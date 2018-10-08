Network



Visit MaineToday's profile on Pinterest.

About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: October 8, 2018

Theater, bunnies and pumpkins: 10 things to do this week in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Onward and Upward: Amelia Earhart

    7 p.m. Thursday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $15 suggested donation. mayostreetarts.org
    Amelia Earhart disappeared in July of 1939, yet her legacy as a pioneer in aviation is still very much alive, and you can experience this first-hand at Mayo Street Arts. Catch a living history performance by Natalie Phelps during which she portrays Earhart on a press tour promoting flight and women's issues. Her speech recounts her flights across the Atlantic and delves into how the public associates her with fellow aviator Charles Lindbergh. The show is a throwback to Chautauqua-style living history shows of the late 19th century, when lecturers, musicians and other types of performers would gather at Lake Chautauqua in New York to enlighten community members.
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • 'The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time'

    7 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; Also 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct 9 & 16.Through Oct. 28. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $25, $32. goodtheater.com
    "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" is a Tony Award-winning show that Good Theater's artistic director, Brian Allen, has been trying to get the rights to for many years since seeing it on Broadway. The show is based on a mystery novel by Mark Haddon and is told from the perspective of the main character, Christopher John Francis Boone. Boone is 15 years old with significant intelligence who struggles with the complexities of everyday life. His life gets turned upside down by a series of events beginning with the discovery of a neighbor's deceased dog. You'll see a cast of 10 characters bring the very human story to life.
    Photo by Stephen Underwood

  • 'In My Head I'm Thin'

    7 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays, 7:30 p.m. Fridays, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturdays; through Oct. 20. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $20, $18 seniors, pay what you can on Thursday. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    Sink your teeth into a musical comedy written by Susan Poulin and Gordon Carlisle and starring Megan Cross. "In My Head I'm Thin" navigates self-acceptance in hilarious style and with several colorful characters, including a crazed aerobics instructor, satanic game show host and a singing doll with a case of the blues. You'll also hear from a pair of famous nude paintings who weigh in on the topic as you burn some calories of your own by heartily laughing.
    Image courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • Victorian Murder & Mayhem

    5:30 and 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $20, $15 for Victoria Mansion members. victoriamansion.org
    As Halloween draws closer, here's a chance to find some spooky spirit in a building that dates back to the mid-1800s. Victoria Murder & Mayhem happens at Portland's Victoria Mansion, and during it, you'll see a performance by the cast of Portland Ballet's "Jack the Ripper." You'll also find award-winning historical mystery author Kieran Shields on hand, and he'll be speaking about and signing copies of "The Truth of All Things: A Study in Revenge," which tells of a witch hunt in Portland set 200 years after the Salem witch trials.
    Photo courtesy of Victoria Mansion

  • 'Assassins'

    7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 2 p.m. Sundays; through Oct. 21. Chocolate Church Arts Center, 804 Washington St., Bath, $15. studiotheatreofbath.com
    Studio Theatre of Bath invites you to their production of Stephen Sondheim and John Wiedman's musical "Assassins." The multiple Tony Award-winning show tells of nine individuals, including John Wilkes Booth and Lee Harvey Oswald, who attempted to or succeeded in assassinating the president of the United States. These characters meet and delve into the darker side of the American experience as they inspire one another to commit unspeakable acts. Musical numbers include "Everybody's Got The Right," "The Ballad of Booth" and "November 22, 1963." The show is not recommended for children.
    Photo courtesy of the Studio Theatre of Bath

  • Maine Craft Weekend

    Saturday and Sunday. Canaan Farmers Hall, 296 Main St., Canaan. canaanmaine.com
    Maine Craft Weekend at Canaan Farmer's Hall features more than 15 Maine artisans, along with demonstrations and refreshments, all in the name of celebrating the arts and crafts of Central Maine. Participating artists include Karen Campbell, Pam Fortin, Kathleen Perelka and Hugh Verrier, among others. Verrier recently celebrated his 87th birthday, and his paintings and sculptures are inspired by his life of coastal living and time spent as a tugboat captain and commercial dragger. Weekend workshops at Maine Craft Weekend include Wire Sculpture by Karen Campbell on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and Steam Punk Woodworking on Sunday at 10 a.m. By the way, Canaan's Farmers Hall is just one location of the Maine Craft Weekend events happening all over the state. Head to mainecraftweekend.org for a complete list of participants.
    Image courtesy of Canaan Farmers Hall

  • Fall Family Festival

    4 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sculpture Garden at the Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, free. farnsworthmuseum.org
    Ready for some fun at the Farnsworth? The museum's annual fall family festival includes pumpkin carving, face painting, crafts and live music. The Mask & Puppet Parade led by Portland's Shoe String Theater steps off at 5:30 p.m., and everyone's invited to join in. Uproot Pie Co. will also be there with its wood-fired mobile pizza oven.
    Photo by Michael O'Neil, courtesy of Farnsworth Art Museum

  • Portland Yard Sale

    11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, Portland. thompsonspointmaine.com
    The giant space of Brick South at Thompson's Point will be home to a one-day, shop-for-a-cause event chock full of goods from Maine shops, artisans and restaurants. All of the proceeds from Portland Yard Sale will be donated to the Refugee & Immigrant Center for Education & Legal Services. It's a non-profit in Texas that works to reunite families that have been separated at the border. Pop in on Sunday, and you'll find items from Portland Dy Goods, Evangeline Linens, Erin Little Photography, Pinecone + Chickadee, Flux Jewelry Studio and dozens of others. Eventide Oyster will be there selling $1 oysters, and you'll also find Cultura Street Food Tamales Pop Up and Mr. Tuna to keep you nourished while you shop.
    Marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com

  • Pumpkins in the Square

    4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Congress Square Park, Portland. On Facebook
    Friends of Congress Square Park invite you to the fourth annual Pumpkins in the Square gathering. You'll hear folk tunes from Liz and Dan Faella and can snack on donuts and cider. Face painting and mask making will be courtesy of ArtVan, and there will be an Engineering Pumpkin Boats Challenge with Children's Museum & Theatre of Maine. Best of all, the event will have pumpkin carving and decorating/painting with prizes awarded for creativity by Bomb Diggity Arts. Bring your own pumpkin or pay what you can for one on site (suggested $10 donation).
    Teresa Otto/Shutterstock.com

  • Bunny Cuddling Session

    4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Smiling Hill Farm, 781 County Road, Westbrook, free, donations accepted for 4H Rabbiteers. On Facebook
    Three words that you didn't know you were desperate to hear are finally being said: bunny cuddling session! That's right, folks, you can cuddle a bunny at Smiling Hill Harm because the 4H Rabbiteers are bringing several furry friends that you can indeed cuddle with. They'll also answer any burning rabbit questions that you might have, and should you fall in love with a floppy-eared friend, Smiling Hill has some ready for adoption. One of the best things about rabbits is that they don't care if you're having a bad hare day, so hop on over to Westbrook.
    Coryn/Shutterstock.com

 

 

Up Next:

 

Places to Eat

Search Dining Guide

Exclusives

view all

Noteworthy

view all
© 2018 MaineToday Media, Inc.