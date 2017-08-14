Network



Posted: August 14, 2017

Theater, silent film with music, balloon festival: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 'The All Night Strut' 2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 10. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $55 to $75, senior and student discounts available.

    'The All Night Strut'

    2 and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Sept. 10. Portland Stage, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $55 to $75, senior and student discounts available. portlandstage.org
    Portland Stage and Maine State Music Theatre present a show that proves you ain't got a thing if you ain't got that swing. "The All Night Strut" is a musical celebration of the '30s and '40s, from the funk of Harlem to the elegance of El Morocco and the romance of the Stage Door Canteen. You'll hear jazz, blues, bebop and classic American standards from the likes of Hoagy Carmichael, Frank Loesser, Duke Ellington, Johnny Mercer, Cab Calloway and the Gershwins. The fundamental things apply, but only until Sept. 10, so make your reservations soon for some fascinating rhythms on Forest Avenue.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke, Courtesy of Portland Stage

  • 'Sherlock Holmes' 7 p.m. Thursday. Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St., Ogunquit, $10. leavittheatre.com It doesn't take a detective to deduce that this is a really cool event happening in Ogunquit. Catch a screening of the original film adaptation of "Sherlock Holmes," starring William Gillette. The silent film was released back in 1916 and has since been restored. Set in Victorian-era London, "Sherlock Holmes" includes the well-known characters created by Conan Doyle including Dr. Watson, Mrs. Hudson and the sinister Professor Moriarty. It will be shows with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer regarded as one of the nation's leading silent film musicians.Photo by Gillette/London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images

    'Sherlock Holmes'

    7 p.m. Thursday. Leavitt Theatre, 259 Main St., Ogunquit, $10. leavittheatre.com
    It doesn't take a detective to deduce that this is a really cool event happening in Ogunquit. Catch a screening of the original film adaptation of "Sherlock Holmes," starring William Gillette. The silent film was released back in 1916 and has since been restored. Set in Victorian-era London, "Sherlock Holmes" includes the well-known characters created by Conan Doyle including Dr. Watson, Mrs. Hudson and the sinister Professor Moriarty. It will be shows with live musical accompaniment by Jeff Rapsis, a New Hampshire-based performer regarded as one of the nation's leading silent film musicians.
    Photo by Gillette/London Stereoscopic Company/Getty Images

  • Shakespeare's Garden of Verse 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $30. victoriamansion.org Victoria Mansion and Acorn Productions are teaming up to put on a truly unique evening of theatrical entertainment. Shakespeare's Garden of Verse will feature excerpts from some of The Bard's best-known plays performed in the setting of the mansion's many rooms. You'll be able to move about the mansion at your own pace and choose which rooms you'd like to stop at and listen in. This format hearkens back to the 19th-century tradition of parlor plays and will include six scenes from "Romeo and Juliet," "As You Like It," "Twelfth Night," "A Winter's Tale," "Love's Labor's Lost" and "A Midsummer's Night Dream." You'll also hear from a wandering musician. Beer, wine and light fare are included. And remember: All the world's a stage, including the historic rooms at Victoria Mansion.Photo courtesy of Victoria Mansion

    Shakespeare's Garden of Verse

    5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $30. victoriamansion.org
    Victoria Mansion and Acorn Productions are teaming up to put on a truly unique evening of theatrical entertainment. Shakespeare's Garden of Verse will feature excerpts from some of The Bard's best-known plays performed in the setting of the mansion's many rooms. You'll be able to move about the mansion at your own pace and choose which rooms you'd like to stop at and listen in. This format hearkens back to the 19th-century tradition of parlor plays and will include six scenes from "Romeo and Juliet," "As You Like It," "Twelfth Night," "A Winter's Tale," "Love's Labor's Lost" and "A Midsummer's Night Dream." You'll also hear from a wandering musician. Beer, wine and light fare are included. And remember: All the world's a stage, including the historic rooms at Victoria Mansion.
    Photo courtesy of Victoria Mansion

  • Downeast Meets Dixie 6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $55, reservations required. trolleymuseum.org This is no ordinary dinner gala. Downeast Meet Dixie is a night of food, drink and signature cocktails, where you also get to ride in antique trolleys from New England and Southern cities. You'll hear lively bluegrass and sea shanties from Gumption Junction, and you can ham it up at the photo booth. The cash bar will be mixing drinks called "The Downeast" and "The Dixie," and you'll dine on a dinner of New England and Southern favorites including chowder, BBQ, sides, salads and desserts from The Chef & the Gardener. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a costume parade. You can also grab raffle tickets for gift certificates, fine crafts, Amtrak tickets and other prizes.Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley Museum

    Downeast Meets Dixie

    6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $55, reservations required. trolleymuseum.org
    This is no ordinary dinner gala. Downeast Meet Dixie is a night of food, drink and signature cocktails, where you also get to ride in antique trolleys from New England and Southern cities. You'll hear lively bluegrass and sea shanties from Gumption Junction, and you can ham it up at the photo booth. The cash bar will be mixing drinks called "The Downeast" and "The Dixie," and you'll dine on a dinner of New England and Southern favorites including chowder, BBQ, sides, salads and desserts from The Chef & the Gardener. Costumes are encouraged, and there will be a costume parade. You can also grab raffle tickets for gift certificates, fine crafts, Amtrak tickets and other prizes.
    Photo courtesy of Seashore Trolley Museum

  • Great Falls Balloon Festival Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston, free to attend, fees for balloon rides. greatfallsballoonfestival.org This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Not only will you keep your eyes on the sky where you'll see 22 balloons over the course of the three-day festival, you'll also enjoy loads of local music and assorted other entertainment, food booths, demos and displays and an 11 a.m. parade down Main Street on Saturday.Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

    Great Falls Balloon Festival

    Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston, free to attend, fees for balloon rides. greatfallsballoonfestival.org
    This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Great Falls Balloon Festival. Not only will you keep your eyes on the sky where you'll see 22 balloons over the course of the three-day festival, you'll also enjoy loads of local music and assorted other entertainment, food booths, demos and displays and an 11 a.m. parade down Main Street on Saturday.
    Staff photo by Brianna Soukup

  • Kennebunkport Chalkfest 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dock Square, Cross Street, Kennebunkport, free. kennebunkportme.gov/discover- kport/pages/events-and-festivals In the tradition of 16th-century European street painting, Cross Street in Kennebunkport will become a canvas for pastel-colored chalk. You'll watch as nationally featured and local artists create colorful masterpieces inspired by this year's theme of "Life in Kennebunkport." On both days, a children's chalking area will be available for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.Grace Photos/Shutterstock.com

    Kennebunkport Chalkfest

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dock Square, Cross Street, Kennebunkport, free. kennebunkportme.gov/discover- kport/pages/events-and-festivals
    In the tradition of 16th-century European street painting, Cross Street in Kennebunkport will become a canvas for pastel-colored chalk. You'll watch as nationally featured and local artists create colorful masterpieces inspired by this year's theme of "Life in Kennebunkport." On both days, a children's chalking area will be available for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
    Grace Photos/Shutterstock.com

  • Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Maine Street, Brunswick. bdaartfest.wixsite.com/brunswickartsfest More than 90 artists, craftspeople and makers of wondrous things will have their work on display and for sale all over downtown Brunswick on Saturday. The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features all sorts of jewelry, silks, stoneware, paintings, stained glass and several other mediums from Tube Works, Maine Hill Studio, DMG Designs, Circle of Stones, Whimsey, Purplebean Binders and dozens of other wildly creative studios. Enjoy the day just browsing and you might decide to make some purchases along the way.Filosofff/Shutterstock.com

    Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival

    9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Maine Street, Brunswick. bdaartfest.wixsite.com/brunswickartsfest
    More than 90 artists, craftspeople and makers of wondrous things will have their work on display and for sale all over downtown Brunswick on Saturday. The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features all sorts of jewelry, silks, stoneware, paintings, stained glass and several other mediums from Tube Works, Maine Hill Studio, DMG Designs, Circle of Stones, Whimsey, Purplebean Binders and dozens of other wildly creative studios. Enjoy the day just browsing and you might decide to make some purchases along the way.
    Filosofff/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Geel' 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com René Johnson invites you to her one-woman show. As her story unfolds, audience members will be fully immersed in an interactive production that includes dance and song in multiple languages including English, Afrikaans and Xhosa. "Geel" is a story of survival, and Johnson will take you on her journey from South Africa to Maine.Photo by Rollin Leonard

    'Geel'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 kids 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com
    René Johnson invites you to her one-woman show. As her story unfolds, audience members will be fully immersed in an interactive production that includes dance and song in multiple languages including English, Afrikaans and Xhosa. "Geel" is a story of survival, and Johnson will take you on her journey from South Africa to Maine.
    Photo by Rollin Leonard

  • Free Eclipse Glasses 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com Turn around bright eyes, we've got ourselves an eclipse happening on Monday, and Portland Public Library is giving away viewing glasses. The supply is limited, so get there on the early side. A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. We'll see a 58 percent eclipse in the Portland area, starting at about 1:29 p.m. and lasting until 3:57 p.m. with the maximum viewing time at 2:45 p.m. For tips on safe viewing practices, head to eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety. It's up to you whether you want to sing the Bonnie Tyler song while you view it.Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

    Free Eclipse Glasses

    1 to 1:30 p.m. Monument Square, Portland, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Turn around bright eyes, we've got ourselves an eclipse happening on Monday, and Portland Public Library is giving away viewing glasses. The supply is limited, so get there on the early side. A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and Earth. We'll see a 58 percent eclipse in the Portland area, starting at about 1:29 p.m. and lasting until 3:57 p.m. with the maximum viewing time at 2:45 p.m. For tips on safe viewing practices, head to eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety. It's up to you whether you want to sing the Bonnie Tyler song while you view it.
    Staff photo by Aimsel Ponti

