Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald.

Posted: June 4, 2018

Square Hop, Make Mine from Maine Cocktail Bash: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • The Longest Day® Fundraiser to Fight Alzheimer's

    6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, donations accepted. act.alz.org
    Local poet, dancer and actress Adelyn Bell is hosting an evening of poetry and music in celebration of The Longest Day®, a fundraising event to advance the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association. You'll hear readings from Maine poets Lee Sharkey, Betsy Sholl, Zachary Lavoie, Gibson Fay-LeBlanc and Rebecca Irene from 6:30 to 7:45 p.m., then live music kicks in from bluegrass band Cumberland Crossing. Oxbow Blending & Bottling has come up with a special cocktail just for the occasion, and a dollar from every order of fries from the Duckfat Beer Garden will go towards Bell's fundraising goal of $3,000.
    Image design by (C) 2018 Adelyn Bell

  • Make Mine From Maine Cocktail Bash

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Brick South, 8 Thompson's Point, Portland, $45, 21-plus. eventbrite.com
    You might not realize it, but here in Maine we've got an impressive list of distillers, and 16 Maine Distiller's Guild members will be gathering in one place for a fabulous night of cocktails along with food and live entertainment at Thompson's Point. Food highlights include caprese bruschetta with fresh basil leaves and muffuletta on crostini, and the live music is from swing band Hadacol Bouncers. Every attendee will walk away with a free copy of the new Make Mine from Maine, a distiller bio and recipe booklet, which will surely help you up your cocktailing game at home. Here's a bonus fun fact, Stroudwater Distillery, also at Thompson's Point, is hosting an after-party with live music immediately following the Make Mine event.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Distiller's Guild

  • 'Men in Suits/Men in Trouble'

    5 to 7 p.m. opening, film at 7 p.m. Friday. The Harlow Gallery, 100 Water St., Hallowell, free. harlowgallery.org
    Catch the opening reception of a two-person exhibition from Natasha Mayers and Kenny Cole, then stick around to see a preview of footage from an upcoming documentary art film about Mayers, with a working title of "The Un-still Life." Both artists and the filmmakers will be on hand for the reception and screening. The artwork, which is on view through the end of June, depicts men wearing suits or costumes in a variety of scenarios. Mayers and Cole's works share the common theme of viewing the world in trouble, full of violence inflicted on each other and the planet, with men at the epicenter of the problem. But the works go much deeper than that as they explore themes of anger and frustration and look at what masculine power, white privilege and tradition have wrought. There's so much more to this show, so be sure to carve out time to see it for yourself.
    “The Battle for Saint Patrick”, gouache on paper, by Kenny Cole. Image courtesy of The Harlow Gallery

  • Peter Gross

    7 p.m. Friday. St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $15 in advance, $18 at the door. stlawrencearts.org
    He'll make you laugh, dazzle you with magic, hypnotize you and read your mind. That's right, it's a quadruple threat of entertainment from Peter Gross. The Boston-based man of mystery and humor has been doing his thing for more than 25 years at comedy festivals and clubs, theaters and on TV. Arrive with an open mind because you just don't know what's going to happen.
    Photo by John Ryan Photography

  • Square Hop

    6 to 8 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland locations, free. On Facebook
    Another reason to make Portland your source for Friday night fun is Portland Downtown's Square Hop event. You'll hit four downtown parks and at each one find something wonderful happening. Post Office Park will have the Maine Marimba Ensemble, Monument Square hosts the Casco Bay Movers, Congress Square Park will have student bands from the Maine Academy of Modern Music, and Longfellow Square is where you'll find performances from the PortFringe Theater Festival. Hit them in whatever order strikes your fancy as the entertainment will be continuous.
    Felix Lipov/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Women's Ride

    7 a.m. Sunday. Departing from L.L. Bean Discovery Park, Freeport, $35 to $65, 12 and under free. mainewomensride.com
    Ladies and girls, get it in gear! The Bicycle Coalition of Maine invites you to its annual celebration of women and bicycling. The Maine Women's Ride is open to girls and women of every age and ability, and ride lengths are 10, 25, 50 or 62 miles along quiet roads with lovely views of the Maine coast and countryside. Snacks will be available along the way, and support vehicles will be close by if you need them. A finish-line party features yoga, music and lunch to refuel. We can't think of a better way to spend a Sunday morning, so put air in your tires, strap on your helmet and hit the open road!
    Rocksweeper/Shutterstock.com

  • Maine Dirigo BBC Vintage Baseball Game

    11 a.m. Sunday. Parson's Field on Dane Street near Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $5, free for kids under 16. brickstoremuseum.org
    Swing batter, batter! We think vintage baseball is really something special. Play follows rules from the 1860s and games tend to go fairly quickly. The Maine Dirigo Club will face the New Hampshire Granite and while you cheer the players on in their throwback uniforms, you can try your luck with a 50/50 raffle and snack on concessions that will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and blankets and be ready to time travel back to the 1800s, at least for a couple of nostalgic hours.
    Staff photo by Jill Brady

  • Strawberries and Cream Tea

    1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tate House Museum, 1267 Westbrook St., Portland, $16, $12 for Tate House members. eventbrite.com
    Tate House Museum invites you to its fifth annual Colonial Tea held in its lovely gardens overlooking the Stroudwater River. They're teaming up with Nellie's Tea, which will be serving a variety of hot and cold teas. This year's theme is strawberries and cream (yum!), so expect sweet and savory treats made by the Tate House's Colonial Sunshine Caterers. This all sounds entirely perfect to us, and if you agree, hop online or call 774-6177 to make a reservation. Oh, and BTW, if you've never been to the Tate House, it dates back to the mid-1700s and is one of only two homes in all of Maine with a subsumed dormer in the gambrel roof. Said another way, it's a really interesting place to visit and is the only pre-Revolutionary home in Greater Portland that's open to the public.
    Staff photo by Whitney Hayward

  • Summer Sing

    7:30 p.m. Monday, June 11. Memorial Hall at Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, $5. choralart.org
    ChoralArt invites you to raise your voices to the rafters while supporting Project FEED (Food Emergency Exchange Depot). A community sing-along led by soprano Molly Harmon and mezzo-soprano Jenna Guiggey with pianist Dan Moore is happening, and you don't need to worry about how well you think you carry a tune because the acoustics at the church will more than likely help your voice sound amazing. Vivaldi's Gloria and Faure's Requiem will be sung and musical scores will be provided. This is a superb opportunity to take your biggest and loudest singing voice out of the shower and out into the real world. P.S. Arrive at 7 p.m. and catch the skills workshop to help ready yourself for the main event.
    JohnKwan/Shutterstock.com

 

 

