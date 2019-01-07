Network



Aimsel Ponti

Posted: January 7, 2019

From swing dancing to antique shopping: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Maine Cabin Masters at Allagash

    6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Allagash Brewing Co., 50 Industrial Way, Portland, $10. eventbrite.com
    We sure do love our cabins here in Maine, and here's a fabulous, not to mention thirst-quenching, way to see the incredible transformation of a cabin owned by Allagash Brewing's sales director and her partner, done by DIY Network's Maine Cabin Masters. Maine Cabin Masters crew members will be on hand for the screening of the episode, and a special beer called Knock on Wood, brewed as a collaboration between Maine Cabin Masters and Allagash brewmaster Jason Perkins, will be on tap. Snacks and beer will be available for purchase. Dare we say this is a terrific cure for cabin fever? Yep!
    The "after" shot of Naomi Neville's cabin.Photo courtesy of Dorsey Pictures

  • Hops & Hooks

    7 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Bear Bones Beer, 43 Lisbon St., Lewiston. On Facebook
    Here's a match made in a very specific corner of heaven. Are you a craft beer fan? Excellent. Are you also a knitter, crocheter or embroider? Also excellent. Here's a chance to hang out with fellow knitters to work on your projects while enjoying a cold one. Don't worry if you're just learning, all skill levels are welcome to this monthly meet-up. What a perfect way to, shall we say, unwind?
    Marionette76/Shutterstock.com

  • Thursday Night Stomp

    7 p.m. Thursday. Mechanics Hall Ballroom, 519 Congress St., Portland, $8, $10. portlandswingproject.com
    Did you make a New Year's resolution to have way more fun with the added bonus of burning calories and learning a new skill? Boom! Portland Swing Project can make all that happen with its weekly swing dance. The Thursday night sessions kick off with a beginners' lesson at 7 p.m., and then it's a full-on dance party, starting at 7:30, featuring swing music from the '20s to today from DJs and live bands. Don't worry if you have two left feet, Portland Swing Project will get you sorted out, eventually!
    Ogovorka/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Deer'

    7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Mad Horse Theatre Company, Hutchins School, 24 Mosher St., South Portland, $23, $20 seniors, pay-what-you-can for 25 and under. madhorse.com
    Catch the New England premiere of a play by Aaron Mark that tells the complicated tale of Ken and Cynthia. They're a long-married couple on their way to a weekend at their vacation home when they hit a deer. Director Stacey Koloski says that although the premise of "Deer" may seem simple and mundane, it actually veers off in many directions, including funny and scary ones. Expect to be able to relate to at least some facets of Ken and Cynthia's characters, as it examines relationships, breaking points and the difficulty of saying no. Hoof it over to Mad Horse through Jan. 27.
    David Heath and Christine Louise Marshall during a rehearsal for "Deer." Photo courtesy of Mad Horse Theatre Company

  • 'The Lost Battalion'

    2 p.m. Friday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, free. lcct.org
    Turn the clock back decades to a time before films had sound. The Lincoln Theater presents Celebrating the Silents, a series of three free film screenings. The series kicks off on Friday afternoon with the 1919 war film "The Lost Battalion" about units of the 77th Infantry Division penetrating the Argonne Forest of France during World War I, featuring Major Charles Whittlesey and several actual soldiers from the 77th. Next up is D.W. Griffith's drama "The Birth of a Nation" from 1915 on Jan. 18 and, finally, on Jan. 25, the romantic comedy "City Lights" from 1931, starring Charlie Chaplin.
    Charlie Chaplin and Virginia Cherrill in "City Lights" (1931), screening on Jan. 25. Image courtesy of The Lincoln Theater

  • Seacoast Environmental Film Festival

    9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Star Theater at Kittery Community Center, 120 Rogers Road, Kittery, $5 suggested donation per film. kitterylandtrust.org
    Catch one film or spend the entire day in Kittery at the second annual Seacoast Environmental Film Festival. The day kicks off at 9 a.m. with "Five Seasons: The Gardens of Piet Oudolf." The rest of the day's schedule includes screenings of documentaries "High Tide in Dorchester," "Albatross," "The Devil We Know" and "Wasted! The Story of Food Waste," with a panel discussion following every film. There's also a reception in the Morgan Gallery at 6 p.m.
    Iconspro/Shutterstock.com

  • Udderly Amazing Cows

    10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Pineland Farms, 15 Farm View Drive, New Gloucester, $5. On Facebook
    Pineland Farms is a fully operational farm that's presenting an opportunity for a truly hands-on experience. It's got a whole bunch of dairy cows, and you – and your kids – can explore the barns where they live and learn about Holsteins and how they're cared for. Best of all, you'll also be able to experience milking a cow. We heard the cows are friendly in New Gloucester, though you might get an eye roll if you ask them, "Got milk?" Udderly Amazing Cows also happens on Jan. 27 and Feb. 19.
    Press Herald photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • Be Well Fest 2019

    10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Brick South at Thompson's Point, 8 Thompson's Point Road, Portland, $95, $125 for VIP Bliss pass with lunch. eventbrite.com
    The tagline of the Be Well Fest 2019 is "the way wellness should be," and they're making this happen by assembling experts in yoga, beauty, astrology and nutrition. With a goal of leaving you re-energized and inspired, the day kicks off with intention setting led by Lauren Atwood followed by Flow to Bliss yoga with Kat Cynewski. The wellness journey continues with workshops including Journey to Handstands with Alexandra Peters, Fuel Your Body to Bliss with Chelsea Barringer, Aliza Strock and Amy Currie and a Manifest your Bliss Vision Board session led my Michaela Powers. Hit the marketplace and photo booth during the lunch break and continue with more workshops and a closing meditation and champagne toast with Ducktrap smoked salmon hors d'oeuvres.
    Nabilah Khalil/Shutterstock.com

  • Bath Antiques Show

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Bath Middle School, 6 Old Brunswick Road, Bath, $5, free for under 25. bathantiquesshows.com
    For three decades, the Bath Antique Sale has been a haven for lovers of antiques and collectibles. Its next treasure hunt happens on Sunday with more than 50 dealers selling jewelry, glass, china, books, rugs, collectibles and an endless array of other prizes waiting to come home with you. An on-site cafe will keep your mind off your stomach, so you can stay focused on finding the one item you've been looking for your entire life. It could happen!
    PKpix/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

