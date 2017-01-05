Network



Posted: January 5, 2017

Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

Written by: Staff Reports
Fiona Harrell, 3, gets a ride on the ice from her mom, Jennifer Harrell, of Cape Elizabeth, as they play at the annual South Portland Winterfest at the Wainwright Farms Recreation Complex in 2014. Gabe Souza/Press Herald file photo

Winter blues? We wouldn’t hear of it! Here are a whole mess of winter festivals and fairs to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street.

Sarah Morrill/mainetoday.com

Kids getting into winter during WinterKids. Sarah Morrill/mainetoday.com

WinterFest Scarborough

Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. (make-up date Feb. 18), Municipal Ice Rink & High School Sports Complex, Scarborough. www.scarboroughmaine.org
Ice Cube Hunt. Snow Sculpture Contest. Milk Jug Curling. If those activities haven’t already won you over (and they have) there will also be ice skating, wagon rides and more. Families can compete to be crowned the Royal Family and a Royal King and Queen will also be named.

Snodeo

Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. Multiple venues in Rangeley. www.rangeleysnowmobile.com
Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club throws quite the party. There will be scenic helicopter flights, marshmallow roasts, casino night, a chili-chowder cook off and, of course, snowmobiles, snowmobiles and snowmobiles (poker run, demo rides, radar runs and more)

WinterKids Winter Festival

Jan. 21, Payson Park, Portland. Free. www.winterkids.org
All the best winter activities – sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating – will be waiting for you at the annual Winter Festival. The event runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In between all the outdoor fun, enjoy hot cocoa by the fire, raffles, giveaways and more.

Winterfest South Portland

Jan. 27 and 28. Wainwright Recreation Complex and Mill Creek Park, South Portland. Free. facebook.com
Winterfest starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park. On Saturday, the festivities move to Wainwright Recreation Complex. There will be a chili-chowder contest, horse-pulled wagon rides, ice skating, snowboard demos, snowshoeing, food trucks and fireworks.

Leavitt/Edward Little girls' hockey players take a test run down a hill at Lost Valley Ski Area as they prepare for the snow-rafting rides to raise money for their team. From left, Taylor Landry, a freshman at Edward Little, Holly Gallup, a sophmore at Leavitt, Amanda Grenier, a freshman at Edward Little, and Kayla Royer, a junior at Leavitt. The rides never opened on Saturday due to technical diffuculties, but they are still planned for Sunday, from 12-4pm at Lost Valley as a part of the Auburn Winter Festival. Photographed on Saturday, January 29, 2011. Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographer

Auburn Winter Festival

Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, various locations, Auburn. Many activities free, some require a fee. www.auburnmaine.gov
Sledding, snowmobile rides, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, skating, ice sculptures, torchlight parade, music and more.

Brunswick Longfellow Days

Throughout February, multiple venues in Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Month-long celebration includes activities like community poetry, lectures, tours, dining events and films.

Camden Winterfest

Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, various locations in Camden. www.camdenmaineexperience.com
There will be ice carving, polar plunge, snowboarding demos, free family demos, Frost Heave Challenge (it’s a cocktail competition!) and — of course — the US National Toboggan Championships.

Portland Press Herald file photo by Gabe Souza.

Gabe Souza/Press Herald file photo

Biddeford WinterFest

Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, various locations in Biddeford. facebook.com and heartofbiddeford.org
There’s a dance on Friday night, then a host of outdoor fun on Saturday and Sunday, like sledding, sleigh rides, snow golf, a snow softball tournament, marshmallow catapult, ice skating, broomball and more.

Portland puppy photo by Jill Brady.

Jill Brady/Press Herald file photo

Kennebunk Winterfest

Feb. 4, various locations in Kennebunk. www.kennebunkmaine.us
Figure skating performances, fire jugglers, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, soup tasting contest and Cabin Fever Book Sale at the library.

White Grass Music & Telemark Ski Festival

Feb. 4 | Mt. Abram, Greenwood | bethelmaine.com |
A bluegrass festival in the snow. Live bands from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival also includes recreation-class telemark race, demos, lessons and Pro Telemark Skiers USTSA Tele Race. Free admission, lift tickets required for demos and lessons.

Mellie Dunham Snow Shoe Festival

Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. wfltmaine.org
There will be plenty of snowshoeing, of course, including daytime treks across the preserve, snowshoe races and a “Lincoln’s Birthday” snowshoe. Sunday’s Snowshoe Games are a highlight (relay races, three-legged races, egg & spoon, musical chairs and snowshoe wife carry).

Portland Press Herald file photo by John Patriquin.

John Patriquin/Press Herald file photo

Winter Carnival at Gilsland Farm

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, Gilsland Farm, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org
Outdoor activities, including scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Snowshoe rentals, arts and crafts, snowy owls interactive display and more.

Portland Press Herald file photo by Derek Davis.

Derek Davis/Press Herald file photo

Acadia Winter Festival

Feb. 1o to Feb. 12. Schoodic Institure at Acadia National Park, Winter Harbor. acadiawinwterfestival.org
Presented by Schoodic Institute, the Acadia Winter Festival features workshops and activities in Acadia National Park and Schoodic Point including winter art exhibits, water birds in winter, backyard birding, cross country skiing, adventure movie, show shoe tracking, live music, lumberjack show, dutch oven cooking and more.

Maine Lakes Winter Carnival

Feb. 18, Highland Lake and other locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com
The Maine Lakes Winter Carnival includes a kids fishing derby, horse drawn carriage rides, magic show, fireworks  plus snowmobile rides a Freezin for a Reason polar dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lake. This year marks the festival’s first foray into the frozen magic of an ice bar!

Photo by Derek Davis.

Derek Davis/Press Herald file photo

OOB Winter Carnival

Feb. 24 & 25. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach. facebook.com
Sledding by the ocean? Yes please! Make this dream a reality at your hit the giant snow hill running down Old Orchard Street. OOB Winter Festival also includes ice bowling, pony rides, cotton candy, kettle corn and a Slippery Slope Pub Crawl starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Portland Press Herald file photo by Carl D. Walsh.

Carl D. Walsh/Press Herald file photo


Portland Press Herald file photo by John Patriquin.

John Patriquin/Press Herald file photo

Annual Family Fun Day

Feb. 23, Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. Free. www.shawneepeak.com
Events include a scavenger hunt, snow sculpting contest, pie eating contest, family obstacle course, skillet toss, sack rack, tug of war and more.

PHOTO BY Al Falcione, courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Club.

Al Falcione photo, courtesy of Appalachian Mountain Club

Annual Winter Family Fun Day

Feb. 23 | Aroostook State Park, Presque Isle | www.visitaroostook.com
Participate in cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, dog sled rides, guided nature walks and more.Event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $1.50 fee for adults.->

