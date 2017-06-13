Tour the Portland Observatory for free on Flag Day

Have you always wanted to tour the Portland Observtory but never felt like ponying up the funds? Then Wednesday is the day to get thee to Munjoy Hill.

In honor of Flag Day, Greater Portland Landmarks is hosting a bunch of events around the Observatory, including free tours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Get there first thing to see the raising of the flags and hear opening remarks from Mayor Ethan Strimling.

Or, take a long lunch and double up on your tours. Spirits Alive! will be giving tours of the Eastern Cemetery from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Get to the Observatory between 1 and 6 p.m. and you can enjoy the musical stylings of David Peliquin, who will be serenading the crowd with songs and shanties. From 3 to 5 p.m., there will be a Munjoy Hill architectural scavenger hunt.

All day long, you can check out two special exhibits at the Observatory — the 19th-century Dollond Telescope on display on the first floor, and on the fifth floor, artifacts from the Civilian Aircraft Warning Service, which used the Observatory to look out for enemy planes during World War II.