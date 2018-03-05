Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: March 5, 2018

From theater to star gazing and bunny cuddling: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Portland Uncorked!

    5:30 to 9 p.m. Thursday. U.S. Custom House, 312 Fore St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 at the door. ewbportlandmaine.org
    Engineers Without Borders' Portland chapter cordially invites you to its sixth annual fundraising party. Portland Uncorked! features a silent auction, raffle prizes and professional networking, all in the historic setting of the U.S. Custom House. Maine-made wine and beer and light hors d'oeuvres will be served. Proceeds will help fund current projects in Ecuador and Ethiopia, as well as local ones. This local chapter of Engineers Without Borders was established in 2010 with the mission of providing Maine's engineers, health professionals, teachers and students with the opportunity to contribute to building a better world.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • 'The Cage Fighter'

    7 p.m. Thursday. Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland, $8. space538.org
    Catch a documentary about mixed martial arts fighter Joe Carman. When life hits Carman hard with work woes, a custody battle, his wife's illness and the stress of raising four daughters, there's only one place he finds refuge – in the cage. Carman deals with concussions and other serious health issues, and you'll see in this film how he faces them and just how many risks he'll take to continue to fight at the age of 40. Stick around after the film ends for a video chat with filmmaker Jeff Unay.
    Photo courtesy of The Space Gallery

  • Star Party

    6:15 to 7:45 p.m. Friday. Harpswell Community School, 308 Harpswell Islands Road, free. hhtlmaine.org
    Members of the Southern Maine Astronomers invite you to gaze upwards as you learn about astronomy. Bring a flashlight, a chair and binoculars and just show up (no need to pre-register). Also bring your imagination, as it will surely help constellations like Orion come better into focus. Also keep an eye out for Ursa Major, where you'll find the Big Dipper. And keep in mind these words of Stephen Hawking: "Look up at the stars and not at your feet. Try to make sense of what you see, and wonder about what makes the universe exist. Be curious."
    vchal/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Company'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, through March 25. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
    Catch a Tony Award-winning musical comedy by theater superstar Stephen Sondheim. "Company" is set in 1970s Manhattan, and the story begins with the 35th birthday celebration of single New Yorker Robert. His friends, five married couples, converge on him and deconstruct why he's still a bachelor. The show takes a hilarious look at what makes people truly feel alive. Musical numbers include "Side by Side," "The Ladies Who Lunch," "Barcelona" and "Being Alive."
    Photo by Audra Hatch

  • Dark Follies Parlor Show

    8 p.m. Friday. Bright Star World Dance, 108 High St., 3rd Floor, Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. brownpapertickets.com
    Something goth this way comes. Dark Follies have mad love for street theater and vaudeville and have been at it for a decade. You'll typically find them performing on the street during things like First Friday Art Walk, but this show is an indoor affair. They invite you into their inner sanctum of sights and sounds, where they'll share what they describe as stories of the night and visions from the world of dreams, full of shadows and mystery. Featured performers include Anathema Steele, Fanny Pearl, Heretica, Lord Maxwell, Mafalda, Nornir, Selcouth and live music from the Dark Follies band. P.S. If you can't make this show, there's another on March 17 at Portland New Church.
    Photo of Joie Grandbois as her Buster Keaton inspired character P.J. Buster. Photo by Rosa Noreen

  • Bunny Cuddling Day

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Blue Seal Feeds, 43 Main St., Windham, free. On Facebook
    You read that right. It's an actual bunny cuddling event, and it's happening in Windham. The 4-H Rabbiteers will be hopping into Blue Seal Feeds with bunnies to cuddle. They'll also be able to answer burning bunny-raising questions you may have and will be raising funds with a bake sale. For $10, you can order a 5-by-7 of your kiddo with a bunny, and it will be ready in time for Easter. So, yeah, you can frame Roger Rabbit.
    Tim Schellhardt/Shutterstock.com

  • Step dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance

    6:30 p.m. Saturday. The Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, $5 at the door. ogunquitperformingarts.org
    Start your St. Patrick’s Day festivities early by taking in a show by step dancers from the Stillson School of Irish Dance. You’ll be dazzled by a troupe of more than a dozen dancers wearing colorful, sparkling costumes. See jigs and reels that have won these dancers prizes both regionally and internationally. When the performance ends, anyone who is up for it will be invited on stage to learn a few steps, and a reception with refreshment will close things out. Stillson’s been teaching Irish Dance for two decades, so they’ve got this stuff down.
    Sinelev/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Charlotte's Web'

    1 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland, $18. porttix.com
    Writer E.B. White's house in North Brooklin is something of a tourist attraction, as fans of the writer still stop to snap the occasional photo. And who can blame them? This is the house with the famous barn featured in his most famous book, "Charlotte's Web." On Sunday afternoon, Portland Ovations presents "Charlotte's Web," and the timeless tale of the friendship between a pig named Wilbur and a wordy spider named Charlotte will charm both young and old.
    Photo by Jean-Marie Guyaux

  • 'Safety Last!'

    3 p.m. Sunday. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $12, $6 for under 12. rocklandstrand.com
    Catch a very special screening of the 1923 silent film "Safety Last!" starring one of the kings of silent film comedies, Harold Lloyd. Maine trumpeter and composer Marc Tipton will perform his original score for the film with his quartet Les Sorciers Perdus. You'll hear trumpet, guitar, bass and drums, and the film tells of an average country boy's attempt to find fortune in a big city. After landing a job hawking fabric, he lies to his mother about what he actually does, spends well beyond his means and ends up dangling from a clock tower 12 stories high in the film's most iconic scene.
    Photo courtesy of The Strand Theatre

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.