Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: April 16, 2018

Vintage Bazaar, Monster Trucks and WMPG fashion show: 10 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Community Day

    11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland, free. On Facebook
    Allagash Brewing is inviting Portland Trails in for the day to talk about its many miles of trails and upcoming events, including the National Trails Day 1-mile hike on June 2 and City at Your Feet Scavenger Hunt on July 21. Come thirsty – and, heck, maybe even on foot to gear yourself up for future trail walks – because Allagash will be donating 100 percent of beer profits to Portland Trails.
  • Bocce Tournament

    5 to 10 p.m. Thursday. 33 Elmwood, 33 Elmwood Ave., Westbrook, $5. On Facebook
    So you think you can bocce? Excellent! Show off your skills when Sebago Brewing Co. hosts this tournament in Westbrook. The $5 entry fee gets you a flight of Sebago beers, and prizes will be awarded for first, second and third place. 33 Elmwood is a bowling alley, bar and restaurant with a whole bunch of bocce courts, so get your team together and get ready to roll those balls.
  • Variety Show

    7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
    Creative Trails, Bomb Diggity Arts and Space Gallery invite you to a multimedia gathering with sensational hosts and a signature cocktail to wash it all down. Variety Show will feature monologues, skits and performances, but the real star of the show will be a series of short films by directors of all abilities that were shot all over Greater Portland.
  • ‘Monty Python and the Holy Grail’

    8 p.m. Thursday. Cinemagic Stadium Theatres, 183 County Road, Westbrook, $8.75. cinemagicmovies.com
    If you still haven’t seen the 1975 cult comedy classic “Monty Python and the Holy Grail,” here’s a chance to do so in the comfort of a movie theater on a very big screen. Starring the legendary trio of John Cleese, Terry Gilliam and Michael Palin, among other British luminaries, the film is set in 932 A.D. during the time of King Arthur and Sir Lancelot, complete with the Knights of the Round Table. It’s an irreverent, bawdy romp, and it’s suggested that those who go to see it are at least 13 years old.
  • Traxxas Monster Truck Tour

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $11 to $40. crossarenaportland.com
    Two words: monster trucks! There’s something almost inexplicably appealing about seeing them smash into each other and climb over obstacles with their larger-than-life tires. See all the tire-squealing, jaw-dropping action first hand as the Traxxas Monster Truck Tour rolls into Portland for three shows. You’ll see 10,000-pound trucks crush cars with names like Bigfoot, Crushtation and Basher, compete in wheelie contests and perform all sorts of crazy freestyle action that will surely shake the arena’s foundation.
  • The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee’

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Through April 29. Cumston Hall, 796 Main St., Monmouth, $14, $12 seniors and students. monmouthcommunityplayers.org
    The Monmouth Community Players invite you to their spring musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” which has won Tony and Drama Desk Awards. The show is a fast-paced romp through the world of competitive spelling as six middle-schoolers vie for a spot in the national bee. You’ll get to know the spellers back stories through song and dance as you wait to find out who the last speller standing is. To further entice you, one of the spellers is named William Barfée who was last year’s runner-up with one working nostril and, of all things, a sea anemone circus in his house.
  • Vintage Bazaar New England Spring Special

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Brick South, 8 Thompson’s Point, Portland, $10, $15 weekend pass, $20 Friday night VIP, free for 16 and under. mybazaarlife.com
    Fans of all things vintage, this weekend’s got your name written all over it. Vintage Bazaar New England Spring Special is a massive gathering of around 80 dealers of fabulous vintage, handcrafted and repurposed treasures of many stripes. Food trucks will be parked and ready, and there will also be music to stimulate your shopping juju along with a vintage-inspired photo booth. Oh, and if you find yourself parched, adult beverages will also be flowing.
  • Melissa Boyd: Connecting to Your Loved Ones in Spirit

    9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Talbot Hall at University of Southern Maine, Portland, $45. melissaboyd.net
    This Earth Day, come experience something entirely different with psychic medium and USM alum Melissa Boyd. The event begins with refreshments, vibrational attunements and a brief mediation period, then Boyd will connect some attendees with deceased love ones. Even if you aren’t chosen for a reading, everyone there will receive soul tools and vibrational healing. Sheila St. Hilaire will be providing a crystal bowl meditation. Also, bring a flower or potted plant, and Boyd will connect with you with sacred energy.


  • WMPG 14th Annual Fashion Show

    5 to 9 p.m. Sunday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $12 in advance, $12 day of show, $20 preferred seating, all ages. portcitymusichall.com
    As David Bowie sang so famously, “Fashion, turn to the left/Fashion, turn to the right!” That’s right folks, it’s time once again for the WMPG Fashion Show. Now in its 14th year, this year’s show will feature WMPG DJ Shane, host Abbie McGilvery and a performance by Nikki Hunt and special guests. New to this year’s show is the addition of the Kesho Wazo Youth Collective with their clothing creations and music. Artistic director Cindy Flanders describes the show as “an eclectic mix of modern, vintage and artistic pieces, featuring local designers that are new to the fashion scene alongside veteran designers with established fashion studios.”
  • The Basic Byebye Show

    7 p.m. Tuesday, April 24. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15, $12 students and seniors, $20 preferred seating. mayostreetarts.org
    Bread & Puppet Theater presents a show that’s a poem on transformation that was inspired by German painter and printer Albrecht Dürer’s apocalyptic woodcuts, Brahms’ “4 Serious Songs,” along with the daily news. During the Basic Byebye show, you’ll see several quiet, object fantasies unfold inside a small fabric stage with a soundtrack of nonsense instruments. Bread & Puppet director Peter Schumann said the show is “based on the fact that our culture is saying its basic bye-bye to Mother Earth by continuing the devastating effects of the global economy on our planet – which is why our show proclaims the Possibilitarian’s basic bye-bye to capitalism in order to welcome the 1,000 alternatives to this rotten system.” When the show ends, you’ll nosh on B&P’s famous sourdough rye bread with aioli and can shop for their “Cheap Art,” books, posters, postcards, pamphlets and banners from the Bread and Puppet press.
