Leslie Bridgers

After a decade reporting on the news of Portland's suburbs, Leslie is excited to let loose on MaineToday, where the scoops are more ice cream, less scandal -- much like her life. After hours, you can find her reluctantly covering right field for the company softball team, bowling a straight ball at Bayside or wandering down from Munjoy Hill in search of food and drink.

Posted: June 13, 2017

Tour the Portland Observatory for free on Flag Day

Written by: Leslie Bridgers
Flag Day Celebration 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Portland Observatory, 138 Congress St., Portland. Free. portlandlandmarks.org Free tours and activities will be happening all day at the Portland Observatory in observance of Flag Day. The observatory dates back to 1807 and is a National Historic Landmark. It offers a gorgeous view of Casco Bay from the deck. The Flag Day celebration include crafts, a scavenger hunt and other kids' activities, plus hourly walking tours of the nearby Eastern Cemetery.Photo by Tim Greenway/Staff Photographer

Staff photo by Tim Greenway

Have you always wanted to tour the Portland Observtory but never felt like ponying up the funds? Then Wednesday is the day to get thee to Munjoy Hill.

In honor of Flag Day, Greater Portland Landmarks is hosting a bunch of events around the Observatory, including free tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get there first thing to see the raising of the flags and hear opening remarks from Mayor Ethan Strimling.

Or, take a long lunch and double up on your tours. Spirits Alive! will be giving tours of the Eastern Cemetery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get to the Observatory between 1 and 6 p.m. and you can enjoy the musical stylings of David Peliquin, who will be serenading the crowd with songs and shanties. From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a Munjoy Hill architectural scavenger hunt.

All day long, you can check out two special exhibits at the Observatory — the 19th-century Dollond Telescope on display on the first floor, and on the fifth floor, artifacts from the Civilian Aircraft Warning Service, which used the Observatory to look out for enemy planes during World War II.

