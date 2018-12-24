Posted: December 24, 2018
Theater, film, karaoke: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
'Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day"
11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Thursday, 1 and 4 p.m. Friday to Sunday.
Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine, 142 Free St., Portland, $10. kitetails.org
In the market for a solid vacation week idea for the kids? Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine gets the job done with a punky musical version of
"Alexander and the Terrible Horrible No Good Very Bad Day." See what transpires when Alexander wakes up with gum in his hair and proceeds to trip over his
skateboard and drops his sweater in the sink. The poor lad's only relief is to dream about moving to Australia. The show will entertain and also create
opportunities to talk with your kids about their own assorted, complex emotions. Call this one a parenting win and grab some tix.
Oliver Hettenbach of
Portland, who plays Alexander.Photo courtesy of Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine
'Beyond the Pedestal: Isamu Noguchi and the Borders of Sculpture'
10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday. Through Jan. 6. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $15,
$13 seniors, $10 students, 21 and under free, free on Fridays from 4 to 8 p.m. portlandmuseum.org
Here's your final chance to see the sculpture exhibit from Japanese-American artist Isamu Noguchi. "Beyond the Pedestal" features about 40 sculptures
and 10 works on paper. Noguchi played a significant role in 20th century American modernism and the show serves as a retrospective of his six-decade
career.
Image courtesy of the Portland Museum of Art and the Isamu Noguchi Foundation and Garden Museum, New York
Season of Light
1 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Southworth Planetarium, 96 Falmouth St., Portland, $5 to $6.50. usm.maine.edu/planet
Southworth Planetarium on the campus of the University of Southern Maine presents its annual holiday program that's all about the history and
astronomy of the holiday season traditions. Find out about the origins of Santa Claus, Christmas, the Hanukkah festival and New Year's celebrations from
astronomical point of view. The show also looks at the Star of Bethlehem. "Season of Light" is narrated by National Public Radio's Noah Adams and is a full-
dome presentation with fascinating information and vivid imagery.
RealCG Animation Studio/Shutterstock.com
20th Annual Animation Show of Shows
3 and 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Sunday, 3 p.m. Saturday and Wednesday. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, $9, $8 students, seniors and children, $7
matinée. explorefrontier.com
See a funny and thought-provoking presentation of films representing artists from six countries, along with six student films. The 20th annual
Animation Show of Shows is packed with 15 animated shorts, including "The Green Bird," "One Small Step," "Polaris," "My Moon" and "Weekends." For two decades,
the Animation Show of Shows has been presenting new and innovative short films, and over the years, 38 of the films showcased have been nominated for Academy
Awards and 11 of them took home Oscars.
A still from "Weekends," Trevor Jiminez, U.S. Image courtesy of the Animation Show of Shows
Karaoke
10 p.m. Thursday. Sea Dog Brewing Co., 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Did you get a singing voice for Christmas this year? Maybe some bravery in your stocking? Well, you're in luck because this and every Thursday night
is karaoke night at the South Portland location of Sea Dog Brewing. Raise a pint and raise your voice as you step up to the microphone and stun the crowd with
your vocal chops. Choose your song and get ready to shine. Or not. Either way, it will be a blast, and as we approach the new year, isn't it a good time to
start taking more risks? Here's a painless opportunity to do just that. Your inner rock star deserves to have its
moment.
Soifer/Shutterstock.com
'Hell-idays'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Apohadion Theatre, 107 Hanover St., Portland, $15. theapohadiontheater.com
Formed last year, 2 Sheets Theater Company is all about absurd sketch comedy that veers into adult themes with adult language. Its "Hell-idays" show
tells the story of whether disgruntled elves will unionize or perish at the hands of an omnipotent Santa Claus. What's more, there's a pack of demons
threatening to invade a retirement community, and it's up to the residents to defend themselves. In short, "Hell-idays," as described by 2 Sheets, is "a
raucous stroll through wintertime merriment, capitalism, identity, uprising and the magic of giving." Expect the unexpected and leave the kids at home for
this one.
Cartoon Resource/Shutterstock.com
Champagne Speakeasy
9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday. Aura (downstairs), 121 Center St., Portland, $5, $3 before 9:30 p.m., 21-plus. gothicmaine.com
Plague is a longtime event organizer for Maine fans of goth and industrial music and their related aesthetics, and it's throwing a super fun party on
Friday night. You're encouraged to dress in your 1930s-era speakeasy best and you'll dance to goth, industrial and '30s-style music spun with enthusiasm by
DJs Sawtooth and Foxy. Be sure to stick around for the champagne toast when the clock strikes midnight.
Giogiogio/Shutterstock.com
Polar Bear Dip & 5K Race
Race at 11 a.m., dip at noon Monday, Dec. 31. Race starts at Back Cove parking area and dip is at the East End Beach in Portland, $35 for dip, dash or
both. nrcm.salsalabs.org/dipdash
Want to seriously chill out on New Year's Eve? We mean that literally because the Natural Resources Council of Maine invites you to run or walk a 5K
race around Back Cove in Portland and then cap it off with a polar bear dip at East End Beach. You can also opt to do just one of those events. Either way,
you'll be supporting NRCM's work to reduce climate change pollution. Mad respect for you brave souls out there who run willingly into Casco Bay! Coffee by
Design will be passing out hot brew, and you might be able to talk a polar bear into giving you a warm-up hug.
Photo courtesy of the Natural Resources
Council of Maine
Maine Red Claws vs. Erie BayHawks
1 p.m. Monday, Dec. 31. Portland Expo, 239 Park Ave., $13 to $32 maineredclaws.com
Want to end your 2018 with nothing but net? Here's a slam dunk idea: Go see the Maine Red Claws play against the Erie BayHawks. With buzzer-beating
shots, alley-oop passes and plenty of full-court presses, the only thing that will turn over is your boredom because basketball is nonstop excitement. The
Maine Red Claws are off to a bit of a slow start this season, so be sure to cheer extra loud.
Press Herald photo by Derek Davis