Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 16, 2017

Stache Pag, Maine Maple Sunday, Puppet Cabaret: 8 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • 10th Annual Stache Pag 8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 general admission, $25 to compete. stachepag.com Move over, Magnum, P.I., some much better mustaches are gathering for the 10th Annual Stache Pag. Contestants will strut their facial hair "entries" and then the real fun begins with the talent competition consisting of Facial Hair-aoke, the Stache Pag Kung Fu Challenge and the Rapid Fire 5-Second Statue. Awards will be handed out in the five fun categories, including "The Castaway" (best full beard) and The 1899 Maine Legislature (best styled mustache, no beard).Photo by Amy Paradysz

    10th Annual Stache Pag

    8 p.m. Friday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 general admission, $25 to compete. stachepag.com
    Move over, Magnum, P.I., some much better mustaches are gathering for the 10th Annual Stache Pag. Contestants will strut their facial hair "entries" and then the real fun begins with the talent competition consisting of Facial Hair-aoke, the Stache Pag Kung Fu Challenge and the Rapid Fire 5-Second Statue. Awards will be handed out in the five fun categories, including "The Castaway" (best full beard) and The 1899 Maine Legislature (best styled mustache, no beard).
    Photo by Amy Paradysz

  • Maine State Spelling Bee 2 p.m. Saturday. Abromson Center, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland. free. usm.maine.edu Prepare to spend the afternoon biting your nails with nervous excitement as you see Maine's premiere fifth- to eight-grade student spellers compete for the chance to represent our state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C., later this spring. It's always a thrill to see these young adults dig deep within themselves to come up with the spellings of words that most of us have never even heard before, let alone spelled — and in front of an audience no less. Spellbinding indeed!Margaret Jone Wollman/Shutterstock.com

    Maine State Spelling Bee

    2 p.m. Saturday. Abromson Center, University of Southern Maine, 88 Bedford St., Portland. free. usm.maine.edu
    Prepare to spend the afternoon biting your nails with nervous excitement as you see Maine's premiere fifth- to eight-grade student spellers compete for the chance to represent our state at the Scripps National Spelling Bee held in Washington, D.C., later this spring. It's always a thrill to see these young adults dig deep within themselves to come up with the spellings of words that most of us have never even heard before, let alone spelled — and in front of an audience no less. Spellbinding indeed!
    Margaret Jone Wollman/Shutterstock.com

  • Farnsworth [Collective] 2017 Bash 8 p.m. Saturday. Former 3 Crow storefront, 449 Main St., Rockland, $35, 21-plus. 2017collectivebash.splashthat.com The [Collective] is a group of like-minded midcoasters who are interested in attracting a younger crowd to the Farnsworth Art Museum through programming and social events. It's time for their annual bash, and this year's party features the band Sofi Tucker. "Drinkee" is their 2017 Grammy nominee for Best Dance Recording. The night will also features art installations with an origami theme. Tickets are going fast for this soirée, so don't wait too long.Sofi Tucker image courtesy of the artist

    Farnsworth [Collective] 2017 Bash

    8 p.m. Saturday. Former 3 Crow storefront, 449 Main St., Rockland, $35, 21-plus. 2017collectivebash.splashthat.com
    The [Collective] is a group of like-minded midcoasters who are interested in attracting a younger crowd to the Farnsworth Art Museum through programming and social events. It's time for their annual bash, and this year's party features the band Sofi Tucker. "Drinkee" is their 2017 Grammy nominee for Best Dance Recording. The night will also features art installations with an origami theme. Tickets are going fast for this soirée, so don't wait too long.
    Sofi Tucker image courtesy of the artist

  • Puppet Cabaret 7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating, $6 kids. mayostreetarts.org It's amazing the stories that can be told with puppets. Mayo Street Arts presents a very special Puppet Cabaret featuring Peaks Island Puppets, Fat Lion Productions, Janoah Bailin and Bridget McAlonan. You'll see wondrous paper cutouts, spinning dreamscapes, a modern take on a classic Jewish folk tale and even some juggling. The show is family-friendly, so bring the kids and let your imagination run wild.Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

    Puppet Cabaret

    7 p.m. Saturday. Mayo Street Arts, 10 Mayo St., Portland, $12, $18 preferred seating, $6 kids. mayostreetarts.org
    It's amazing the stories that can be told with puppets. Mayo Street Arts presents a very special Puppet Cabaret featuring Peaks Island Puppets, Fat Lion Productions, Janoah Bailin and Bridget McAlonan. You'll see wondrous paper cutouts, spinning dreamscapes, a modern take on a classic Jewish folk tale and even some juggling. The show is family-friendly, so bring the kids and let your imagination run wild.
    Photo courtesy of Mayo Street Arts

  • Holistic & Wellness Expo 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, free admission and parking. Facebook Maine Supporting Maine is all about supporting small businesses, and in keeping with that mission, it's presenting a Holistic & Wellness Expo on the Portland waterfront. The expo includes Reiki, The Eye of Henna & Tattooing, 13 Moons Tattoo, yoga, nutrition, jewelry, fashion, massages, natural oils, books, scents, cooking, women's health and more, including raffles and giveaways. If you're open to alternative pathways to wellness, this event's tailor-made for you.Wasanajai/Shutterstock.com

    Holistic & Wellness Expo

    10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Ocean Gateway, 14 Ocean Gateway Pier, Portland, free admission and parking. Facebook
    Maine Supporting Maine is all about supporting small businesses, and in keeping with that mission, it's presenting a Holistic & Wellness Expo on the Portland waterfront. The expo includes Reiki, The Eye of Henna & Tattooing, 13 Moons Tattoo, yoga, nutrition, jewelry, fashion, massages, natural oils, books, scents, cooking, women's health and more, including raffles and giveaways. If you're open to alternative pathways to wellness, this event's tailor-made for you.
    Wasanajai/Shutterstock.com

  • Beethoven Lives Upstairs 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 10 Myrtle St., Portland, $10. porttix.com Want to share your love of classical music with your kids? Then this is the show to catch. Portland Symphony Orchestra's Discover Concert series continues Sunday afternoon with the show Beethoven Lives Upstairs. You'll meet Christoph, who writes to his uncle about the "madman" living upstairs in a Vienna apartment. This madman is, of course, Beethoven, and the correspondence is underscored with his most beautiful excerpts — 25, in all, from works including "Moonlight Sonata" and "Fur Elise" — during a show that will last about an hour. Be sure to arrive early to check out the hands-on instrument petting zoo.Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock.com

    Beethoven Lives Upstairs

    2:30 p.m. Sunday. Merrill Auditorium, 10 Myrtle St., Portland, $10. porttix.com
    Want to share your love of classical music with your kids? Then this is the show to catch. Portland Symphony Orchestra's Discover Concert series continues Sunday afternoon with the show Beethoven Lives Upstairs. You'll meet Christoph, who writes to his uncle about the "madman" living upstairs in a Vienna apartment. This madman is, of course, Beethoven, and the correspondence is underscored with his most beautiful excerpts — 25, in all, from works including "Moonlight Sonata" and "Fur Elise" — during a show that will last about an hour. Be sure to arrive early to check out the hands-on instrument petting zoo.
    Trong Nguyen/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Maple Sunday All day Sunday (check individual sugarhouses for details). Statewide. mainemapleproducers.com It's the sweetest day of the year for the Maine Maple Producers Association. Sugarhouses throughout the state will be offering free maple syrup samples and demonstrations on how Maine maple syrup is made. Several of them will also be offering games, activities, treats, sugarbush tours, music and more. Check the Maine Maple Producers website for a complete list of locations, including Cooke's Maple Farm in Brunswick, Dave's Sugar Shack in Scarborough and Wyman's Farm in Gorham.Staff photo by Joe Phelan

    Maine Maple Sunday

    All day Sunday (check individual sugarhouses for details). Statewide. mainemapleproducers.com
    It's the sweetest day of the year for the Maine Maple Producers Association. Sugarhouses throughout the state will be offering free maple syrup samples and demonstrations on how Maine maple syrup is made. Several of them will also be offering games, activities, treats, sugarbush tours, music and more. Check the Maine Maple Producers website for a complete list of locations, including Cooke's Maple Farm in Brunswick, Dave's Sugar Shack in Scarborough and Wyman's Farm in Gorham.
    Staff photo by Joe Phelan

  • Good Wine for a Good Cause 6 p.m. Monday. Grace Restaurant, 15 Chestnut St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 at the door, 21-plus. eventbrite.com For the eighth consecutive year, SoPo Wine Co. is presenting the annual fundraiser for the Cancer Community Center. You'll taste wines from more than 25 wineries from around the world, including the U.S., Italy, Germany and Uruguay, while nibbling on incredible edibles from host Grace Restaurant. You'll also get to chat with winemakers and check out some new products before they hit the market.Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

    Good Wine for a Good Cause

    6 p.m. Monday. Grace Restaurant, 15 Chestnut St., Portland, $30 in advance, $35 at the door, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    For the eighth consecutive year, SoPo Wine Co. is presenting the annual fundraiser for the Cancer Community Center. You'll taste wines from more than 25 wineries from around the world, including the U.S., Italy, Germany and Uruguay, while nibbling on incredible edibles from host Grace Restaurant. You'll also get to chat with winemakers and check out some new products before they hit the market.
    Billion Photos/Shutterstock.com

