurant Week. They'll both have vegetarian options available. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead
for more info.
Check out our Eat & Run review of the Scarborough location.
Staff photo by Brianna Soukup
LOCATION: 100 Commercial St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Solo Italiano will be featuring a five-course meal for Restaurant Week: Chiavarine
con Prosciutto, Misticanza del Campo, Maccheroncelli al Pesto Corso, Pesce alla Ligure and Tiramisu.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Photo by Claire Jeffers
LOCATION: 11 Free St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sur Lie will have a four-course Restaurant Week menu with vegetarian, vegan and
gluten-free options available. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for info.
Check out our Bar Guide Review.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
LOCATION: 106 Exchange St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Timber Steakhouse will feature a three-course dinner menu and will have vegetarian
options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggetsions or call ahead for info.
Check out our
Dining Guide listing.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
LOCATION: Regency Hotel, 20 Milk St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Twenty Milk Street will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during
Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
Check out our Dining Guide
listing.
Staff photo by Ben McCanna
LOCATION: Press Hotel, 390 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $35
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Union Food + Drink will accomodate dietery requests during Restaurant Week. Ask
your server for suggestions or call ahead.
Check out
our Bar Guide Review.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
LOCATION: 593 Congress St., Portland
MENU PRICE: $45
RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Vinland Restaurant Week menu features the first and third courses in their
normal small-plate size, with the middle course scaled up to traditional main-course size. They will also offer
their fermented oat cake in large format as a second course for vegetarian diners. They will have vegetarian and
gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead.
Check out our Bar Guide Review.