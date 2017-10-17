Visit a lighthouse on Open Lighthouse Day

Every September, we Mainers collectively celebrate something we’ve got a lot of: lighthouses. The United States Coast Guard, Maine Office of Tourism and the American Lighthouse Foundation proudly invite locals and tourists alike to pick a lighthouse or several and go exploring. More than 20 lighthouses all over the state are open to the public, including Wood Island Lighthouse, West Quoddy Head Lighthouse, Portland Head Lighthouse and the iconic Pemaquid Point Lighthouse.
Staff photo of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse by John Patriquin