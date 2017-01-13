Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 13, 2017

From theater to inauguration alternatives: 9 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Amtrak Downeaster to Boston Portland Transportation Center, 100 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $15 each way, purchase tickets three days in advance of travel date, promo code v447. amtrakdowneaster.com The Amtrak Downeaster is celebrating its 15th anniversary by offering $15 one-way fares in January. So if you've been meaning to hit the Museum of Fine Arts or have a fun day in, say, Harvard Square or The New England Aquarium or any number of other Beantown locales, here's a chance to get there on the cheap. The special fares apply for travel between Brunswick and Boston and any station in between (including Freeport, Portland and Saco).Photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

    Amtrak Downeaster to Boston

    Portland Transportation Center, 100 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $15 each way, purchase tickets three days in advance of travel date, promo code v447. amtrakdowneaster.com
    The Amtrak Downeaster is celebrating its 15th anniversary by offering $15 one-way fares in January. So if you've been meaning to hit the Museum of Fine Arts or have a fun day in, say, Harvard Square or The New England Aquarium or any number of other Beantown locales, here's a chance to get there on the cheap. The special fares apply for travel between Brunswick and Boston and any station in between (including Freeport, Portland and Saco).
    Photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer

  • 'Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Feb. 4. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $15 seniors, $10 students and military. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com You'll feel all the things when you see the play "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun." The story centers on a mother, son and a woman who is about to have her life forever changed by them, and it walks the line between humor and pathos, selfishness and giving and is ultimately about surviving.Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

    'Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Feb. 4. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $15 seniors, $10 students and military. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    You'll feel all the things when you see the play "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun." The story centers on a mother, son and a woman who is about to have her life forever changed by them, and it walks the line between humor and pathos, selfishness and giving and is ultimately about surviving.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. mayostreetarts.org For an entirely different kind of inauguration celebration, head to Mayo Street Arts for the Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball, which will be chock full of music and comedy courtesy of music and comedy legends The Wicked Good Band and the Half Moon Jug Band. All parties involved plan on making fools of themselves and proceeds will benefit Mayo Street Arts and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project.PThe Half Moon Jug Band, from left, Troy R. Bennett (guitar, banjo), Jeff Hamm (percussion) and Steve Brewer (bass, saxophone).Photo courtesy of The Half Moon Jug Band

    Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball

    7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. mayostreetarts.org
    For an entirely different kind of inauguration celebration, head to Mayo Street Arts for the Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball, which will be chock full of music and comedy courtesy of music and comedy legends The Wicked Good Band and the Half Moon Jug Band. All parties involved plan on making fools of themselves and proceeds will benefit Mayo Street Arts and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project.
    PThe Half Moon Jug Band, from left, Troy R. Bennett (guitar, banjo), Jeff Hamm (percussion) and Steve Brewer (bass, saxophone).Photo courtesy of The Half Moon Jug Band

  • 'One Way Trip To Mars' 8 p.m. Saturday. Frontier, 14 Maine St. Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $15 in advance, $15 day of show. explorfrontier.com Fast forward to the year 2030 for a rock opera that opens with the Paolo being chosen as the first human who will be sent to Mars as a first stop in colonization. The only catch? He's got to stay there forever. "One Way Trip To Mars" will take you on a musical journey that includes catastrophic events, Paolo's despair and, ultimately, the power of love. The show was created by Peter Alexander and Johannah Harkness of the Hollowbody Electric Band, and they'll be telling their tale through sound, light and video.Image courtesy of the Hollowbody Electric Band

    'One Way Trip To Mars'

    8 p.m. Saturday. Frontier, 14 Maine St. Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $15 in advance, $15 day of show. explorfrontier.com
    Fast forward to the year 2030 for a rock opera that opens with the Paolo being chosen as the first human who will be sent to Mars as a first stop in colonization. The only catch? He's got to stay there forever. "One Way Trip To Mars" will take you on a musical journey that includes catastrophic events, Paolo's despair and, ultimately, the power of love. The show was created by Peter Alexander and Johannah Harkness of the Hollowbody Electric Band, and they'll be telling their tale through sound, light and video.
    Image courtesy of the Hollowbody Electric Band

  • The Other Inaugural Ball: An Evening to Re-Imagine Our World 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $10. weareamericanbeauty.org Turn the television off and partake in a different kind of inauguration celebration. The Other Inaugural Ball will feature a keynote address from Fatuma Hussein, the founder of Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, and there will be performances by Hi Tiger, Sudo Girls and The Theater Ensemble of Color. Then you'll kick up your heels with dancing to DJ 32French and DJ Innox.Stock photo ID: 523917364/Shutterstock.com

    The Other Inaugural Ball: An Evening to Re-Imagine Our World

    7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $10. weareamericanbeauty.org
    Turn the television off and partake in a different kind of inauguration celebration. The Other Inaugural Ball will feature a keynote address from Fatuma Hussein, the founder of Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, and there will be performances by Hi Tiger, Sudo Girls and The Theater Ensemble of Color. Then you'll kick up your heels with dancing to DJ 32French and DJ Innox.
    Stock photo ID: 523917364/Shutterstock.com

  • Stephen Lynch 9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $29, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com The My Old Heart Tour brings funnyman Stephen Lynch to Portland for a night of musically-themed comedy that he'll perform on piano and guitar. Back in 2000, Lynch got a big break by way of a Comedy Central special, and he's been busting guts ever since. Fun fact, Lynch received a Tony nomination for his lead role in the Broadway production of "The Wedding Singer." Throw some headphones on and check out some Lynch clips on YouTube, and you'll quickly realize how hilarious this guy is.Photo courtesy of Stephen Lynch

    Stephen Lynch

    9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $29, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    The My Old Heart Tour brings funnyman Stephen Lynch to Portland for a night of musically-themed comedy that he'll perform on piano and guitar. Back in 2000, Lynch got a big break by way of a Comedy Central special, and he's been busting guts ever since. Fun fact, Lynch received a Tony nomination for his lead role in the Broadway production of "The Wedding Singer." Throw some headphones on and check out some Lynch clips on YouTube, and you'll quickly realize how hilarious this guy is.
    Photo courtesy of Stephen Lynch

  • Bend & 'Booch 11 a.m. Sunday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $22, pre-registration required. be-well- portland.ticketleap.com/bend Instead of your usual Sunday brunch routine, here's a chance to shake things up and go with the flow — the yoga flow, that is. It starts with an hourlong vinyasa flow class by instructor Valerie Costello, followed by a tasting of Urban Farm Fermentory kombuchas with some Power Crunch protein bars throw in for good measure. Bring your own mat down to the fermentory and let your breath, then the beverages flow.Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

    Bend & 'Booch

    11 a.m. Sunday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $22, pre-registration required. be-well- portland.ticketleap.com/bend
    Instead of your usual Sunday brunch routine, here's a chance to shake things up and go with the flow — the yoga flow, that is. It starts with an hourlong vinyasa flow class by instructor Valerie Costello, followed by a tasting of Urban Farm Fermentory kombuchas with some Power Crunch protein bars throw in for good measure. Bring your own mat down to the fermentory and let your breath, then the beverages flow.
    Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer

  • 'Verses vs. Verses' 5:30 p.m. Monday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. facebook.com Make a Monday happy hour all the more, well, happy by strolling into Blue for its new monthly happy hour series called 'Verses vs. Verses,' hosted by Chris Robley & the Fear of Heights. Guest singer-songwriters and writers of poems, essays, stories, manifestos and tweets gather to find middle ground within these assorted means of communicating one's thoughts. The series kicks off with the theme "first times," and the guests will be Rob Cimitile, Megan Grumbling and Kathleen Sullivan.Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographe

    'Verses vs. Verses'

    5:30 p.m. Monday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. facebook.com
    Make a Monday happy hour all the more, well, happy by strolling into Blue for its new monthly happy hour series called 'Verses vs. Verses,' hosted by Chris Robley & the Fear of Heights. Guest singer-songwriters and writers of poems, essays, stories, manifestos and tweets gather to find middle ground within these assorted means of communicating one's thoughts. The series kicks off with the theme "first times," and the guests will be Rob Cimitile, Megan Grumbling and Kathleen Sullivan.
    Photo by Derek Davis/Staff Photographe

  • Tuesday Night Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Federal Jack's, 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. gametimetrivia.com OK, smarty pants, want a chance to show the world just how large your brain is while also tossing back a few brews and noshing on some chicken wings? Form a posse of up to eight wicked smaht pals and head to Kennebunk. Win prizes while you eat, drink and be merry. But also win bragging rights and achieve a level of satisfaction that goes beyond yelling out the right answer from your couch alone while watching "Jeopardy."Stock photo ID: 274023719/Shutterstock.com

    Tuesday Night Trivia

    8 p.m. Tuesdays. Federal Jack's, 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. gametimetrivia.com
    OK, smarty pants, want a chance to show the world just how large your brain is while also tossing back a few brews and noshing on some chicken wings? Form a posse of up to eight wicked smaht pals and head to Kennebunk. Win prizes while you eat, drink and be merry. But also win bragging rights and achieve a level of satisfaction that goes beyond yelling out the right answer from your couch alone while watching "Jeopardy."
    Stock photo ID: 274023719/Shutterstock.com

Amtrak Downeaster to Boston Portland Transportation Center, 100 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $15 each way, purchase tickets three days in advance of travel date, promo code v447. amtrakdowneaster.com The Amtrak Downeaster is celebrating its 15th anniversary by offering $15 one-way fares in January. So if you've been meaning to hit the Museum of Fine Arts or have a fun day in, say, Harvard Square or The New England Aquarium or any number of other Beantown locales, here's a chance to get there on the cheap. The special fares apply for travel between Brunswick and Boston and any station in between (including Freeport, Portland and Saco).Photo by Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographer'Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun' 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Through Feb. 4. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $15 seniors, $10 students and military. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com You'll feel all the things when you see the play "Kiss the Moon, Kiss the Sun." The story centers on a mother, son and a woman who is about to have her life forever changed by them, and it walks the line between humor and pathos, selfishness and giving and is ultimately about surviving.Photo courtesy of The Footlights TheatreWicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball 7:30 p.m. Friday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 in advance, $20 at the door. mayostreetarts.org For an entirely different kind of inauguration celebration, head to Mayo Street Arts for the Wicked Good, Halfway Decent, Un'naugural Ball, which will be chock full of music and comedy courtesy of music and comedy legends The Wicked Good Band and the Half Moon Jug Band. All parties involved plan on making fools of themselves and proceeds will benefit Mayo Street Arts and the Maine Immigrant Musical Instrument Project.PThe Half Moon Jug Band, from left, Troy R. Bennett (guitar, banjo), Jeff Hamm (percussion) and Steve Brewer (bass, saxophone).Photo courtesy of The Half Moon Jug Band'One Way Trip To Mars' 8 p.m. Saturday. Frontier, 14 Maine St. Mill 3, Fort Andross, Brunswick, $15 in advance, $15 day of show. explorfrontier.com Fast forward to the year 2030 for a rock opera that opens with the Paolo being chosen as the first human who will be sent to Mars as a first stop in colonization. The only catch? He's got to stay there forever. "One Way Trip To Mars" will take you on a musical journey that includes catastrophic events, Paolo's despair and, ultimately, the power of love. The show was created by Peter Alexander and Johannah Harkness of the Hollowbody Electric Band, and they'll be telling their tale through sound, light and video.Image courtesy of the Hollowbody Electric BandThe Other Inaugural Ball: An Evening to Re-Imagine Our World 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Mechanic's Hall, 519 Congress St., Portland, $10. weareamericanbeauty.org Turn the television off and partake in a different kind of inauguration celebration. The Other Inaugural Ball will feature a keynote address from Fatuma Hussein, the founder of Immigrant Resource Center of Maine, and there will be performances by Hi Tiger, Sudo Girls and The Theater Ensemble of Color. Then you'll kick up your heels with dancing to DJ 32French and DJ Innox.Stock photo ID: 523917364/Shutterstock.comStephen Lynch 9 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $29, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com The My Old Heart Tour brings funnyman Stephen Lynch to Portland for a night of musically-themed comedy that he'll perform on piano and guitar. Back in 2000, Lynch got a big break by way of a Comedy Central special, and he's been busting guts ever since. Fun fact, Lynch received a Tony nomination for his lead role in the Broadway production of "The Wedding Singer." Throw some headphones on and check out some Lynch clips on YouTube, and you'll quickly realize how hilarious this guy is.Photo courtesy of Stephen LynchBend & 'Booch 11 a.m. Sunday. Urban Farm Fermentory, 200 Anderson St., Portland, $22, pre-registration required. be-well- portland.ticketleap.com/bend Instead of your usual Sunday brunch routine, here's a chance to shake things up and go with the flow — the yoga flow, that is. It starts with an hourlong vinyasa flow class by instructor Valerie Costello, followed by a tasting of Urban Farm Fermentory kombuchas with some Power Crunch protein bars throw in for good measure. Bring your own mat down to the fermentory and let your breath, then the beverages flow.Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer'Verses vs. Verses' 5:30 p.m. Monday. Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland, free; donations accepted. facebook.com Make a Monday happy hour all the more, well, happy by strolling into Blue for its new monthly happy hour series called 'Verses vs. Verses,' hosted by Chris Robley & the Fear of Heights. Guest singer-songwriters and writers of poems, essays, stories, manifestos and tweets gather to find middle ground within these assorted means of communicating one's thoughts. The series kicks off with the theme "first times," and the guests will be Rob Cimitile, Megan Grumbling and Kathleen Sullivan.Photo by Derek Davis/Staff PhotographeTuesday Night Trivia 8 p.m. Tuesdays. Federal Jack's, 8 Western Ave., Kennebunk. gametimetrivia.com OK, smarty pants, want a chance to show the world just how large your brain is while also tossing back a few brews and noshing on some chicken wings? Form a posse of up to eight wicked smaht pals and head to Kennebunk. Win prizes while you eat, drink and be merry. But also win bragging rights and achieve a level of satisfaction that goes beyond yelling out the right answer from your couch alone while watching "Jeopardy."Stock photo ID: 274023719/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

 

Up Next:

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2017 MaineToday Media, Inc.