Posted: March 12, 2018

Wrestling, Roller Derby and baby lambs: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Circus Maine's Cabaret: Circus on the Point

    7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday. Circus Maine, 4 Thompson's Point, Portland, $16, $12 students and kids, $25 VIP front row. circusmaine.org
    Life is a cabaret, old chum, come to the cabaret. The Circus Maine cabaret to be exact. Housed in what was once a rail car repair facility, Circus Maine has made a comfortable home at Portland's Thompson's Point. The cabaret shows brings together a melange of local, regional and national performers who are all about aerial feats, theater, dance, acrobatics and comedy, with the mission of making the human experience better with art. Shows include live music, and if you come on Friday or Saturday, a food truck and bar will be on site.
    Kseniia Vorobeva/Shutterstock.com

  • Take the Stage

    7:30 p.m. Friday. The Grand, 165 Main St., Ellsworth, $10. grandonline.org
    The Grand presents a spectacular open mic night featuring all sorts of performers. From music to magic and likely everything in between, this will be a fun and entertaining night of local talent. Concessions and a cash bar will be available. Maybe you'll see your favorite bank teller or fish monger or neighbor displaying talents you didn't know they had. Such is the spirit of open mic night, so be prepared to be pleasantly surprised.
    Jason Winter/Shutterstock.com

  • Live Pro Wrestling

    8:30 p.m. Friday. Geno's Rock Club, 625 Congress St., Portland, $8, 21-plus. On Facebook
    The North Atlantic Wrestling Club invites you to a NAWA (North Atlantic Wrestling Association) pro heavyweight championship match happening at Geno's Rock Club. Matt "Big Deal" Mahoney will be facing "Classic" Kalvin Strange, and you'll see action from "Flash" Nick McKenna versus Big Geno Bauer, as well as "Shatterproof" Derek Shorey versus Tyler Nitro. The night kicks off with live music from Weapons At Hand, then the fighters hit the mat and the mayhem begins!
    Roka Pics/Shutterstock.com

  • Trevor Noah

    10 p.m. Friday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $54 to $84. porttix.com
    The 7:30 p.m. show sold out a while ago ,but there are still tickets left for the 10 p.m. performance by Emmy and Peabody award-winner Trevor Noah. Noah, a comedian and writer (among other things), has been the host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" since 2015, and his first book "Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood" landed on the New York Times bestseller list and won him a pair of NAACP Image Awards.
    Photo courtesy of Trevor Noah

  • Ri Ra St. Paddy's Day Plunge

    5:30 a.m. Saturday. East End Beach, Eastern Promenade, Portland. rira.com
    Start your St. Patrick's Day off before the crack of dawn and on a, shall we say, refreshing note! The Annual Ri Ra St. Paddy's Day Plunge will have you running into Casco Bay at the East End Beach as you raise funds for Portland Firefighters Children's Burns Foundation. Sign up in advance and start hitting up everyone you know to kick in some dough for this worthy cause. After the plunge, you'll repair down the road to Ri Ra where a complimentary Irish breakfast awaits all brave swimmers. Breakfast goes until 7 a.m. and then the official Plunge Cup will be handed out for the top fundraising team and individual.
    Photo by Claire Hutchins

  • Out Like A Lamb!

    9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $5, 2 and under free, pre- registration appreciated. wolfesneck.org
    Sorry Agent Starling, the last thing we want today is the silence of the lambs. Gather one and all to Wolfe's Neck Center in Freeport for their Out Like A Lamb! event which welcomes spring and new lambs. The fuzzy festivities include story time, lamb greetings, meet-a-farmer with hands-on livestock interactions, lamb-themed crafts and family fun.
    Photo courtesy of Wolfe's Neck Center

  • 'West Side Story'

    2 p.m. Saturday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $10 in advance, $12 day of film, $8 students and seniors. mjff.org
    The Maine Jewish Film Festival presents a screening of the classic 1961 musical "West Side Story" starring Natalie Wood, Richard Beymer, Rita Moreno and George Chakiris. The film won a staggering 10 Oscars, including best picture. Musical numbers include "Jet Song, "Maria," "America," "One Hand, One Heart," "I Feel Pretty" and "Somewhere." Since the film is 153 minutes long, there will be an intermission and a really fun one at that. The Maine Gay Men's Chorus will be on hand to lead a "West Side Story" sing-along.
    Richard Beymer and Natalie Wood in "West Side Story"Photo courtesy of United Artists

  • Lucky Lass Throwdown 2018

    5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $8, $5 for 11 to 15, free for 10 and under. mainerollerderby.com
    Kick off your St. Patrick's Day festivities with a Maine Roller Derby bout. The Lucky Lass Throwdown will pit Maine Roller Derby All-Stars against Central Maine's Northwood Knockouts. Sit track-side, if you dare, for a thrilling view of the most exciting flat-track action you'll see on four wheels.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'Vertigo'

    2 and 7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick; 7 p.m. Wednesday at Cinemagic Saco and Cinemagic Westbrook, $12.50. fathomevents.com
    Hello, hello, (hola), go see the Hitchcock film called "Vertigo." That's right, 60 years after its initial release, it's back on the big screen for a limited run. This is one of our favorite Hitchcock films, and it helps that it stars James Stewart and Kim Novak. "Vertigo" has a plot full of dizzying intrigue, and it will literally have you on the edge of your seat. Don't look down!
    Photo courtesy of Universal Pictures

 

 

 

 

 

