Two Maine bowlers will get to compete against pros for big prize money

MAINERS GO PRO

More than a thousand of Maine’s bowling fanatics will likely turn out to watch the best in the business – members of the Professional Bowlers Association – competing for cash and glory at Portland’s Bayside Bowl next week.

But at least two Mainers will actually get the chance to compete directly against the pros and win big cash prizes themselves.

Sarah Pelletier of Lewiston and Joe Ramsdell of Canaan will be competing in the MaineQuarterly.com Mark Roth/Marshall Holman PBA Doubles Championship, one of two PBA competitions being held at Bayside Bowl Sunday through April 16. The finals of the doubles event will be on April 16 and shown live on ESPN.

Pelletier and Ramsdell, who bowl on a team together at Sparetime Recreation in Hallowell, won the right to compete in the doubles tournament by beating out 11 other Maine teams during a tournament at Bayside Bowl in early March. If they end up beating their professional competition during the Roth/Holman PBA event, they’ll each get $12,000.

Bayside can host about 450 spectators for each PBA event, and the doubles finals are already sold out.

“I’m excited, not nervous right now, but when you hit the lanes it’s a whole different atmosphere,” said Ramsdell, 34. “You just try to overcome the nerves, go roll the ball and throw strikes.”

Ramsdell, a mental health worker, has bowled in various high-pressure tournaments for before. But he and Pelletier will be competing against the best bowlers in the country, or as Pelletier says, “that’s their job.”

“There will be some pressure,” said Pelletier, 27, a health care worker. “But thank God for Bayside, it’s so loud and fun and everyone is there to cheer you on,”

