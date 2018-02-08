2018 Maine Restaurant Week Diner’s Guide

Network



Foodies around the state – and from away too – look forward to Maine Restaurant Week all year because the participating spots offer up special food and drink offerings, and it’s a great way to celebrate how many fantastic chefs, bakers and mixologists we have here in Maine. This delicious week (actually 12 days) has been happening here since 2009 and kicks off on March 1. Bon appétit!

  • Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Back Bay Grill

    LOCATION: 65 Portland St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Back Bay Grill won't post a menu during Maine Restaurant Week because they like to deliver the best product available. They will have some vegetarian options and every dinner begins and ends with something special from the chef.
  • Photo by Colleen Katana

    Bolster, Snow & Co.

    LOCATION: 747 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Bolster, Snow & Co. will have vegetarian and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo by Colleen Katana

    Boone's Fish House & Oyster Room

    LOCATION: 86 Commercial St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Boone's will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Bueno Loco

    LOCATION: 240 Route 1, Falmouth
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Bueno Loco will offer the Chili Rellenos as their vegan/vegetarian option. They'll also have a Red Quinoa Stew available for their vegan/vegetarian/gluten-free friends. In addition to their specially priced dinner, they'll be serving a $15 Maine Restaraurant Week lunch menu.
  • Staff photo by Derek Davis

    The Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar

    LOCATION: 110 Exchange St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Corner Room will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo by John Golden

    Cumberland Club

    LOCATION: 116 High St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: For Restaurant Week only, the Cumberland Club will welcome guests to experience all that it has to offer.

  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Evo Kitchen + Bar

    LOCATION: 443 Fore St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Evo believes Restaurant Week should provide diners with the opportunity of experiencing the entire menu. They are pleased to offer you one item from each of the following menu sections: Vegetable Plates, Fish Plates and Meat Plates. And they are happy to accommodate all dietary restricitons. Also, please note that a dessert item can be substituted for an item in any of the categories.
  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Federal Jack's

    LOCATION: 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Federal Jack's will have gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Fish Bones American Grill

    LOCATION: 70 Lincoln St., Lewiston
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Fish Bones' vegetarian dinner offering for Maine Restaurant Week will be a Broccoli & Pineland Cheddar Risotto.
  • Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    Five Fifty-Five

    LOCATION: 555 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Five Fifty-Five will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo courtesy of the Front Room

    Front Room Restaurant & Bar

    LOCATION: 73 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Front Room will have vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo by Meredith Goad

    Gather

    LOCATION: 189 Main St., Yarmouth
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Gather will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

    The Grill Room & Bar

    LOCATION: 84 Exchange St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Grill Room will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo by Adam Policky

    Hartstone Inn

    LOCATION: 41 Elm St., Camden
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Hartstone Inn will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Hot Suppa

    LOCATION: 703 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Hot Suppa will have gluten-free options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Photo by Dave Patterson

    Liquid Riot Bottling Co.

    LOCATION: 250 Commercial St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Come to the Riot during Maine Restaurant Week and discover award-wining beers and spirits and Chef Nick Krunkkala's resto-bar menu. Liquid Riot's team of experts will help you discover exactly what you're looking for.
  • Photo by Claire Jeffers

    The North Point

    LOCATION: 35 Silver St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: North Point's Restaurant Week menu has been designed to highlight their simple approach to delicious food. With a menu made for sharing, you'll pick and choose your own tasting menu and will pair it with locally brewed craft beer, a glass of wine or a speciality cocktail. Ask about vegetarian and gluten-free options which will be available.
  • Staff photo by Ben McCanna

    Petite Jacqueline

    LOCATION: 46 Market St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Petite Jacqueline will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Ri Ra Irish Pub

    LOCATION: 72 Commercial St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Ri Ra will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Sea Dog Brewing Company

    LOCATION: 125 Western Ave., South Portland
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sea Dog Brewing locations in South Portland, Topsham, Bangor and Camden will be participating in Restaurant Week. Check with the individual locations for details for their Restaurant Week offerings.
  • Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Sea Glass Restaurant

    LOCATION: Inn by the Sea, 40 Bowery Beach Road, Cape Elizabeth
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sea Glass Restaurant will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by John Ewing

    Sebago Brewing Company

    LOCATION: 211 Fore St., Portland; 201 Southborough Drive, Scarborough
    MENU PRICE: $25
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sebago Brewing Company locations in Portland and Scarborough will be participating in Restaurant Week. They'll both have vegetarian options available. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Solo Italiano Restaurant

    LOCATION: 100 Commercial St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Solo Italiano will be featuring a five-course meal for Restaurant Week: Chiavarine con Prosciutto, Misticanza del Campo, Maccheroncelli al Pesto Corso, Pesce alla Ligure and Tiramisu.
  • Photo by Claire Jeffers

    Sur Lie

    LOCATION: 11 Free St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Sur Lie will have a four-course Restaurant Week menu with vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options available. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for info.
  • Staff photo by Gabe Souza

    Timber Steakhouse

    LOCATION: 106 Exchange St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Timber Steakhouse will feature a three-course dinner menu and will have vegetarian options available during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggetsions or call ahead for info.
  • Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Twenty Milk Street

    LOCATION: Regency Hotel, 20 Milk St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Twenty Milk Street will have vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead for more info.
  • Staff photo by Ben McCanna

    Union Food + Drink

    LOCATION: Press Hotel, 390 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $35
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: Union Food + Drink will accomodate dietery requests during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead.
  • Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Vinland

    LOCATION: 593 Congress St., Portland
    MENU PRICE: $45
    RESTAURANT WEEK DETAILS: The Vinland Restaurant Week menu features the first and third courses in their normal small-plate size, with the middle course scaled up to traditional main-course size. They will also offer their fermented oat cake in large format as a second course for vegetarian diners. They will have vegetarian and gluten-free options during Restaurant Week. Ask your server for suggestions or call ahead.
