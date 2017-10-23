Network



Posted: October 23, 2017

Thriller Throwdown, Space Halloween Party, Great Pumpkin Ball: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Thriller Throwdown 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Congress Square Park, Portland, free. On Facebook See the fruits of several weeks of labor by local fun-minded folks who have been polishing their Michael Jackson dance skills. The annual Thriller Throwdown will feature a huge cast of zombies recreating Michael Jackson's timeless – and still terrifying – "Thriller" video. To quote Vincent Price, "Creatures crawl in search of blood/To terrorize y'all's neighborhood/And whosoever shall be found/Without the soul for getting down." The heart of downtown Portland is where it all goes down, and when the dance is done, hang around for a Halloween-themed dance party.Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Golden Age of Radio 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. First Universalist Church, 97 Main St., Yarmouth, $15. royalrivercommunitytheatre.com Way before there was television or the internet, a huge source of entertainment was gathering in the living room to listen to theatrical radio shows. Golden Age of Radio revisits these glory days of the '30s, and Royal River Community Theatre is pulling out all the stops to present a very special two-act production. In the first act, you'll hear swing and patriotic tunes of the era, along with two episodes of "Little Orphan Annie." The second act is well-suited for Halloween weekend as it's a recreation of Bram Stoker's "Dracula" performed by Orson Welles and the Mercury Theatre in 1938.Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

  • Ghost Train 4:30 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Boothbay Railway Village, 586 Wiscasset Road, Boothbay, $8, free for 3 and under. railwayvillage.org All aboard the Ghost Train! It's as scary as it sounds with witches, monsters, ghouls, goblins and zombies. You'll board through the haunted station and are encouraged to come in costume. Kids should bring trick-or-treat bags to collect goodies throughout the village, and you'll end up in the new Charlotte's Barn compete with Wilbur for one last scare. Trains depart every 30 minutes.Robert Nyholm/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Of Thee I Sing' 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Corthell Concert Hall, University of Southern Maine, Gorham campus, $15, $10 seniors and USM employees and alumni, $5 students. usm.maine.edu/music The USM School of Music presents a semi-staged concert version of a Pulitzer Prize-winning musical written by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind with music and lyrics by the legendary George and Ira Gershwin. "Of Thee I Sing" is all-American political satire at its best, centered around the campaign and presidency of John P. Wintergreen who runs a platform, for lack of anything better, on love. You'll laugh your way through impeachment proceedings during a no-holds-barred skewering of politicians that is just as relevant now as it was when it premiered on Broadway in 1931.Image courtesy of the USM School of Music

  • Halloween Fire Prevention Festival 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Longfellow Park, 10 Longfellow St., Portland, free. On Facebook The University Neighborhood Organization and the University of Southern Maine's Phi Mu Delta fraternity, along with several other partners including the Portland Fire Department, present a free, informative festival about fire prevention that will also be a whole lot of fun. There will be music, a kids' costume parade at 12:30 p.m., a pie eating contest, arts and craft activities, face painting, free burgers, hot dogs, pizza and other snacks, as well as visits with Champ, the USM Mascot. Bring every kid you know, and while you're there, you'll all learn about fire prevention and public safety. It's a Halloween weekend win-win.LMproduction/Shutterstock.com

  • Purple Brainz 5: A Halloween Prince Tribute 9 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 day of show, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com Dig, if you will, this picture: For the fifth consecutive year, Dean Ford and many of his musically genius friends have presented a very special Halloween tribute to his royal badness, Prince. You don't need a little red corvette to get there, any old car will do. As for the weather, all we can really hope for is to be drenched in a heavy downpour of purple rain. Raspberry berets optional but, dearly beloved, know that you'll be gathered there on Saturday night to get through this thing called life. Go crazy!Michele Paccione/Shutterstock.com

  • Great Pumpkin Ball 8 p.m. Saturday. Portland Masonic Temple, 415 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, $50 VIP. equalitymaine.org EqualityMaine sure knows how to throw a party and its annual Great Pumpkin Ball has been happening since the '90s. This year's theme is "le cirque," and you'll see a very special performance by Vivacious from Season 6 of "RuPaul's Drag Race." You'll also hear tunes spun all night from DJs Kate and BeSee. Put your thinking caps on and come up with a good costume because they'll be doling out more than $1,000 in prizes. The party is all the more spooky in the mysterious setting of the Masonic Temple.Anatolii Stoiko/Shutterstock.com

  • Space Halloween Party 9 p.m. Saturday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $10, 18-plus. space538.org Every year Space presents a very unique Halloween bash with local bands performing as '80s alternative bands, and this year is no exception. You'll hear Sunset Hearts as The Cure, members of Contrapposto and Superorder as Cocteau Twins, The Psychic Dicks as Siouxsie and the Banshees, and The Blood Caps as The Replacements. So, not only will this party be fun, it'll be just like heaven. Be sure to come in costume and hit Samuel Cousins' Halloween photo booth.Claudio Divizia/Shutterstock.com

  • Spirit of Portland Halloween Bash 8 p.m. Saturday. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., Portland, $20, 21-plus. eventbrite.com Tunes will be provided by Motor Booty Affair and Hello Newman, and you'll be dancing your tush off until the clock strikes midnight. Specialty Halloween cocktails will be available and a photo booth will be ready for your close-ups. Be sure to don your best costume for your chance to win your piece of a $1,000 cash pie. Mariyana M/Shutterstock.com

