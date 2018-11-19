Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 19, 2018







Posted: November 19, 2018

Tour de Portland Turkey Burner, Full Moon Walk: 8 things to do in Maine this week

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Blueberries, Broadway & Brian 2.0

    7 p.m. Thursday. 12:30 p.m. Saturday and Dec. 1, 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday, Nov. 25 & 27. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $20. goodtheater.com
    Good Theater's artistic director is the colorful and creative Brian P. Allen, and his one-man comedy show lets you into his "wacky life and crazy family." There's even a Thanksgiving night performance should you need to escape from – or do something with – the relatives. "Blueberries, Broadway and Brian 2.0" tells of Allen's life working in blueberry fields paired with his Broadway dreams and stories of appearing on reality TV. Expect a hilariously crafted blend of theater and stand-up comedy.
    Photo courtesy of Good Theater

  • Tour de Portland Turkey Burner

    10 a.m. Friday. CycleMania, 65 Cove St., Portland, free. On Facebook
    In the event that you overindulge on Thanksgiving, here's a chance to burn off a few turkey and pie calories in the great outdoors and on two wheels. CycleMania and the Greater Portland chapter of the New England Mountain Bike Association invite you to join them for a bicycle ride around Portland. Arrive at CycleMania at 9:30 a.m. and be ready to pedal at 10 a.m. There will be group leaders for different paces, and the rides will likely be around 15 to 20 miles. CycleMania will provide pre-ride mechanical services as well as post-ride food and drinks. And since everything Freddie Mercury is trending right now, surely you're singing "I want to ride my bicycle, I want to ride my bike" out loud by now.
    Amy Johansson/Shutterstock.com

  • Full Moon Walk

    6 p.m. Friday. Scarborough Eastern Trail crossing parking lot on Pine Point Road, free. On Facebook
    Bundle up and join the Eastern Trail Alliance for a full moon walk on the trail in Scarborough. The walk will last between an hour and 90 minutes, and with any luck, the serenity of it will linger for several days. Bring your sense of adventure but leave your pooch and flashlight at home. Winter is coming, like it or not, so here's a chance to welcome it by breathing in salty air as your footsteps are guided by moonbeams.
    kdshutterman/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Mamma Mia!'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Dec. 9. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20. portlandplayers.org
    You'll be having the time of your life watching scene after scene of the smash-hit musical "Mamma Mia!" The Portland Players present the show that's been seen by millions all over the planet and is set on a Greek Island as a young woman named Sophie searches for her birth father before her wedding. The story is sweet and breezy, and the music is spectacular with a jukebox of ABBA hits, including "Mamma Mia," "Dancing Queen," "Voulez-Vous," "Waterloo," "SOS," "The Winner Takes It All" and "Take a Chance on Me." Also, knowing me, knowing you and knowing students who are keeping a close eye on their money, money, money, let it be known that student tickets are only $6 for this Sunday's matinée performance. Feel the beat from the tambourine, oh yeah!
    Photo by Kristen Peters

  • Lighting of the Nubble

    4:30 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Nubble Lighthouse, 11 Sohier Park Road, York, free. On Facebook
    It's an annual celebration in southern Maine, and people come from miles around to witness the idyllic moment. That's right people, it's the annual lighting of the Nubble Lighthouse. Carols will be sung, cocoa will be sipped, cookies will be eaten and Santa will be swinging by for a visit. Grab a shuttle starting at 3:30 p.m. from York High School and the Short Sands Parking Lot. Yes, porta-potties will be on site and nope, you can't bring your pooch. You can, however, bring every ounce of holiday cheer you can muster up.
    Allan Wood Photography/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Mariners

    6 p.m. Saturday. Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland, $9 to $24. marinersofmaine.com
    The puck drops at 6 p.m., hockey fans! Hip-check yourself over to Cross Insurance Arena to catch all of the action as our Maine Mariners face off against New Hampshire's Manchester Monarchs. Be one of the first 2,000 fans to arrive and you'll receive a fantastic, free winter Mariners beanie. Also, 'tis the season for generosity, so consider bringing a teddy bear or other stuffed toy. After the Mariners score their first goal, you'll be asked to throw them onto the ice. Half will be donated to Toys for Tots, and the other half will benefit local children's charities. Score!
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • 'Pressing On: The Letterpress Film'

    3 and 7 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday to Wednesday, Nov. 26 to 28. The Press Hotel, 119 Exchange St., Portland, free. eventbrite.com
    We can't think of a better place to see a screening of a documentary about letterpress printing than the former home of the Portland Press Herald and current location of The Press Hotel in downtown Portland. "Pressing On: The Letterpress Film" will shed light on the 500-year-old process that was once essential to communication. The film explores why letterpress is kept alive in the digital age at places like Hatch Show Print. Watching it will let you in on the magic that can be created with wood, metal, paper and ink. You'll also meet a letterpress printer whose personal collection of type includes more than 2,000 fonts.
    Image courtesy of The Press Hotel

  • Victoria Mansion Christmas Gala

    6 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 28. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $75. victoriamansion.org
    Here's a fabulous reason to get all gussied up in festive black tie and winter white fancy threads in the middle of the week. The Victoria Mansion Christmas Gala features sumptuous hors d'ouevres from the Cumberland Club along with signature drinks. You'll also feast your eyes on all of the rooms decked out for the holidays. As you roam on the first and second levels of the mansion, you'll find each room decorated by a different local designer (who will all be on hand), inspired by this year's theme of Christmas Through a Child's Eyes. Proceeds benefit the mansion's mission to preserve and share the 19th-century treasure with the public. What's more, you'll find local singer Viva in the upstairs lounge, and she'll be serenading you with jazzy holiday chestnuts while you sip on a Carriage House Cocktail. Your ticket also gets you 20 percent off in the mansion's sensational gift shop.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

 

 

 

 

