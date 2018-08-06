Network



Posted: August 6, 2018

‘Turn of the Screw,’ Topsham Fair: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • 'Turn of the Screw'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, 8 p.m. Sunday, 2 and 7 p.m. Aug. 17. Deertrees Theatre, 156 Deertrees Road, Harrison, $14. deertrees-theatre.org
    The classic Henry James tale dating back to the late 1800s was adapted for the stage by award-winning playwright Jeffrey Hatcher and you can catch performances at the historic Deertrees Theatre. Find out what unfolds when a governess caring for two children at an isolated estate realizes that terror is lurking and ghosts just might be real. "Turn of the Screw" is an spine-tingling nail-biter where secrets are revealed, and the suspense can be cut with a knife.
    Image courtesy of Deertrees Theatre

  • James Judd

    8 p.m. Thursday. Vinegar Hill Music Theatre, 53 Old Post Road, Arundel, $35, $45. vinegarhillmusictheatre.com
    Make a snap decision and head to Arundel to see comedian, author and radio personality James Judd from National Public Radio's storytelling series "Snap Judgment." Fun fact: Judd worked in comedy until he turned 30 and then he went to law school to become a criminal attorney but ultimately realized comedy is his true calling. Known for autobiographical storytelling and terrific delivery, Judd has been compared to David Sedaris and Oscar Wilde.
    Photo by Anatoliy Koval

  • Topsham Fair

    Thursday to Sunday. Topsham Fairgrounds, $12, kids under 3-feet tall free. topshamfair.net
    The Topsham Fair dates all the way back to the 1850s, so the people who run it for sure know what they're doing. Pick your day and prepare for full fair immersion with rides, food, livestock and a wide range of entertainment options and activities. A quick snapshot of the schedule includes harness racing, steer & oxen pulling, baking competitions (for cheesecake, whoopie pies, muffins and chocolate cookies), truck pulling, fry pan toss, demolition derby and all sorts of live music. There's even something called the Back Seat Driver competition, which clearly illustrates that this fair really does have something for everyone.
    Chaiwut/Shutterstock.com

  • Second Friday Brunswick

    4 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Downtown Brunswick. On Facebook
    Downtown Brunswick comes all the more alive on Friday afternoon into the evening when more than 30 venues, artists, businesses, restaurants and museums take part in Second Friday merriment. Live music happens all over town from the likes of singer-songwriter Kate Miller at The Barter Art House, Big Blue at 2 Lincoln St. and Aarondippity at Spindleworks Art Center, among several other acts. You'll also see all sorts of artwork and can even catch a pop-up performance by the Maine State Music Theatre at the Tontine Mall.
    Edel/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The 39 Steps'

    6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Hamilton House, 40 Vaughan's Lane, South Berwick, $15, $10 seniors, $5 kids age 6 to 17, under 6 free. historicnewengland.org
    Pack a blanket, chairs and a picnic because it's time for Hitchcock al fresco! Radio Mystery Theatre presents "The 39 Steps, Live Radio Play" by Joe Landry and inspired by Hitchcock's classic thriller. The show features five actors in period costumes playing several different roles, vintage-style commercials and live sound effects. It all happens in the gardens of a historic Georgian mansion that dates back to 1785 and is situated on a bluff on the Salmon Falls River.
    Photo courtesy of Radio Mystery Theatre

  • Maine Boat & Home Show

    Friday to Sunday. Harbor & Buoys Park, Rockland, $15 for three day pass, kids free. maineboats.com/boatshow
    The Maine Boat & Home Show will feature more than 60 boats in the water and on land. But there's so much more than boats to this show. You'll see fine art, hear live music, eat all sorts of tasty food, peruse elegant housewares and pop into tents with creations by artisans from both here and away. Also don't miss the World Championship Boatyard Dog Trials at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Middle Pier. There's also the Small Boat Love-In all weekend long at Buoy Park, where small crafts will gather to show off their stuff and hang out together. The pier pressure is on, so head to Rockland and seas the day!
    Photo by Peach Frederic

  • Kotzschmar Organ Day

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, free. foko.org
    The Kotzschmar Organ is a sight to behold and quite a sound to hear. You can satisfy both your visual and auditory senses with a visit to Merrill Auditorium on Saturday. Local organists will be playing all day long for 20-minute intervals. You can also catch a tour that will get you up close and intimate with the massive instrument and its many pipes, keys and pedals by way of a behind-the-scenes look.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Under the Umbrella, Life is a Circus

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Bath Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 kids. celebrationbarn.com
    From jaw-dropping juggling to stories about worldwide circus adventures, Steven Ragatz will keep you well entertained. Under the Umbrella, Life is a Circus is his one-man snow, and Ragatz will not disappoint. He's been dazzling crowds for three decades and is a 10-year veteran of the famed French-Canadian circus Cirque du Soleil. With his mad juggling skills, knack for physical comedy and cast of colorful characters, Ragatz is a force of nature who has even performed with symphonies as Cirque Mechanics' comedic violinist.
    Steven Ragatz photo courtesy of the artist

  • 2018 Maine Woodcarver's Association Show and Competition

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Poland Town Hall, 1231 Maine St., free. mainewoodcarvers.com
    It really is incredible what some people can do with wood. See for yourself the fruits of several area carvers' labors by hitting the Maine Woodcarver's Association Show and Competition in Poland. Carvings from many categories and skill levels will be on display. Judges will critique submissions based on criteria including craftsmanship, artistry and degree of difficulty. You'll also be able to cast your own ballot for the People's Choice Award. You can expect to see some extraordinary work that just might make you believe in tree- incarnation.
    Lubos K /Shutterstock.com

 

