Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: April 17, 2017

‘The Trip to Bountiful,’ Green Neighbor Family Fest, Caribbean Night: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'The Trip to Bountiful' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 30. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 to $30.goodtheater.com Good Theater presents a timeless, moving classic by Horton Foote that stars Broadway veteran Louisa Flaningam. "The Trip to Bountiful" tells the story of an elderly woman named Carrie Watts who hopes to escape the confines of a too-small apartment she shares with her complicated children. Will she make it back to her hometown of Bountiful, Texas, one last time, and if so, will she find it the way she left it? You can find out for yourself through the end of the month.Photo courtesy of The Good Theater

    'The Trip to Bountiful'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 30. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 to $30.goodtheater.com
    Good Theater presents a timeless, moving classic by Horton Foote that stars Broadway veteran Louisa Flaningam. "The Trip to Bountiful" tells the story of an elderly woman named Carrie Watts who hopes to escape the confines of a too-small apartment she shares with her complicated children. Will she make it back to her hometown of Bountiful, Texas, one last time, and if so, will she find it the way she left it? You can find out for yourself through the end of the month.
    Photo courtesy of The Good Theater

  • Richard Russo 6:30 p.m. Friday. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, free. patten.lib.me.us He's a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and he'll be talking about – and signing copies of – his book "Everybody's Fool." Richard Russo has penned eight novels, two collections of stories and a memoir. He won the Pulitzer for "Empire Falls, which was made into a film, as was his "Nobody's Fool." The Mustard Seed Bookstore will have copies of Russo's books available for sale.Staff photo by Whitney Hayward Davis

    Richard Russo

    6:30 p.m. Friday. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, free. patten.lib.me.us
    He's a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and he'll be talking about – and signing copies of – his book "Everybody's Fool." Richard Russo has penned eight novels, two collections of stories and a memoir. He won the Pulitzer for "Empire Falls, which was made into a film, as was his "Nobody's Fool." The Mustard Seed Bookstore will have copies of Russo's books available for sale.
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward Davis

  • 'The Red Barn': Multimedia Book Launch 7 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. space538.org Musician Nat Baldwin is wearing another hat, this time as book author. "The Red Barn" is a collection of stories and Baldwin will be reading excerpts from some of them. The evening also features performances by Kafari, Mark Baumer, Claire Donato, Lauren Tosswill, Annie Bielski, Lisa/Liza and Le Sang Des Betes with a live soundtrack from Rare Storms and Baldwin himself. Print: A Bookstore will be selling copies of "The Red Barn" and proceeds will go to 350 Maine, a grassroots movement dedicated to solving the planetary climate crisis, and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.Image courtesy of Calamari Press

    'The Red Barn': Multimedia Book Launch

    7 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. space538.org
    Musician Nat Baldwin is wearing another hat, this time as book author. "The Red Barn" is a collection of stories and Baldwin will be reading excerpts from some of them. The evening also features performances by Kafari, Mark Baumer, Claire Donato, Lauren Tosswill, Annie Bielski, Lisa/Liza and Le Sang Des Betes with a live soundtrack from Rare Storms and Baldwin himself. Print: A Bookstore will be selling copies of "The Red Barn" and proceeds will go to 350 Maine, a grassroots movement dedicated to solving the planetary climate crisis, and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.
    Image courtesy of Calamari Press

  • Green Neighbor Family Fest 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Deering High School, 370 Stevens Ave., Portland, free. urbanrunoff5k.com/festival The city of Portland invites you to a community, family-friendly event with hands-on activities about water. You'll learn how to become a green neighbor, and the event is a kick-off to the city's Greener Neighborhoods Cleaner Streams program aimed at keeping Capisic Brook clean. There's also the Urban Runoff 5K Race & Walk that starts at 9 a.m. See urbanrunoff5k.com for registration info.Melissa Doar/Shutterstock.com

    Green Neighbor Family Fest

    9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Deering High School, 370 Stevens Ave., Portland, free. urbanrunoff5k.com/festival
    The city of Portland invites you to a community, family-friendly event with hands-on activities about water. You'll learn how to become a green neighbor, and the event is a kick-off to the city's Greener Neighborhoods Cleaner Streams program aimed at keeping Capisic Brook clean. There's also the Urban Runoff 5K Race & Walk that starts at 9 a.m. See urbanrunoff5k.com for registration info.
    Melissa Doar/Shutterstock.com

  • Johnny Peers & The Muttsville Comix 2 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Curtis Room Annex, 798 Washington St., Bath, $10. chocolatechurcharts.org Spend an afternoon with Johnny Peers and his canine troupe of tail-wagging comics. The Muttsville Comix include a skateboarding pup named Noodles, a ladder-climbing fox terrier named Murphy and a border collie named Willy who prefers to be called "Sir." Their human, Peers, is from New Orleans and got into circus life at an early age by way of his father who was a concessionaire at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. All of his performing pooches are rescue dogs from animal shelters across the country, and they've performed all over North and South America and in Europe.Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Church Arts Center

    Johnny Peers & The Muttsville Comix

    2 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Curtis Room Annex, 798 Washington St., Bath, $10. chocolatechurcharts.org
    Spend an afternoon with Johnny Peers and his canine troupe of tail-wagging comics. The Muttsville Comix include a skateboarding pup named Noodles, a ladder-climbing fox terrier named Murphy and a border collie named Willy who prefers to be called "Sir." Their human, Peers, is from New Orleans and got into circus life at an early age by way of his father who was a concessionaire at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. All of his performing pooches are rescue dogs from animal shelters across the country, and they've performed all over North and South America and in Europe.
    Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Church Arts Center

  • Caribbean Night 7 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $10 in advance, $15 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com This is an annual event that people of the midcoast look forward to every year. Caribbean Night features music from the Pan Fried Steel Drum Band, which plays everything from classical to beach rock. Flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged, and the specialty drinks will be flowing as you try to make it under the limbo bar. Proceeds go to towards Opera House building maintenance. The building is supposedly haunted, but even the ghosts love the distinctly summer sound of a tin drum.Pan Fried Steel at the Opera House Matthew McKee Photography

    Caribbean Night

    7 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $10 in advance, $15 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com
    This is an annual event that people of the midcoast look forward to every year. Caribbean Night features music from the Pan Fried Steel Drum Band, which plays everything from classical to beach rock. Flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged, and the specialty drinks will be flowing as you try to make it under the limbo bar. Proceeds go to towards Opera House building maintenance. The building is supposedly haunted, but even the ghosts love the distinctly summer sound of a tin drum.
    Pan Fried Steel at the Opera House Matthew McKee Photography

  • African Dundada 7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $4 kids. mayostreetarts.org Comedian James Swaka hosts a very special evening featuring South Sudanese recording artist African Dundada. Proceeds benefit Mayo Street Arts youth programs, the ACLU of Maine, Action Against Hunger and Sound Sudan Care. You'll also be treated to performances by Mr. Lumemo, Dequhn Lobutua and The Acholi Traditional Dancers.Image courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

    African Dundada

    7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $4 kids. mayostreetarts.org
    Comedian James Swaka hosts a very special evening featuring South Sudanese recording artist African Dundada. Proceeds benefit Mayo Street Arts youth programs, the ACLU of Maine, Action Against Hunger and Sound Sudan Care. You'll also be treated to performances by Mr. Lumemo, Dequhn Lobutua and The Acholi Traditional Dancers.
    Image courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • 13th Annual WMPG Fashion Show 8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $20 preferred seating, $5 students. portcitymusichall.com Local and wildly creative designers from around southern Maine will be showing off their wearable art for women, men and children in an annual event that features street clothes, formal wear and everything in between. The runway will be rocking as models strut their stuff to tunes from DJ Shane. Circus Maine will open the evening with a spectacular performance.Photo by Amy Paradysz

    13th Annual WMPG Fashion Show

    8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $20 preferred seating, $5 students. portcitymusichall.com
    Local and wildly creative designers from around southern Maine will be showing off their wearable art for women, men and children in an annual event that features street clothes, formal wear and everything in between. The runway will be rocking as models strut their stuff to tunes from DJ Shane. Circus Maine will open the evening with a spectacular performance.
    Photo by Amy Paradysz

  • Beatlemania Magic 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland, $60. eventbrite.com The Salvation Army of Portland invites you to come together, right now, for its annual Champions for Kids benefit show. This one is going to make you twist and shout because it stars the nationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band Beatlemania Magic. All you need to do is wake up, fall out of bed, drag a comb across your head and buy a ticket to this very special evening of quintessential Fab Four tunes. There's a meet-and-greet reception with the band starting at 6 p.m. with a light buffet and beverages, then at 7 p.m. the music starts all across the universe — or at least in the hotel ballroom.Photo courtesy of Beatlemania Magic

    Beatlemania Magic

    6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland, $60. eventbrite.com
    The Salvation Army of Portland invites you to come together, right now, for its annual Champions for Kids benefit show. This one is going to make you twist and shout because it stars the nationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band Beatlemania Magic. All you need to do is wake up, fall out of bed, drag a comb across your head and buy a ticket to this very special evening of quintessential Fab Four tunes. There's a meet-and-greet reception with the band starting at 6 p.m. with a light buffet and beverages, then at 7 p.m. the music starts all across the universe — or at least in the hotel ballroom.
    Photo courtesy of Beatlemania Magic

'The Trip to Bountiful' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 30. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 to $30.goodtheater.com Good Theater presents a timeless, moving classic by Horton Foote that stars Broadway veteran Louisa Flaningam. "The Trip to Bountiful" tells the story of an elderly woman named Carrie Watts who hopes to escape the confines of a too-small apartment she shares with her complicated children. Will she make it back to her hometown of Bountiful, Texas, one last time, and if so, will she find it the way she left it? You can find out for yourself through the end of the month.Photo courtesy of The Good TheaterRichard Russo 6:30 p.m. Friday. Patten Free Library, 33 Summer St., Bath, free. patten.lib.me.us He's a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, and he'll be talking about – and signing copies of – his book "Everybody's Fool." Richard Russo has penned eight novels, two collections of stories and a memoir. He won the Pulitzer for "Empire Falls, which was made into a film, as was his "Nobody's Fool." The Mustard Seed Bookstore will have copies of Russo's books available for sale.Staff photo by Whitney Hayward Davis'The Red Barn': Multimedia Book Launch 7 p.m. Friday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. space538.org Musician Nat Baldwin is wearing another hat, this time as book author. "The Red Barn" is a collection of stories and Baldwin will be reading excerpts from some of them. The evening also features performances by Kafari, Mark Baumer, Claire Donato, Lauren Tosswill, Annie Bielski, Lisa/Liza and Le Sang Des Betes with a live soundtrack from Rare Storms and Baldwin himself. Print: A Bookstore will be selling copies of "The Red Barn" and proceeds will go to 350 Maine, a grassroots movement dedicated to solving the planetary climate crisis, and the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project.Image courtesy of Calamari PressGreen Neighbor Family Fest 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday. Deering High School, 370 Stevens Ave., Portland, free. urbanrunoff5k.com/festival The city of Portland invites you to a community, family-friendly event with hands-on activities about water. You'll learn how to become a green neighbor, and the event is a kick-off to the city's Greener Neighborhoods Cleaner Streams program aimed at keeping Capisic Brook clean. There's also the Urban Runoff 5K Race & Walk that starts at 9 a.m. See urbanrunoff5k.com for registration info.Melissa Doar/Shutterstock.comJohnny Peers & The Muttsville Comix 2 p.m. Saturday. Chocolate Church Arts Center Curtis Room Annex, 798 Washington St., Bath, $10. chocolatechurcharts.org Spend an afternoon with Johnny Peers and his canine troupe of tail-wagging comics. The Muttsville Comix include a skateboarding pup named Noodles, a ladder-climbing fox terrier named Murphy and a border collie named Willy who prefers to be called "Sir." Their human, Peers, is from New Orleans and got into circus life at an early age by way of his father who was a concessionaire at the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus. All of his performing pooches are rescue dogs from animal shelters across the country, and they've performed all over North and South America and in Europe.Photo courtesy of The Chocolate Church Arts CenterCaribbean Night 7 p.m. Saturday. Boothbay Opera House, 86 Townsend Ave., $10 in advance, $15 at the door. boothbayoperahouse.com This is an annual event that people of the midcoast look forward to every year. Caribbean Night features music from the Pan Fried Steel Drum Band, which plays everything from classical to beach rock. Flip-flops and Hawaiian shirts are encouraged, and the specialty drinks will be flowing as you try to make it under the limbo bar. Proceeds go to towards Opera House building maintenance. The building is supposedly haunted, but even the ghosts love the distinctly summer sound of a tin drum.Pan Fried Steel at the Opera House Matthew McKee PhotographyAfrican Dundada 7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $4 kids. mayostreetarts.org Comedian James Swaka hosts a very special evening featuring South Sudanese recording artist African Dundada. Proceeds benefit Mayo Street Arts youth programs, the ACLU of Maine, Action Against Hunger and Sound Sudan Care. You'll also be treated to performances by Mr. Lumemo, Dequhn Lobutua and The Acholi Traditional Dancers.Image courtesy of Mayo Street Arts13th Annual WMPG Fashion Show 8 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $12 at the door, $20 preferred seating, $5 students. portcitymusichall.com Local and wildly creative designers from around southern Maine will be showing off their wearable art for women, men and children in an annual event that features street clothes, formal wear and everything in between. The runway will be rocking as models strut their stuff to tunes from DJ Shane. Circus Maine will open the evening with a spectacular performance.Photo by Amy ParadyszBeatlemania Magic 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 25. Holiday Inn by the Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland, $60. eventbrite.com The Salvation Army of Portland invites you to come together, right now, for its annual Champions for Kids benefit show. This one is going to make you twist and shout because it stars the nationally acclaimed Beatles tribute band Beatlemania Magic. All you need to do is wake up, fall out of bed, drag a comb across your head and buy a ticket to this very special evening of quintessential Fab Four tunes. There's a meet-and-greet reception with the band starting at 6 p.m. with a light buffet and beverages, then at 7 p.m. the music starts all across the universe — or at least in the hotel ballroom.Photo courtesy of Beatlemania Magic

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.