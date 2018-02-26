For the 10th year, Maine Restaurant Week lures locals and boosts business

Photo by Ted Axelrod

When Maine Restaurant Week started in 2009, there was no Central Provisions or even Eventide. Harding Smith’s Rooms had only just begun to multiply, and mashed potato pizza wouldn’t appear until a few months later, when Otto opened its first location, in the Arts District.

A restaurant boom, no doubt, was in motion, as evidenced later that year, when Bon Appetit named Portland “America’s Foodiest Small Town.” But the culinary tourists weren’t coming in droves then, creating lines out doors at all times, in all weather.

After noticing restaurant weeks popping up in other cities and seeing the need for a boost to business during the slower winter months, public relations and marketing professionals Gillian and Jim Britt asked around to see if restaurant owners would be interested in participating in a similar event here. They were.

Now in its 10th year, Maine Restaurant Week started with about 50 restaurants and has drawn between 70 and 90 in the years since then. Some that have participated every year include Back Bay Grill, Five Fifty-Five, Local 188 and DiMillo’s. This year, the restaurants are located in 20 towns throughout the state, as far away as Sargentville and Rangeley, though the vast majority are in Portland.

Aside from helping restaurants get through the end of winter, the event offers diners the opportunity to try new places at a lower price. The participating restaurants, which range from pubs and pizza joints to high-end eateries, create three-course, fixed price menus for the event that cost between $25 and $55. Some also offer lunch menus, starting at $15.

Photo courtesy of Maine Restaurant Week

Maine Restaurant Week, which is actually 12 days, this year from Thursday through March 12, also puts on three special events: the Incredible Breakfast Cook-off, which is scheduled for Wednesday at Sea Dog Brewing in South Portland; Crave, a coffee and baked goods tasting Sunday at Coffee By Design; and Spirit Quest, a self-guided tour of downtown Portland bars and restaurants on March 11, with cocktails and paired bites at about a dozen locations.

Steve Hewins, president and chief executive officer of the Maine Restaurant Association, said he likes how Maine Restaurant Week “encourages people out of their winter hibernation to enjoy restaurants that they’ve wanted to try but hadn’t yet had the opportunity.” From a broader perspective, he said, it “sends a positive message and reinforces the importance of Maine’s restaurant industry to our economy and quality of life.”

According to taxable sales figures from Maine Revenue Services, the restaurant industry grew by 43 percent from 2009 to 2017, to a value of $2.8 billion. The Britts estimate that Maine Restaurant Week has infused about $20 million into the state’s economy.

David Turin, whose restaurants – including David’s in Monument Square – have participated every year, said he has come to rely on the jolt in business during the slower months, like he does with New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day. But unlike those one-night boosts, he said, “it’s like 12 Saturdays in a row.”

With Portland’s restaurant scene continuing to grow in size and reputation, Turin has seen changes in dining trends. Winters aren’t as bad as they used to be, and Maine Restaurant Week probably draws more people from out of state now. But, he said, his restaurants still get locals who’ve planned out visits to as many as eight different restaurants for the event, some of whom will become new customers.

“It really feels to me like a festival,” he said. “I know that we always meet new people.”

That’s what chef Niko Regas hopes is the effect on his family’s Greek restaurant, Emilitsa, which is joining the event for the first time this year. He said the restaurant often gets calls from diners during Maine Restaurant Week asking if Emilitsa is participating. With the Congress Street restaurant’s 10th birthday coinciding with the 10th annual restaurant week, he said, his family thought it was a good time to get on board. “We said, ‘Why not?’ ” said Regas.

Although he said their business continues to grow every year, the growth in the number of restaurants in Portland since Emilitsa opened also makes it harder to stand out.

“A lot of people don’t know we’re even there,” he said and hopes Maine Restaurant Week will help change that.

PARTICIPATING RESTAURANTS

This list is subject to change. For the most up-to-date information, including pricing and menu details, go to mainerestaurantweek.com.

For a roundup of all the restaurants with photos, look for the Maine Restaurant Week Diners’ Guide.

BANGOR

Sea Dog Brewing Co.

BRUNSWICK

The Brunswick Hotel and Tavern

Oaks & Maple Cafe

CAMDEN

Hartstone Inn

Natalie’s at Camden Harbour Inn

Sea Dog Brewing Co.

CAPE ELIZABETH

The Good Table Restaurant

Sea Glass Restaurant

ELIOT

Shipyard Brew Pub

FALMOUTH

Bueno Loco

Esidore’s Bistro

FREEPORT

Homage

Linda Bean’s Maine Kitchen and Topside Tavern

HALLOWELL

Slates Restaurant

KENNEBUNK

Federal Jack’s

The White Barn Bistro

LEWISTON

Fish Bones American Grill

Fuel Restaurant

PORTLAND

Back Bay Grill

BlueFin North Atlantic Seafood

Bolster, Snow & Co.

Bonobo Wood Fire Pizza

Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room

Congress Squared

Corner Room Italian Kitchen & Bar

Cumberland Club

David’s

David’s Opus Ten

DiMillo’s on the Water

El Rayo Taqueria

Emilitsa

Evo Kitchen + Bar

Five Fifty-Five

Flatbread Co.

Front Room Restaurant and Bar

Grill Room

Hot Suppa

Liquid Riot Resto-bar

Little Giant

Little Tap House

Local 188

The North Point

Opium

Petite Jacqueline

Ri Ra Irish Pub

Ribollita

Sebago Brewing Co.

Solo Italiano Restaurant

Sur Lie

Tempo Dulu

Timber Steakhouse & Rotisserie

Tiqa

Twenty Milk Stret

Union Restaurant

Vignola Cinque Terre

Vinland

Walter’s

Waypoint

RANGELEY

Forks in the Air Mountain Bistro

SARGENTVILLE

El El Frijoles

SCARBOROUGH

El Rayo Taqueria

Sebago Brewing Co.

SOUTH PORTLAND

David’s 388

Sea Dog Brewing Co.

TOPSHAM

Sea Dog Brewing Co.

WESTBROOK

Casa Novello

YARMOUTH

Gather

YORK

The Tiller

OTHER EVENTS

Crave: Coffee and Delights

Noon to 2 p.m. Sunday. Coffee By Design, 1 Diamond St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 at the door.

Maine Restaurant Week invites you to an afternoon of coffee and food exploration of the international variety. Feast on sweet and savory treats created by local bakers and pastry chefs. Participants include Walter’s, The Frisky Whisk, Dean’s Sweets, Bixby & Co., Cakes by Babbs, Foley’s Gourmet Bakery, Landry’s Confections, Stones Cafe & Bakery, Standard Baking Co., Baristas + Bites, Love Kupcakes and Sur Lie. And you’ll be quenching your thirst and fulfilling caffeine needs with sips from Vena’s Fizz House, Norway Brewing and event host Coffee By Design.

Spirit Quest

2-5 p.m. March 11. Old Port and Congress Street bars and restaurants, $45 in advance, $50 at the door.

Stroll through downtown Portland, sipping and nibbling along the way. Each location on this self-guided tour will offer a cocktail paired with a bite, so you can stay nourished while you sample the local elixirs. Make your way from Five Fifty-Five and Congress Squared on Congress Street, to Monument Square to stop at David’s and Sur Lie, then off to The Press Hotel’s Union and Inkwell, down to Timber, Petite Jacqueline and The Armory in the Old Port, then RiRa and Tiqa on Commercial Street. Or whatever route suits you.