Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: January 21, 2019

Theater, ice skating party and roller derby: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • WinterFest

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. South Portland. On Facebook
    With a huge slate of activities planned, South Portland's WinterFest promises to be a fun time, and it starts on Friday night with a skating party at Mill Creek Park where there will be s'mores, cocoa, cookies, fire pits and games. On Saturday, the activities happen at Wainwright Recreation Complex, where you'll find a cardboard sled contest, chili/chowder challenge, wing-eating contest, family skating, turkey bowling, ice carving and carriage rides. Food trucks will be on site, and the festival ends on a spectacular note with fireworks at 6:30 p.m.
    Press Herald photo by Derek Davis

  • Dan Zukowski: Wildlife in a Changing World

    7 p.m. Friday. L.L. Bean, 95 Main St., Freeport, free. llbean.com
    If you're interested in learning about how wildlife is struggling, surviving and adapting to our changing world and what you can to help, we've got a can't-miss lecture for you in Freeport. Dan Zukowski is an environmental writer and photographer whose work frequents publications like Sierra Magazine and Hakai Magazine among others. Zukowski's presentation will enlighten you about how animals ranging from house sparrows to polar bears are facing an alarming amount of man-made dangers including climate change, urbanization and pollution. Plus, when it's over, you can shop till you drop.
    Zhiltsov Alexandr/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Human Error'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 3. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $20, $5 for 18 and under. thepublictheatre.org
    What happens when a not-so-bright fertility doctor accidentally implants the embryo of a latte-sipping liberal couple into the womb of a woman in an NRA card-holding conservative family? Dare we say belly laughs? Catch the East Coast premiere of the timely new comedy "Human Error." The play walks the line between satire and think piece with plenty of social commentary and goof-ball comedy as two wildly different couples try to forge a friendship over the course of nine long months. Oh, baby!
    Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

  • 'One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Through Feb. 10. Portland Players Theater, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $20, $18 seniors, $15 students and children. portlandplayers.org
    The novel was written in 1962 by Ken Kesey, turned into a play the following year and then famously made into a film in 1975. Here's a chance to see a local stage production of the story about Randle Patrick McMurphy and what transpires – and how many lives are impacted – when he is moved from a prison to a mental institution. The show stars Jesse Steward as McMurphy and Jessica Libby as the iron-fisted Nurse Ratched.
    Photo courtesy of the Portland Players

  • Maine Roller Derby Winter Classic

    5 p.m. Saturday. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $8 in advance, $10 at the door, $5 for kids ages 11 to 15, free for 10 and under. mainerollerderby.com
    Here's a thrilling and action-packed opportunity to cheer your head off as you watch a fierce pack of roller derby skaters whiz by you, jockeying for position and fighting for survival as they race around the track racking up points. Maine Roller Derby will make this a reality as the Calamity Janes battle the R.I.P. Tides. Stand by the rails or sit close to the track and be ready for high drama at Happy Wheels.
    Press Herald photo by Derek Davis

  • Out on Ice!

    7:45 to 10 p.m. Saturday. The Rink at Thompson's Point, 10 Thompson's Point, Portland, $8. On Facebook
    Ladies and gentlemen (and kids), take our advice: put on some skates and take to the ice! It's time for the fourth annual Out on Ice! skating party which supports EqualityMaine and GLSEN's (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) programs to create safer schools for LGBTQ youth in southern Maine. The party is hosted by Blake Hayes from Coast 93.1, and there will be music and dancing with tunes from DJ Foxy and DJ Disco, along with three figure skating performances and drag performances from Chartreuse and Izzy Lovelace. Don't worry if you're not a skater, the party is open to everyone, and there will be a food truck, fire pit, warming hut and cash bar, as well as $3 skate rentals. One last thing to note, there's also a 6 to 7:45 p.m. session for Gay-Straight-Trans Alliance students, youth and families, and both sessions are open to everyone.
    Annykos/Shutterstock.com

  • Afternoon Tea Tasting

    2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $12, reservations required. brickstoremuseum.org
    Warm up on a January day by heading to the Brick Store Museum for a tea tasting led by Ray Marcotte from Dobra Tea. You'll taste six types of tea (green, yellow, white, oolong, black and pu'er) while also learning about the history of tea and how it's made. The tasting takes place in the museum's "Tea Time" exhibit that features works from about 20 Maine artists. "Tea Time" runs through Feb. 28. Make a reservation and your Sunday plans are in the bag.
    "Dysfunctional Teaparty" by ceramic artist Meryl Ruth. Image courtesy of Brick Store Museum.

  • 'The Wizard of Oz'

    2 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Jan 29 & 30. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50. fathomevents.com
    Lions and tigers and bears, oh my! That's right, Oz fans, it's time to celebrate the 80th anniversary of one of the most popular movies of all time. "The Wizard Of Oz" is back on the silver screen in all of its black, white and dazzling Technicolor glory. If happy little bluebirds fly beyond the rainbow, so can you! Just grab your broomstick and fly over to Brunswick. There's also Tuesday night screenings at Cinemagic Westbrook and Cinemagic Saco.
    Image courtesy of J2 Communications

  • Cello Yin + Yoga Nidra

    5:30 p.m. Sunday. The Sunshine Factory, Castle Building, 100 Brickhill Ave., South Portland, $20 in advance, $25 drop-in. thesunshinefactorymaine.com
    Here's an opportunity to partake in a deeply relaxing form of yoga while hearing some exquisite music. Kristine Keegan will lead the Yoga Nidra session that promotes internal healing along with reducing tension and anxiety. All the while, you'll hear live musical accompaniment from Volkhard Lindher, principal cellist of the Southern Maine Symphony Orchestra. Sounds like a divine way to close out the weekend. Spots are limited so be sure to reserve yours ASAP.
    Photo courtesy of The Sunshine Factory

 

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2019 MaineToday Media, Inc.