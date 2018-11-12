Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: November 12, 2018

Sweet, traditional and sassy: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Gardens Aglow

    4 to 9 p.m. Thursdays to Sundays. Through Dec. 31. Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, 132 Botanical Gardens Drive, Boothbay, $14, $12 seniors, $8 children, free for under 3, $36 for family (two adults and two children). mainegardens.org
    And just like that, it's Gardens Aglow time at Coast Maine Botanical Gardens. This is the most magical and enchanting walk you can take this holiday season, and it opens this week. You'll make your way through the many acres of gardens and take in dramatic displays of color from hundreds of thousands of lights strung, well, just about everywhere. Music will be pouring out of strategically placed speakers, and you'll think you're in a dream as you take it all in. Be sure to purchase tickets in advance to guarantee entry. Gardens Aglow runs through New Year's Eve, closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve.
    Ariana van den Akker

  • Poetry Reading & Performances

    6:30 p.m. Thursday. Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com
    Unplug from everything else going on in your life and spend 90 minutes with Kifah Abdullah, Emma Flores, Devin Colella and Jawad Alfatlawi. Abdullah is a poet, artist, performer and teacher who reads poetry and short stories set to music. Flores is a vocalist and senior at Kennebunk High School, as well as a member of Opera Maine’s Opera Teen group. Colella is a cellist and member of the funk/rock cello and drums duo Quad and also a member of the improvisational classical crossover piano act, Aeterna Trio and Alfatlawi is a composer and oud player. Between the four of them, this should prove to be a scintillating way to spend part of your Thursday evening.
    Jane Kelly/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Mother Butterfly'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Brick Store Museum Performing Arts Center, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $20, $15 seniors and students. brownpapertickets.com
    Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre presents its final two performances of "Mother Butterfly" this weekend in Kennebunk. The story centers around stand-up comic Amy who paints a portrait of a dysfunctional family as her memories are brought to life on the stage. In the aftermath of losing her mother, Amy recounts the emotional extremities of growing up with a mother who battled depression and an emotionally vacant uncle.
    Photo courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre

  • ‘The 95 Percent Project’ walk-and-talk

    Noon Saturday. Portland Arts and Technology High School/Casco Bay High School, 146 Allen Ave., Portland, free. 95percent.me
    Portland photographer Yoon Byun has traveled across Maine as part of his Kindling Fund-supported effort to fill the void of stories of people of color living in Maine with “The 95 Percent Project: Introducing the Minority to the Majority.” He’s showing 14 of his portraits in a free public display along the hiking trail at PATHS/Casco Bay High School and will discuss his project during a walk-and-talk at noon Saturday. The photo-banners, printed on vinyl and secured in the ground with wooden stakes, show images of the subject on one side and tell his or her story on the other. The project takes its name from Maine’s demographics. Maine is the whitest state in the nation, with 95 percent of the population identifying as white. Byun’s ongoing project is part documentary, part art and part cultural exchange. His goal is to chronicle the lives of at least 95 people of color across the state to help build awareness, empathy and community.
    Photo by Chelsea Conaboy

  • Barreled Souls Harvest Fest 2018

    1 to 5 p.m. Saturday. Barreled Souls Brewing Co., 743 Portland Road, Saco, $19 in advance, $25 day of festival, $65 VIP, $110 double VIP, 21-plus. brownpapertickets.com
    Everyone gets a cool souvenir glass and can nosh on food from The Hangover Pub during the fifth annual Barreled Souls Harvest Fest. If you're in the mood for splurging, VIP tix also include a bourbon barrel-aged Deep Space bottle, single malt barrel-aged Deep Space bottle, bourbon barrel-aged Honey Pot bottle, bottle bag and entry 30 minutes early. VIPs will also be able to pre-order highly-coveted ABCs and Turkey Pale Ale cans for Thanksgiving. The double VIP ticket gets you twice as many bottles as the VIP package. Anyway you slice it, Harvest Fest will be a blast and a fun way to hang with pals in the lead-up to Thanksgiving.
    Photo courtesy of Barreled Souls Brewing Co.

  • Slapsgiving III: The Return of the SLAP

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $6 in advance, $8 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    The Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland invite you to a knock-down, drag-out battle of the grips, as eight female armwrestlers will duke it out, so to speak, and vie to become champion. The competition is fierce, but the vibe is always fun, so round up a posse of pals and go cheer for your favorite superhero. All proceeds will benefit Journey House, a local organization that helps to provide low-barrier and low-cost sober living to people seeking recovery.
    Photo by Wayne Daniels

  • Give Spanks 10th Anniversary

    8:30 p.m. Saturday. Port City Music Hall, 504 Congress St., Portland, $20 to $35, 18-plus. portcitymusichall.com
    Red Hot & Ladylike invites you to its burlesque extravaganza featuring 35 dancers. You'll be taken on a visual voyage from temple to brothel and beyond. Give Spanks is a tasteful show but also a very exciting and sexy one with special guests Wicked Burlesque. Stick around when the show is over for a dance party with them. Bring your checkbook or card, so you can bid on a fabulous array of silent auction items. All proceeds from the sale of these items will go to Family Crisis Center.
    Photo by Dion Brown

  • Make a Candy Cane

    10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. Wilbur's of Maine, 174 Lower Main St., Freeport, $2 per cane, limit of three per person. wilburs.com
    Sweeten up your Sunday with a trip to Freeport, where you can make your own candy canes at Wilbur's. The 15-minute sessions start at 10 a.m., and you'll feel just like Willy Wonka in the Wilbur's factory, learning the secrets behind the confection, which dates back hundreds of years but wasn't a Christmas thing untl the latter part of the 1800s. Give Wilbur's a ring at 865-4071 to secure your spot and to make your peppermint dreams come true.
    Africa Studio/Shutterstock.com

  • Cirque Musica Holiday presents Wonderland

    7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20. Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, $25 to $95. crossarenaportland.com
    Here's a chance to be dazzled senseless two days before you eat everything in sight on Thanksgiving. Cirque Musica's Wonderland on Tuesday night will feature a gravity-defying show of acrobats, aerialists and what are being described as "hilarious hijinks." The entire show is holiday-themed and all performed with a live symphony orchestra.
    Photo courtesy of Cirque Musica

 

 

 

 

 

 

