Posted: November 19, 2018
Tour de Portland Turkey Burner, Full Moon Walk: 8 things to do in Maine this week
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Blueberries, Broadway & Brian 2.0
7 p.m. Thursday. 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 & 27. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. goodtheater.com
Good Theater's artistic director is the colorful and creative Brian P. Allen, and his one-man comedy show lets you into his "wacky life and crazy family." There's even a Thanksgiving night performance should you need to escape from – or do something with – the relatives. "Blueberries, Broadway and Brian 2.0" tells of Allen's life working in blueberry fields paired with his Broadway dreams and stories of appearing on reality TV. Expect a hilariously crafted blend of theater and stand-up comedy.
Photo courtesy of Good Theater
Tour de Portland Turkey Burner
10 a.m. Friday. CycleMania, 65 Cove St., Portland, free. On Facebook
In the event that you overindulge on Thanksgiving, here's a chance to burn off a few turkey and pie
calories in the great outdoors and on two wheels. CycleMania and the Greater Portland chapter of the New England
Mountain Bike Association invite you to join them for a bicycle ride around Portland. Arrive at CycleMania at 9:30
a.m. and be ready to pedal at 10 a.m. There will be group leaders for different paces, and the rides will likely be
around 15 to 20 miles. CycleMania will provide pre-ride mechanical services as well as post-ride food and drinks.
And since everything Freddie Mercury is trending right now, surely you're singing "I want to ride my bicycle, I
want to ride my bike" out loud by now.
Amy Johansson/Shutterstock.com
Full Moon Walk
6 p.m. Friday. Scarborough Eastern Trail crossing parking lot on Pine Point Road, free. On Facebook
Bundle up and join the Eastern Trail Alliance for a full moon walk on the trail in Scarborough. The walk
will last between an hour and 90 minutes, and with any luck, the serenity of it will linger for several days. Bring
your sense of adventure but leave your pooch and flashlight at home. Winter is coming, like it or not, so here's a
chance to welcome it by breathing in salty air as your footsteps are guided by
moonbeams.
kdshutterman/Shutterstock.com
'Mamma Mia!'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 9. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South
Portland, $20. portlandplayers.org
You'll be having the time of your life watching scene after scene of the smash-hit musical "Mamma Mia!" The
Portland Players present the show that's been seen by millions all over the planet and is set on a Greek Island as
a young woman named Sophie searches for her birth father before her wedding. The story is sweet and breezy, and the
music is spectacular with a jukebox of ABBA hits, including "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Voulez-Vous,"
"Waterloo," "SOS," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Take a Chance on Me." Also, knowing me, knowing you and knowing
students who are keeping a close eye on their money, money, money, let it be known that student tickets are only $6
for this Sunday's matinée performance. Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah!
Photo by Kristen Peters
Lighting of the Nubble
4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Nubble Lighthouse, 11 Sohier Park Road, York, free. On Facebook
It's an annual celebration in southern Maine, and people come from miles around to witness the idyllic
moment. That's right people, it's the annual lighting of the Nubble Lighthouse. Carols will be sung, cocoa will be
sipped, cookies will be eaten and Santa will be swinging by for a visit. Grab a shuttle starting at 3:30 p.m. from
York High School and the Short Sands Parking Lot. Yes, porta-potties will be on site and nope, you can't bring your
pooch. You can, however, bring every ounce of holiday cheer you can muster up.
Allan Wood
Photography/Shutterstock.com
Maine Mariners
6 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $9 to $24. marinersofmaine.com
The puck drops at 6 p.m., hockey fans! Hip-check yourself over to Cross Insurance Arena to catch all of the
action as our Maine Mariners face off against New Hampshire's Manchester Monarchs. Be one of the first 2,000 fans
to arrive and you'll receive a fantastic, free winter Mariners beanie. Also, 'tis the season for generosity, so
consider bringing a teddy bear or other stuffed toy. After the Mariners score their first goal, you'll be asked to
throw them onto the ice. Half will be donated to Toys for Tots, and the other half will benefit local children's
charities. Score!
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
'Pressing On: The Letterpress Film'
3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 26 to 28. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland,
free. eventbrite.com
We can't think of a better place to see a screening of a documentary about letterpress printing than the
former home of the Portland Press Herald and current location of The Press Hotel in downtown Portland. "Pressing
On: The Letterpress Film" will shed light on the 500-year-old process that was once essential to communication. The
film explores why letterpress is kept alive in the digital age at places like Hatch Show Print. Watching it will
let you in on the magic that can be created with wood, metal, paper and ink. You'll also meet a letterpress printer
whose personal collection of type includes more than 2,000 fonts.
Image courtesy of The Press
Hotel
Victoria Mansion Christmas Gala
6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $75. victoriamansion.org
Here's a fabulous reason to get all gussied up in festive black tie and winter white fancy threads in the
middle of the week. The Victoria Mansion Christmas Gala features sumptuous hors d'ouevres from the Cumberland Club
along with signature drinks. You'll also feast your eyes on all of the rooms decked out for the holidays. As you
roam on the first and second levels of the mansion, you'll find each room decorated by a different local designer
(who will all be on hand), inspired by this year's theme of Christmas Through a Child's Eyes. Proceeds benefit the
mansion's mission to preserve and share the 19th-century treasure with the public. What's more, you'll find local
singer Viva in the upstairs lounge, and she'll be serenading you with jazzy holiday chestnuts while you sip on a
Carriage House Cocktail. Your ticket also gets you 20 percent off in the mansion's sensational gift
shop.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette