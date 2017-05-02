Network



About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email







Posted: May 2, 2017

Theater, comedy, fantastic benefits and something fun for Fido: 12 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Good Stuff Pet Truck 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Quarry Run Dog Park, 1026 Ocean Ave., Portland, free. goodstuffpettruck.com Surprise your favorite pooch by taking them to Quarry Run Dog Park, where they'll find the fabulous and fun Good Stuff Pet Truck parked for a three-hour stint of canine merriment. A local dog trainer will be offering tips and training sessions, and a backyard-style doggy lounge will be set up for photo ops. And, yes, free treats await your pup because after all, this is a food truck just for dogs.Image courtesy of Good Stuff Pet Truck

    Good Stuff Pet Truck

    4 to 7 p.m. Thursday. Quarry Run Dog Park, 1026 Ocean Ave., Portland, free. goodstuffpettruck.com
    Surprise your favorite pooch by taking them to Quarry Run Dog Park, where they'll find the fabulous and fun Good Stuff Pet Truck parked for a three-hour stint of canine merriment. A local dog trainer will be offering tips and training sessions, and a backyard-style doggy lounge will be set up for photo ops. And, yes, free treats await your pup because after all, this is a food truck just for dogs.
    Image courtesy of Good Stuff Pet Truck

  • Toast on the Coast 6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland Ocean Gateway, 14 Maine State Pier, Portland. $100. toastonthecoast.com Bust out your fanciest threads and get ready to eat and drink the night away, all in support of Easter Seals Maine and Veterans Count Maine. Toast on the Coast is an annual soirée during which you'll taste countless signature dishes from local restaurateurs and will cast your vote for your favorite. You'll also learn about wine and food pairings during this entirely elegant evening. Best of all, it all happens right at the gorgeous Portland Ocean Gateway on Casco Bay.KieferPix/Shutterstock.com

    Toast on the Coast

    6 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland Ocean Gateway, 14 Maine State Pier, Portland. $100. toastonthecoast.com
    Bust out your fanciest threads and get ready to eat and drink the night away, all in support of Easter Seals Maine and Veterans Count Maine. Toast on the Coast is an annual soirée during which you'll taste countless signature dishes from local restaurateurs and will cast your vote for your favorite. You'll also learn about wine and food pairings during this entirely elegant evening. Best of all, it all happens right at the gorgeous Portland Ocean Gateway on Casco Bay.
    KieferPix/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Lascaux' 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 5 p.m. Sunday. Through May 21. Mayo Street Arts Center, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. piemantheatre.org Catch the premiere of playwright Kevin O'Leary's suspense thriller "Lascaux." It tells of one tumultuous afternoon and evening on the French countryside during the summer of 1983. Prehistoric cave paintings are discovered in the caves of Lascaux, France, but that's not the only discovery. Life-altering secrets are revealed that impact the lives of characters Katherine, Marcel and Simon.Photo courtesy of Pie Man Theatre Company

    'Lascaux'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 5 p.m. Sunday. Through May 21. Mayo Street Arts Center, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors, $10 students. piemantheatre.org
    Catch the premiere of playwright Kevin O'Leary's suspense thriller "Lascaux." It tells of one tumultuous afternoon and evening on the French countryside during the summer of 1983. Prehistoric cave paintings are discovered in the caves of Lascaux, France, but that's not the only discovery. Life-altering secrets are revealed that impact the lives of characters Katherine, Marcel and Simon.
    Photo courtesy of Pie Man Theatre Company

  • 'Ripcord' 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $5 to $20. thepublictheatre.org What happens when two mismatched roommates wager who will win the best room in their retirement home? As you can image, a whole lot of heartfelt hilarity. "Ripcord" is a recent off-Broawdway hit comedy from Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Lindsay-Abaire. The gloves come off and the laughs will be endless in Lewiston.Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

    'Ripcord'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. The Public Theatre, 31 Maple St., Lewiston, $5 to $20. thepublictheatre.org
    What happens when two mismatched roommates wager who will win the best room in their retirement home? As you can image, a whole lot of heartfelt hilarity. "Ripcord" is a recent off-Broawdway hit comedy from Pulitzer Prize-winning author David Lindsay-Abaire. The gloves come off and the laughs will be endless in Lewiston.
    Photo courtesy of The Public Theatre

  • Pride Portland Launch Party: Rise Up! 8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. prideportland.org Ready to have a fabulous night out? Pride Portland invites you to its annual Launch Party that kicks off the 2017 Pride Season with a night of dancing featuring tunes from DJ ChrisO. Expect a glittery celebration of creativity, diversity and love that all leads up to the big Portland Pride Parade and festival on June 17 with many events in between, including the Kick Off Party at Grace on June 9, Woof in the Park and Pride Night at Hadlock Field on June 10 and the Pride Paddle on June 13.Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

    Pride Portland Launch Party: Rise Up!

    8 p.m. Friday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 day of show, $30 preferred seating, 18-plus. prideportland.org
    Ready to have a fabulous night out? Pride Portland invites you to its annual Launch Party that kicks off the 2017 Pride Season with a night of dancing featuring tunes from DJ ChrisO. Expect a glittery celebration of creativity, diversity and love that all leads up to the big Portland Pride Parade and festival on June 17 with many events in between, including the Kick Off Party at Grace on June 9, Woof in the Park and Pride Night at Hadlock Field on June 10 and the Pride Paddle on June 13.
    Rawpixel.com/Shutterstock.com

  • 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $14, $7 for kids under 13. vividmotion.org Vivid Motion Dance Company presents its interpretation of Victor Hugo's classic tale "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." You'll follow Quasimodo as he discovers a world that exists well beyond his Notre Dame bell towers, one full of friendship but also darkness. He'll be forced to question just about everything and will have to dig deep to keep a friend safe in Paris, a double-edged sword of a city with such beauty and despair.Photo courtesy of Vivid Motion

    'The Hunchback of Notre Dame'

    7:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $14, $7 for kids under 13. vividmotion.org
    Vivid Motion Dance Company presents its interpretation of Victor Hugo's classic tale "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." You'll follow Quasimodo as he discovers a world that exists well beyond his Notre Dame bell towers, one full of friendship but also darkness. He'll be forced to question just about everything and will have to dig deep to keep a friend safe in Paris, a double-edged sword of a city with such beauty and despair.
    Photo courtesy of Vivid Motion

  • Maine Walks With Haiti Festival and 5K Walk/Run Registration at 8:30 a.m., run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Back Cove, Portland, $20, $10 students, free for 12 and under. mainewalks.org Konbit Sante invites you to its eighth annual walk/run and festival as the organization celebrates 15 years. Proceeds from the walk and run support the development of a sustainable health system to meet the needs of the Cap-Haitien community. When the family-friendly walk and run are over, stick around for entertainment from The Fullertons, Island Beats and The Gym Dandies. Maker's Mug food truck will be on site, and Haitian metal art and jewelry will be for sale.Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Maine Walks With Haiti Festival and 5K Walk/Run

    Registration at 8:30 a.m., run/walk starts at 10 a.m. Saturday. Back Cove, Portland, $20, $10 students, free for 12 and under. mainewalks.org
    Konbit Sante invites you to its eighth annual walk/run and festival as the organization celebrates 15 years. Proceeds from the walk and run support the development of a sustainable health system to meet the needs of the Cap-Haitien community. When the family-friendly walk and run are over, stick around for entertainment from The Fullertons, Island Beats and The Gym Dandies. Maker's Mug food truck will be on site, and Haitian metal art and jewelry will be for sale.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Big Rock for Camp Susan Curtis 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St., Unit D., Portland, $5 cover. Facebook Here are five reasons to head to Bunker Brewing Co. on Saturday: music, beer, games, prizes and food trucks. But the biggest reason of all is that proceeds benefit The Susan L. Curtis Foundation's summer camp. The camp is at Trout Pond in East Stoneham, and its mission is transformative learning in a residential camp setting for economically disadvantaged Maine boys and girls. They're all about changing lives because at Camp Susan Curtis, every child matters. At this wonderful event, you'll hear tunes from Pretty Sad, Foam Castles and John Hughes Radio, which is fronted by singer Sean Slaughter, who was a camper for three years and a counselor for another three at Camp Susan Curtis.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Big Rock for Camp Susan Curtis

    5 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Bunker Brewing Co., 17 Westfield St., Unit D., Portland, $5 cover. Facebook
    Here are five reasons to head to Bunker Brewing Co. on Saturday: music, beer, games, prizes and food trucks. But the biggest reason of all is that proceeds benefit The Susan L. Curtis Foundation's summer camp. The camp is at Trout Pond in East Stoneham, and its mission is transformative learning in a residential camp setting for economically disadvantaged Maine boys and girls. They're all about changing lives because at Camp Susan Curtis, every child matters. At this wonderful event, you'll hear tunes from Pretty Sad, Foam Castles and John Hughes Radio, which is fronted by singer Sean Slaughter, who was a camper for three years and a counselor for another three at Camp Susan Curtis.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • Kyron Hobdy 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, 21-plus. johnsonhall.org In the mood to get your side split? Then head to Gardiner for a show by comic Kyron Hobdy. This guy loves to poke fun at both life and himself, and he's performed at Nick's Comedy Stop in Boston, Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun. Funny men James Spizuoco and Josh Ramirez will warm you up and then Hobdy will have his way with you.Kyron Hobdy photo courtesy of the comic

    Kyron Hobdy

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Johnson Hall Performing Arts Center, 280 Water St., Gardiner, $16, $14 seniors, 21-plus. johnsonhall.org
    In the mood to get your side split? Then head to Gardiner for a show by comic Kyron Hobdy. This guy loves to poke fun at both life and himself, and he's performed at Nick's Comedy Stop in Boston, Foxwoods Casino and Mohegan Sun. Funny men James Spizuoco and Josh Ramirez will warm you up and then Hobdy will have his way with you.
    Kyron Hobdy photo courtesy of the comic

  • 'The Second Coming of Joan of Arc' 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco River Theatre, 28 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $20, $18 students and seniors. sacorivertheatre.org Maine playwright Carolyn Cage's "The Second Coming of Joan of Arc" will be performed for one night only by Boston actor Julia Reddy. It's an explosive feminist classic about teenage lesbian Joan of Arc's return from the dead who will share her harrowing experiences and radical take on things in a performance that's been called a "girl power epic."Photo courtesy of the Saco River Theatre

    'The Second Coming of Joan of Arc'

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Saco River Theatre, 28 Salmon Falls Road, Bar Mills, $20, $18 students and seniors. sacorivertheatre.org
    Maine playwright Carolyn Cage's "The Second Coming of Joan of Arc" will be performed for one night only by Boston actor Julia Reddy. It's an explosive feminist classic about teenage lesbian Joan of Arc's return from the dead who will share her harrowing experiences and radical take on things in a performance that's been called a "girl power epic."
    Photo courtesy of the Saco River Theatre

  • The Smiths Night at Primary 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday,May 15. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. Facebook There will be no panic on the streets of Portland, but to answer the question of how soon is now, it's Monday night. Primary dance party invites you to a night of post-punk merriment starring a whole lot of tunes by The Smiths. You can't hang the DJs DoomsdayJ, Zimbra and Foxy, but can you nosh on cookies while you twirl around the dance floor with others Smiths fans. There's a club if you'd like to go, you could meet somebody who really loves you. There is also a light that never goes out, and it's the one inside your miserable, Morrissey-loving heart.Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

    The Smiths Night at Primary

    8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Monday,May 15. Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland, no cover, 21-plus. Facebook
    There will be no panic on the streets of Portland, but to answer the question of how soon is now, it's Monday night. Primary dance party invites you to a night of post-punk merriment starring a whole lot of tunes by The Smiths. You can't hang the DJs DoomsdayJ, Zimbra and Foxy, but can you nosh on cookies while you twirl around the dance floor with others Smiths fans. There's a club if you'd like to go, you could meet somebody who really loves you. There is also a light that never goes out, and it's the one inside your miserable, Morrissey-loving heart.
    Christian Bertrand/Shutterstock.com

  • Medicinal Plant Walk Around Back Cove 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Coastal Pharmacy & Wellness, 84 Marginal Way, Portland, free, pre-registration required. coastalpharmacyandwellness.com Take a walk on the wild side, so to speak. It'll be an evening of herbal folklore, laughter and learning about how to incorporate medicinal plants into daily life. You'll take a leisurely stroll led by Mischa Shuler, owner of Wild Carrot Herbs, who will point out plants that are reawakening and in their young stages of growth. The walk is under a mile long but there will plenty of herb related stop-and-talk moments.Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Medicinal Plant Walk Around Back Cove

    5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16. Coastal Pharmacy & Wellness, 84 Marginal Way, Portland, free, pre-registration required. coastalpharmacyandwellness.com
    Take a walk on the wild side, so to speak. It'll be an evening of herbal folklore, laughter and learning about how to incorporate medicinal plants into daily life. You'll take a leisurely stroll led by Mischa Shuler, owner of Wild Carrot Herbs, who will point out plants that are reawakening and in their young stages of growth. The walk is under a mile long but there will plenty of herb related stop-and-talk moments.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

