Posted: November 12, 2018
Sweet, traditional and sassy: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Gardens Aglow
4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays. Through Dec. 31. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive,
Boothbay, $14, $12 seniors, $8 children, free for under 3, $36 for family (two adults and two children). mainegardens.org
And just like that, it's Gardens Aglow time at Coast Maine Botanical Gardens. This is the most magical and
enchanting walk you can take this holiday season, and it opens this week. You'll make your way through the many
acres of gardens and take in dramatic displays of color from hundreds of thousands of lights strung, well, just
about everywhere. Music will be pouring out of strategically placed speakers, and you'll think you're in a dream as
you take it all in. Be sure to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee entry. Gardens Aglow runs through New
Year's Eve, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
Ariana van den Akker
Poetry Reading & Performances
6:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com
Unplug from everything else going on in your life and spend 90 minutes with Kifah Abdullah, Emma Flores, Devin Colella and Jawad Alfatlawi. Abdullah is a poet, artist, performer and teacher who reads poetry and short stories set to music. Flores is a vocalist and senior at Kennebunk High School, as well as a member of Opera Maine’s Opera Teen group. Colella is a cellist and member of the funk/rock cello and drums duo Quad and also a member of the improvisational classical crossover piano act, Aeterna Trio and Alfatlawi is a composer and oud player. Between the four of them, this should prove to be a scintillating way to spend part of your Thursday evening.
Jane Kelly/Shutterstock.com
'Mother Butterfly'
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brick Store Museum Performing Arts Center, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $20, $15
seniors and students. brownpapertickets.com
Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre presents its final two performances of "Mother Butterfly" this weekend in
Kennebunk. The story centers around stand-up comic Amy who paints a portrait of a dysfunctional family as her
memories are brought to life on the stage. In the aftermath of losing her mother, Amy recounts the emotional
extremities of growing up with a mother who battled depression and an emotionally vacant uncle.
Photo
courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre
‘The 95 Percent Project’ walk-and-talk
Noon Saturday. Portland Arts and Technology High School/Casco Bay High School, 146 Allen Ave., Portland, free.
95percent.me
Portland photographer Yoon Byun has traveled across Maine as part of his Kindling Fund-supported effort to
fill the void of stories of people of color living in Maine with “The 95 Percent Project: Introducing the Minority
to the Majority.” He’s showing 14 of his portraits in a free public display along the hiking trail at PATHS/Casco
Bay High School and will discuss his project during a walk-and-talk at noon Saturday. The photo-banners, printed on
vinyl and secured in the ground with wooden stakes, show images of the subject on one side and tell his or her
story on the other. The project takes its name from Maine’s demographics. Maine is the whitest state in the nation,
with 95 percent of the population identifying as white. Byun’s ongoing project is part documentary, part art and
part cultural exchange. His goal is to chronicle the lives of at least 95 people of color across the state to help
build awareness, empathy and community.
Photo by Chelsea Conaboy
Barreled Souls Harvest Fest 2018
1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Barreled Souls Brewing Co., 743 Portland Road, Saco, $19 in advance, $25 day of festival,
$65 VIP, $110 double VIP, 21-plus. brownpapertickets.com
Everyone gets a cool souvenir glass and can nosh on food from The Hangover Pub during the fifth annual
Barreled Souls Harvest Fest. If you're in the mood for splurging, VIP tix also include a bourbon barrel-aged Deep
Space bottle, single malt barrel-aged Deep Space bottle, bourbon barrel-aged Honey Pot bottle, bottle bag and entry
30 minutes early. VIPs will also be able to pre-order highly-coveted ABCs and Turkey Pale Ale cans for
Thanksgiving. The double VIP ticket gets you twice as many bottles as the VIP package. Anyway you slice it, Harvest
Fest will be a blast and a fun way to hang with pals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
Photo courtesy of
Barreled Souls Brewing Co.
Slapsgiving III: The Return of the SLAP
8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
The Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland invite you to a knock-down, drag-out battle of the grips, as
eight female armwrestlers will duke it out, so to speak, and vie to become champion. The competition is fierce, but
the vibe is always fun, so round up a posse of pals and go cheer for your favorite superhero. All proceeds will
benefit Journey House, a local organization that helps to provide low-barrier and low-cost sober living to people
seeking recovery.
Photo by Wayne Daniels
Give Spanks 10th Anniversary
8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
Red Hot & Ladylike invites you to its burlesque extravaganza featuring 35 dancers. You'll be taken on a
visual voyage from temple to brothel and beyond. Give Spanks is a tasteful show but also a very exciting and sexy
one with special guests Wicked Burlesque. Stick around when the show is over for a dance party with them. Bring
your checkbook or card, so you can bid on a fabulous array of silent auction items. All proceeds from the sale of
these items will go to Family Crisis Center.
Photo by Dion Brown
Make a Candy Cane
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $2 per cane, limit of three per
person. wilburs.com
Sweeten up your Sunday with a trip to Freeport, where you can make your own candy canes at Wilbur's. The
15-minute sessions start at 10 a.m., and you'll feel just like Willy Wonka in the Wilbur's factory, learning the
secrets behind the confection, which dates back hundreds of years but wasn't a Christmas thing untl the latter part
of the 1800s. Give Wilbur's a ring at 865-4071 to secure your spot and to make your peppermint dreams come
true.
Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com
Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland
7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $25 to $95. crossarenaportland.com
Here's a chance to be dazzled senseless two days before you eat everything in sight on Thanksgiving. Cirque
Musica's Wonderland on Tuesday night will feature a gravity-defying show of acrobats, aerialists and what are being
described as "hilarious hijinks." The entire show is holiday-themed and all performed with a live symphony
orchestra.
Photo courtesy of Cirque Musica