Maine Winter Fairs & Festivals 2017

Winter blues? We wouldn’t hear of it! Here are a whole mess of winter festivals and fairs to look forward to, featuring everything from sled dogs and figure skaters to snowball-throwing competitions, ice carving and sledding hills built in the middle of the street.
Noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 14. (make-up date Feb. 18), Municipal Ice Rink & High School Sports Complex, Scarborough. www.scarboroughmaine.org
Ice Cube Hunt. Snow Sculpture Contest. Milk Jug Curling. If those activities haven’t already won you over (and they have) there will also be ice skating, wagon rides and more. Families can compete to be crowned the Royal Family and a Royal King and Queen will also be named.
Jan. 19 to Jan. 21. Multiple venues in Rangeley. www.rangeleysnowmobile.com
Rangeley Lakes Snowmobile Club throws quite the party. There will be scenic helicopter flights, marshmallow roasts, casino night, a chili-chowder cook off and, of course, snowmobiles, snowmobiles and snowmobiles (poker run, demo rides, radar runs and more)
Jan. 21, Payson Park, Portland. Free. www.winterkids.org
All the best winter activities – sledding, snowshoeing, ice skating – will be waiting for you at the annual Winter Festival. The event runs from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. In between all the outdoor fun, enjoy hot cocoa by the fire, raffles, giveaways and more.
Jan. 27 and 28. Wainwright Recreation Complex and Mill Creek Park, South Portland. Free. facebook.com
Winterfest starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park. On Saturday, the festivities move to Wainwright Recreation Complex. There will be a chili-chowder contest, horse-pulled wagon rides, ice skating, snowboard demos, snowshoeing, food trucks and fireworks.
Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, various locations, Auburn. Many activities free, some require a fee. www.auburnmaine.gov
Sledding, snowmobile rides, skiing, snowboarding, snowshoeing, skating, ice sculptures, torchlight parade, music and more.
Throughout February, multiple venues in Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Month-long celebration includes activities like community poetry, lectures, tours, dining events and films.
Feb. 4 to Feb. 12, various locations in Camden. www.camdenmaineexperience.com
There will be ice carving, polar plunge, snowboarding demos, free family demos, Frost Heave Challenge (it’s a cocktail competition!) and — of course — the US National Toboggan Championships.
Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, various locations in Biddeford. facebook.com and heartofbiddeford.org
There’s a dance on Friday night, then a host of outdoor fun on Saturday and Sunday, like sledding, sleigh rides, snow golf, a snow softball tournament, marshmallow catapult, ice skating, broomball and more.
Feb. 4, various locations in Kennebunk. www.kennebunkmaine.us
Figure skating performances, fire jugglers, horse-drawn wagon rides, face painting, soup tasting contest and Cabin Fever Book Sale at the library.
Feb. 4 | Mt. Abram, Greenwood | bethelmaine.com |
A bluegrass festival in the snow. Live bands from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The festival also includes recreation-class telemark race, demos, lessons and Pro Telemark Skiers USTSA Tele Race. Free admission, lift tickets required for demos and lessons.
Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, Roberts Farm Preserve, Norway. wfltmaine.org
There will be plenty of snowshoeing, of course, including daytime treks across the preserve, snowshoe races and a “Lincoln’s Birthday” snowshoe. Sunday’s Snowshoe Games are a highlight (relay races, three-legged races, egg & spoon, musical chairs and snowshoe wife carry).
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 18, Gilsland Farm, Falmouth. maineaudubon.org
Outdoor activities, including scavenger hunt, story walk, snow science station and giant snow shelter. Snowshoe rentals, arts and crafts, snowy owls interactive display and more.
Feb. 1o to Feb. 12. Schoodic Institure at Acadia National Park, Winter Harbor. acadiawinwterfestival.org
Presented by Schoodic Institute, the Acadia Winter Festival features workshops and activities in Acadia National Park and Schoodic Point including winter art exhibits, water birds in winter, backyard birding, cross country skiing, adventure movie, show shoe tracking, live music, lumberjack show, dutch oven cooking and more.
Feb. 18, Highland Lake and other locations, Bridgton. mainelakeswintercarnival.com
The Maine Lakes Winter Carnival includes a kids fishing derby, horse drawn carriage rides, magic show, fireworks plus snowmobile rides a Freezin for a Reason polar dip and dogsled rides at Highland Lake. This year marks the festival’s first foray into the frozen magic of an ice bar!
Feb. 24 & 25. Old Orchard Street, Old Orchard Beach. facebook.com
Sledding by the ocean? Yes please! Make this dream a reality at your hit the giant snow hill running down Old Orchard Street. OOB Winter Festival also includes ice bowling, pony rides, cotton candy, kettle corn and a Slippery Slope Pub Crawl starting at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
Feb. 23, Shawnee Peak, Bridgton. Free. www.shawneepeak.com
Events include a scavenger hunt, snow sculpting contest, pie eating contest, family obstacle course, skillet toss, sack rack, tug of war and more.
Feb. 23 | Aroostook State Park, Presque Isle | www.visitaroostook.com
Participate in cross-country skiing, snowshoeing, ice skating, dog sled rides, guided nature walks and more.Event runs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with $1.50 fee for adults.->