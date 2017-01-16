Think the political climate is a joke? These comedy shows in Portland are for you.

What’s funny about our divisive political climate right now?

Well, just about anything if you come up with the right joke.

“Bureaucracy and tragedy are just as funny as somebody slipping on a banana peel. It’s all about whether someone can relate to the problem,” said Aharon Willows, 27, a comedian from Portland.

Willows is among the dozen or so Maine comics who’ll be standing up for free speech, and the right to joke about politics or anything else, at two Portland shows this week. The Portland events are part of a nationwide series of shows called What A Joke, being held in more than 30 cities over Inauguration Weekend to benefit the American Civil Liberties Union. The organizers, New York City comedians Jenn Welch and Emily Winter, created the series of shows in response to the perceived threat Donald Trump poses to civil liberties, like freedom of speech, as president.

The Portland shows are Thursday at Lincolns on Market Street and Sunday at Bunker Brewing on Westfield Street. There will likely be a half-dozen comics at each show, doing their usual funny stuff and mixing in political jokes too. It is Inauguration Weekend, after all. Trump will be sworn in on Friday.

Willows, who helped organize the Portland shows and will host both, said he was doing more political jokes before the election. But he’ll certainly recycle some this weekend.

“I saw a guy at a Trump rally wearing a ‘Black Rifles Matter’ shirt, which is obviously incredibly offensive because all rifles matter,” said Willows, recounting one of his jokes. “But maybe we should give him credit for admitting something black matters.”

Besides Willows, other scheduled performers for the Lincolns show include headliner Jordan Handren-Seavey, Connor McGrath, Jed Bloom, Jamie Roux and Micaela Templer. McGrath will headline the Bunker Brewing show, appearing along with Sam Pelletier, Krystal Kamenides, Roux, Ali Simpson and Susanna Rajala.

Handren-Seavey is a Maine native who has been living in Boston and working at comedy clubs there for the past few years. When he was doing his stand-up routine in Portland, he won the annual Portland’s Funniest Professional contest in 2012, beating out other aspiring comics.

Handren-Seavey, 32, said he jumped at the chance to be part of What A Joke because he feels the ACLU’s work is important, especially now, protecting the rights and speech of both liberals and conservatives.

Handren-Seavey tells stories on stage that involve all kinds of things: drugs, the police, stupidity. One of his stories is based on his own experience driving an acquaintance from Portland to Worcester, Massachusetts, in search of cocaine. And so, as a storyteller, he’s acutely aware that, right now, people seem to be attacking each other for what they say more than they have at any time in recent history.

“As both sides get more polarized, I think the ACLU’s work is so important, trying to work against injustice wherever it comes from,” he said.

He doesn’t tell a lot of overtly political jokes, and he doesn’t do many Trump jokes.

“I don’t like easy jokes. It’s too easy to go into a room full of liberals and bash Trump,” Handren-Seavey said. “I don’t want to do a different version of a joke somebody else has told.”

About the closest he comes to a Trump joke is the one-liner, “I think we should build a wall and anyone who makes it over we make an American … Ninja Warrior.”

That joke could be seen either as a knock on Trump’s proposal to wall off Mexico, or a jab at the popular NBC competition show known for its massive obstacle courses.

Willows thinks that all comedy can be viewed as political.

“Most comedy starts with personal experiences, things that happened to you, and personal things are political,” said Willows. “You start out talking about your girlfriend, then a problem with your girlfriend’s healthcare, and it’s going to be political.”

WHAT A JOKE

WHAT: Two shows featuring Portland comedians, part of a series of shows happening nationwide Inauguration Weekend to raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

WHERE & WHEN: 8:30 p.m. Thursday at Lincolns, Market St., Portland; 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Bunker Brewing Company, 17 Westfield St., Portland.

HOW MUCH: $5 at Lincolns; $10 suggested donation at Bunker Brewing

INFO: WhataJokeFest.com

Here’s a quick look at some of the local comedians performing this weekend at Portland’s two What A Joke comedy shows, part of a national series of shows timed to coincide with Inauguration Weekend and raise money for the American Civil Liberties Union.

Connor McGrath, 28, of Portland

Day job: Call center worker

Years doing stand-up: 5

Favorite political joke: “I was bummed when my favorite presidential candidate dropped out last spring. I was pulling for Ted Cruz. Not because of his political views but because I related to him personally. Both of us make weird facial expressions that inexplicably bother people, have diets consisting primarily of cheese and canned soups and have a low approval rating with women.”

Ali Simpson, 27, of Portland

Day job: Office administrator

Years doing stand-up: 1

Favorite political joke: “I’ve always liked that line by Kurt Vonnegut: True terror is to wake up one morning and discover that your high school class is running the country.”

Krystal Kamenides, 46, of Saco

Day job: Phone company service representative, until recently.

Years doing stand-up: 1

Favorite political joke: “You have to give Trump credit. I mean, his ability to sell himself is off the chart. Even though we’re aware of his affinity for pussy … cats, he convinced us he’s really a dog lover at heart. Why else would he go around peeing on people?”

Sam Pelletier, 26, of South Portland

Day job: Freelance political consultant

Years doing comedy: 6

Favorite political joke: “I’m against teaching evolution in public schools. The dorks don’t need to know how natural selection works.”

Susanna Rajala, 24, of Portland

Day job: Director at FairVote Maine

Years doing stand-up: Six months

Favorite political joke: “Satire articles are the main way I am coping with the political reality right now, and I love a recent one on Clickhole: ‘7 of the least depressing rest areas to stop at while you’re driving to another state to get an abortion.’ ”

Jed Bloom, 35, of Saco

Day job: Middle school teacher

Years doing stand-up: 1

Favorite political joke: “I create a plan to save America money by having us all join the same cell phone plan. I talk a lot about an old man from Vermont in the joke.”

Jamie Roux, 30, of Westbrook

Day job: Contributor to the Bangor Daily News and Portland Press Herald online comments section. (Editor’s note: This is not an actual job.)

Years doing stand-up: 3

Favorite political joke: “Building bigger towers after 9/11 is like getting nicer varsity jackets at Columbine.”