Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: July 2, 2018







Posted: July 2, 2018

Vena’s Fizz House 5th Anniversary, Sails & Pales at Geary’s: 10 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Wings Over Wolfe's Neck

    7:30 a.m. Thursdays and Sundays, through Aug. 26. Wolfe's Neck Center, 184 Burnett Road, Freeport, $5. wolfesneck.org
    All summer long on two mornings a week, you're invited to take a lovely 75-minute stroll that's all about birds. You'll learn about a wide range of birds that call Wolfe Neck's ecosystem home. You'll also learn how to identify these birds and can visit with the Wolfe Neck chicken posse. Bring binoculars if you have them or borrow a pair. This is a truly lovely spot and a wonderful way to start your day.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Chris D'Elia

    8 p.m. Thursday. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 reserved seating, $65 for VIP meet and greet. statetheatreportland.com
    You can watch Chris D'Elia's most recent comedy special, "Man On Fire," on Netflix. Better yet, you can see him for yourself as his Follow the Leader tour makes a stop in Portland. D'Elia's also known for his work on the NBC sitcoms "Whitney" and "Undateable." D'Elia also struck gold with the podcast he launched last year called "Congratulations with Chris D'Elia." Hit YouTube for a few clips and you'll see for yourself what a riot this guy is.
    Image courtesy of the artist

  • 'Ferdinand'

    8:30 p.m. Thursday. Bug Light Park, South Portland, free. On Facebook
    You and your kids will experience a full range of emotions when you see the animated hit film "Ferdinand." Ferdinand is the sweetest bull you'll ever meet, and the last thing he wants to do is participate in bullfighting. See how it all unfolds with a host of colorful characters, including ones voiced by John Cena, Kate McKinnon and Bobby Cannavale. What's more, this all happens outside as part of the Bug Light Park summer film series in South Portland. Bring a blanket, chairs and snacks, and settle in for a cinematic experience beneath the stars. Food trucks will be on site, and it's a good idea to get there early to not only secure your spot on the lawn but to see the gorgeous sunset over Casco Bay.
    Sarunyu L/Shutterstock.com

  • Homes of Portland's Golden Age Walking Tours

    10 a.m. Fridays and Tuesdays, through Sept. 14. Greater Portland Landmarks, 93 High St., Portland, $10. portlandlandmarks.org
    Portland really does have some gorgeous, historic homes. When's the last time you stopped to take notice of them? Here's a golden opportunity this summer, as twice-a-week, 90-minute walking tours will lead you through the Spring Street Historic District, an area that's on the National Register of Historic Places. During the tour, you'll see federal mansions, Greek Revival residences and high-style Italiante houses. Guides will also point out cathedrals and other homes of note that date back to the 19th century.
    Photo by Madeline Berry

  • Vena's Fizz House Fifth Anniversary Celebration

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Vena's Fizz House, 345 Fore St., Portland. venasfizzhouse.com
    For a truly effervescent experience, head to the Old Port and hit the Vena's Fizz House fifth anniversary celebration, featuring free tastings, a kids' soda bar, giveaways, live music, an art exhibit and a street dance party. The Friday schedule includes a 2-4 p.m. bitters tasting. From 5 to 8 p.m., swing by and see the tiki cocktail-influenced artwork of Steve Zittel. On Saturday from 11 to 1 p.m., the kids' outdoor soda bar will be set up, and you can make your own fizz. From 2 to 5 p.m., Vena herself will be holding court. Vena is the great grandmother of co-owner Johanna Corman, and she's "back" from the '20s for this special occasion, during which you'll save $2 on all cocktails and mocktails. She'll also pose for selfies and will offer nuggets of wisdom. From 6 to 8 p.m., you'll hear Ylli Brekofca, aka The Roaming Accordion Player. The crown jewel of the weekend is at 2 p.m. Sunday, when The Tight White Pants dance party happens out on Silver Street, which will be closed for an hour. DJ Good Maine will be spinning tunes and prizes will be awarded for the tightest and whitest pants (among other categories). There's a $5 registration fee and every nickel goes to the Preble Resource Center.
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

  • First Friday at Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $2. kitetails.org
    The Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine wants to be sure that it's accessible for families on any budget, so during First Friday from 5 to 8 p.m., admission is reduced to $2 per person. Current exhibits and attractions include Chris Van Dusen's interactive "Down to the Sea: An Outdoor Adventure" and "Light, Camera, Color: Exploring the Camera Obscura." There's also The Playscape, where kids can climb, crawl, slide and explore with unfettered joy.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • Sails & Pales

    Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. D.L. Geary Brewing Co., 38 Evergreen Drive, Portland. On Facebook
    Ahoy! Maine's original craft brewery invites you to enjoy a nautical-themed afternoon of festivities ashore at its Sails & Pales event. Along with a boatload of brews that you can both sample and purchase, you can get lunch from the Fishin' Ships food truck. Musician Dave Rowe will be providing the tunes all afternoon, and the Sea Bags mobile shop will be on site. Sails & Pales is a family-friendly affair, and plenty of non-alcoholic beverage options will be available, so sail on over there and make a splash.
    Staff photo by Gabe Souza

  • SEA Open Studios Tour

    10 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Munjoy Hill Art Studios. Maps available on the day of the tour at 81 Congress St., free. seaportland.org
    The Society for East End Arts cordially invites to its 14th annual Open Studios Tour and Sale. Take a leisurely walking tour all over the Munjoy Hill area, where several artists will have their studios open and you can peruse and purchase their works. What makes this event all the more special is that it coincides with the Hidden Gardens of Munjoy Hill tour, also from 10 to 4 p.m. Tix for the garden tour are $15 and are available at brownpapertickets.com. Safe to say, you'll find your thrills up on Munjoy Hill.
    Photo courtesy of Society for East End Arts

  • Flow Yoga

    5:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 15. Congress Square Park, Portland, $10 to $15 suggested donation, pre- registration appreciated. bewellinmaine.com
    Be Well Portland presents an ongoing yoga series that's open to everyone and is an upbeat hour complete with music. Bring a mat (or rent one for $3) and water, and get ready to be refreshed and rejuvenated as you strike several poses in the heart of downtown Portland. The class is geared toward all levels and is a good situation for a sun salutation. Namaste!
    Bearmoney/Shutterstock.com

  • 'A Ladies Guide to Life and Laughter'

    7 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, starting July 10 through Aug. 30. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15.thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    For mid-week fun in Falmouth, head to the Footlights Theatre for a comedy about life, love, men, marriage, children, menopause, dating and sex, among other topics. "A Ladies Guide to Life and Laughter" is a 90-minute romp of gut-busting scenes with hilarious songs in the mix as well. The show also proves that middle-of-the-week mirth is an attainable goal.
    Photo courtesy of the Footlights Theatre

 

 

 

 

 

