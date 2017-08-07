Network



Posted: August 7, 2017

Topsham Fair, Italian Bazaar, Watermelon Festival: 11 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

 

  • Jean and John 8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com It will be an unusual night on Congress Street with Jean (Grae) and John (Hodgman) in an evening that is set up like a late night comedy show. Special guests will be brought in to be interviewed/messed with, and for the Portland stop on the tour, you'll hear from musical guest Red Sox organist Josh Kantor, as well as two characters named Mr. Lif and Akrobatik with more to be announced at showtime.Photo by Zach Bowen

    Jean and John

    8 p.m. Thursday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $25 in advance, $30 day of show, $45 preferred seating. portcitymusichall.com
    It will be an unusual night on Congress Street with Jean (Grae) and John (Hodgman) in an evening that is set up like a late night comedy show. Special guests will be brought in to be interviewed/messed with, and for the Portland stop on the tour, you'll hear from musical guest Red Sox organist Josh Kantor, as well as two characters named Mr. Lif and Akrobatik with more to be announced at showtime.
    Photo by Zach Bowen

  • Jessi Mallory as Elvis 8 p.m. Thursday. The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $8 in advance, $10 tat the door. brownpapertickets.com Almost 40 years to the day after he died, let it be known that Elvis lives! Jessi Mallory is alive and well, and she's been paying homage to the king of rock and roll for several years. She'll take requests and play a guitar that's a replica of the one Presley played in the '50s. You'll also see images and some video of Presley throughout the show. So, dust off your blue suede shoes and head to the Landing at Pine Point, otherwise known as – at least for this night – Heartbreak Hotel.Photo courtesy of Jessi Mallory

    Jessi Mallory as Elvis

    8 p.m. Thursday. The Landing at Pine Point, 353 Pine Point Road, Scarborough, $8 in advance, $10 tat the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Almost 40 years to the day after he died, let it be known that Elvis lives! Jessi Mallory is alive and well, and she's been paying homage to the king of rock and roll for several years. She'll take requests and play a guitar that's a replica of the one Presley played in the '50s. You'll also see images and some video of Presley throughout the show. So, dust off your blue suede shoes and head to the Landing at Pine Point, otherwise known as – at least for this night – Heartbreak Hotel.
    Photo courtesy of Jessi Mallory

  • Topsham Fair Through Aug. 13. Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St. topshamfair.net This fair dates back 163 years, so rest assured, the Topsham Fair knows how to put on an awesome multi-faceted affair. Expect plenty of food, rides, livestock, entertainment and everything else you'd want from a classic Maine event.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Topsham Fair

    Through Aug. 13. Topsham Fairgrounds, 54 Elm St. topshamfair.net
    This fair dates back 163 years, so rest assured, the Topsham Fair knows how to put on an awesome multi-faceted affair. Expect plenty of food, rides, livestock, entertainment and everything else you'd want from a classic Maine event.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. On Facebook We're all Italian this weekend in Portland. The annual St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar is all about food and lots of it. You'll get your fill of pastries, gelato, pizza, cookies and, of course, pasta, while you play games, hear music, buy raffle tickets and watch some brave and silly bazaar attendees try to reach the top of the greased pole. Did we mention the Italian cookies? Over the course of three days, thousands of them will be sold and eaten. Be sure to do your part. Mangia!Ross Helen/Shutterstock.com

    St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar

    5 to 9 p.m. Friday, 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday. On Facebook
    We're all Italian this weekend in Portland. The annual St. Peter's Church Italian Bazaar is all about food and lots of it. You'll get your fill of pastries, gelato, pizza, cookies and, of course, pasta, while you play games, hear music, buy raffle tickets and watch some brave and silly bazaar attendees try to reach the top of the greased pole. Did we mention the Italian cookies? Over the course of three days, thousands of them will be sold and eaten. Be sure to do your part. Mangia!
    Ross Helen/Shutterstock.com

  • Facing Maine Charity Car Show 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. On the Vine Marketplace, 591 Route 1, Scarborough, $10 car entry fee, $5 to attend, kids free. facingmaine.org Got a cool car? Like to look at them? Want to support a great cause? All these things are happening on Saturday at the Facing Maine Charity Car Show. There will be a live band and kids activities, and proceeds benefit Facing Maine, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for individuals and families who have children in Maine with cleft and other craniofacial differences.Topseller/Shutterstock.com

    Facing Maine Charity Car Show

    9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. On the Vine Marketplace, 591 Route 1, Scarborough, $10 car entry fee, $5 to attend, kids free. facingmaine.org
    Got a cool car? Like to look at them? Want to support a great cause? All these things are happening on Saturday at the Facing Maine Charity Car Show. There will be a live band and kids activities, and proceeds benefit Facing Maine, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for individuals and families who have children in Maine with cleft and other craniofacial differences.
    Topseller/Shutterstock.com

  • Kotzschmar Organ Day 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, free. foko.org Orgelfest17 is in full swing over at Merrill Auditorium. It's the annual celebration of the historic Kotzschmar organ. Swing by Merrill Auditorium for Kotzschmar Organ Day Saturday, when you can hear local organists and tour the Kotzschmar organ for free. Tours happen at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you've never seen – or heard – the Kotzschmar organ in person, it's truly something to behold.Staff photo by John Patriquin

    Kotzschmar Organ Day

    10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, free. foko.org
    Orgelfest17 is in full swing over at Merrill Auditorium. It's the annual celebration of the historic Kotzschmar organ. Swing by Merrill Auditorium for Kotzschmar Organ Day Saturday, when you can hear local organists and tour the Kotzschmar organ for free. Tours happen at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. If you've never seen – or heard – the Kotzschmar organ in person, it's truly something to behold.
    Staff photo by John Patriquin

  • Antique Show & Sale 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Middle School of the Kennebunks, 60 Thompson Road, West Kennebunk, $5. animalwelfaresociety.org The Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society invites you to its annual fun-raiser, or as we like to call it, treasure hunt. You'll peruse dozens of booths with all sorts of antiques, including vintage linens, jewelry, collectibles and any number of finds you suddenly can't live without. A portions of entry ticket sales are donated to the shelter, so you'll also be helping a terrific cause. Be sure to visit their booth while you're there, as all items they'll be selling have been donated so every nickel benefits the animals.Chris Dorney/Shutterstock.com

    Antique Show & Sale

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Middle School of the Kennebunks, 60 Thompson Road, West Kennebunk, $5. animalwelfaresociety.org
    The Kennebunk Animal Welfare Society invites you to its annual fun-raiser, or as we like to call it, treasure hunt. You'll peruse dozens of booths with all sorts of antiques, including vintage linens, jewelry, collectibles and any number of finds you suddenly can't live without. A portions of entry ticket sales are donated to the shelter, so you'll also be helping a terrific cause. Be sure to visit their booth while you're there, as all items they'll be selling have been donated so every nickel benefits the animals.
    Chris Dorney/Shutterstock.com

  • Camp Sunshine Watermelon Festival 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. L.L. Bean Flagship Store campus, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. campsunshinewatermelonfestival.org It's the quintessential summer fruit, and it's being celebrated all day on Saturday in Freeport. More than 2,000 watermelons will be all over the L.L. Bean flagship campus and surrounding streets, and there will be themed activities, kids games, live family entertainment and watermelon treats. There's even a greased watermelon relay and a watermelon eating contest. You'll also hear music all day from Brie Mattioli, Fighting Fiction and OC and the Offbeats.Dreams Come True/Shutterstock.com

    Camp Sunshine Watermelon Festival

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. L.L. Bean Flagship Store campus, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. campsunshinewatermelonfestival.org
    It's the quintessential summer fruit, and it's being celebrated all day on Saturday in Freeport. More than 2,000 watermelons will be all over the L.L. Bean flagship campus and surrounding streets, and there will be themed activities, kids games, live family entertainment and watermelon treats. There's even a greased watermelon relay and a watermelon eating contest. You'll also hear music all day from Brie Mattioli, Fighting Fiction and OC and the Offbeats.
    Dreams Come True/Shutterstock.com

  • Evening Star Party 9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Hacker's Hill, Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, free. lelt.org Loon Echo Land Trust and Southworth Planetarium, along with Casco and Raymond libraries, think it's a good idea to chillax beneath the stars on an August evening. The Perseids Meteor Shower will hopefully be providing the entertainment, and when the stars aren't shooting, you can take a look through telescopes, high-powered binoculars and learn about smart phone and tablet apps that can enhance the experience. Bring a chair, bug spray, drinks and snacks and meet at the summit at 9 p.m. or earlier if you'd like to view the sunset. Rain date Sunday.SKY2015/Shutterstock.com

    Evening Star Party

    9 p.m. to midnight Saturday. Hacker's Hill, Quaker Ridge Road, Casco, free. lelt.org
    Loon Echo Land Trust and Southworth Planetarium, along with Casco and Raymond libraries, think it's a good idea to chillax beneath the stars on an August evening. The Perseids Meteor Shower will hopefully be providing the entertainment, and when the stars aren't shooting, you can take a look through telescopes, high-powered binoculars and learn about smart phone and tablet apps that can enhance the experience. Bring a chair, bug spray, drinks and snacks and meet at the summit at 9 p.m. or earlier if you'd like to view the sunset. Rain date Sunday.
    SKY2015/Shutterstock.com

  • Foothills Food Festival Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Longley Square, 413 Main St., Norway, free admission. foothillsfoodfestival.org Set your sights on Norway on Saturday for the Foothills Food Festival. You'll meet local farmers, enjoy local food and brews and will learn about how the agricultural revival is helping to build stronger economies while nurturing the natural environment. As an added bonus, there will also be live music.Oviyan/Shutterstock.com

    Foothills Food Festival

    Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday. Longley Square, 413 Main St., Norway, free admission. foothillsfoodfestival.org
    Set your sights on Norway on Saturday for the Foothills Food Festival. You'll meet local farmers, enjoy local food and brews and will learn about how the agricultural revival is helping to build stronger economies while nurturing the natural environment. As an added bonus, there will also be live music.
    Oviyan/Shutterstock.com

  • Yoga on the Point 6 p.m. Monday. Thompson's Point, Portland, donations accepted ($5 to $20). On Facebook Join instructor Becky Payne as she leads you through a mindful flow yoga class with live drumming from Abel Adame. The class will last an hour and is suitable for all levels. You'll be right on the grass soaking in the positive vibes as well as the gorgeous ocean view. B.Y.O.M. (bring your own mat).Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

    Yoga on the Point

    6 p.m. Monday. Thompson's Point, Portland, donations accepted ($5 to $20). On Facebook
    Join instructor Becky Payne as she leads you through a mindful flow yoga class with live drumming from Abel Adame. The class will last an hour and is suitable for all levels. You'll be right on the grass soaking in the positive vibes as well as the gorgeous ocean view. B.Y.O.M. (bring your own mat).
    Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

