About The Author

mainetoday

Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Send an email | Read more from Aimsel







Posted: March 4, 2019

Spose book signing, drag show and improv comedy: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

 

  • 'Deconstructing The Beatles: Magical Mystery Tour'

    2 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $9, $7 PMA members and students. portlandmuseum.org
    Rather than sitting on a cornflake waiting for the van to come, head over to Portland Museum of Art for a screening of a nifty Beatles lecture by Fab Four expert Scott Freiman. Using audio, video and photos, Freiman offers an in-depth look at the Beatles 1967 album "Magical Mystery Tour," home to "Penny Lane," "Strawberry Fields Forever," "All You Need Is Love" and "I Am the Walrus," among others. It's easy; all you need is a ticket in your pocket, next to a portrait of the queen. Roll up, fans, that's an invitation.
    Michele Paccione/Shutterstock.com

  • 'THE MEMORY BOX'

    7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; through March 23. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $18, $20, pay-what-you-can on Thursdays. thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    Alzheimer's disease is certainly no laughing matter. However, a new play written by Phillip Reilly humanizes it and brings a little levity to something that causes a whole lot of sorrow. "The Memory Box" tells of a family whose mother is dealing with the early onset of Alzheimer's. Faced with surprising revelations, the family is at the crossroads of disintegration or coming together as one united front. The mother, through it all, shines brightly with love and laughter as she and her family come to understand what's truly important.
    Jackie Oliveri and Cheryl Reynolds star in "The Memory Box." Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • 'THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday; through March 24. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
    The City Theater invites you to its production of the multiple Tony Award-winning musical "The Light in the Piazza." You'll meet the characters of rich Southerner Margaret Johnson and her childlike adult daughter, Clara, who spend a summer together in Italy in the 1950s. The story centers around Clara's romance with a young Italian man, which sends her mother into a multi-faceted tailspin and forces her contemplate her own hopes and regrets, as well as her daughter's best interests. Musical numbers include "The Beauty Is," "Hysteria" and "Fable," and the show will leave you feeling hopeful about love.
    Jacklyn Grigg and Miles Obrey as the young lovers Clara Johnson and Fabrizio Naccarelli.Photo by Audra Hatch

  • WOMEN UNITED AROUND THE WORLD GALA & INTERNATIONAL FASHION SHOW

    6 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Italian Heritage Center, 40 Westland Ave., Portland, $60, 18-plus. womenunitedaroundtheworld.org
    Woman United Around the World (WUAW) is a Maine-based nonprofit that believes in celebrating, advocating and assisting women locally and globally to achieve independence through vocational training and community connection. It's observing International Womens' Day with the 10th annual fundraiser and fashion show. Women from more than 30 countries who now call Maine home will gather together, and you'll see cultural dances from Africa, Asia and the U.S. and a sensational array of fashions from local designers.
    Svetlana Prikhnenko/Shutterstock.com

  • Stillson School of Irish Dance Performance

    6:30 p.m. Saturday. Dunaway Center, 23 School St., Ogunquit, $5 at the door. ogunquitperformingarts.org
    Ogunquit Performing Arts has St. Patrick's Day on its mind and is presenting a show of Irish step-dancing by the dazzling Stillson School of Irish Dance. You'll see jigs and reels, soft-shoe and rhythmic hard-shoe numbers performed by dancers in glittering, handmade costumes. What's more, Carlene Stillson will speak about the history of the dance and shed light on the many different costumes worn by dancers. When the show ends, kids and young-at-heart adults will be invited to the stage to learn a few steps. A reception with refreshments will follow.
    Alexander Ryabintsev/Shutterstock.com

  • WELL THAWED OUT

    7 and 9 p.m. Saturday. Through March 30. Maine Repertory Theatre, 40 Main St., Pepperell Mill, Building 13, Biddeford, $15, $18. mainerepertorytheater.com
    As we slog our way through the last official month of winter, The American Chamber of Comedy invites you to bust a gut in Biddeford on Saturday nights throughout March. Well Thawed Out is an improv comedy show with scenes made up on the spot from audience suggestions. Six performers will take the stage during every performance, and suffice it to say, no two shows will be alike. The family-friendly shows are at 7 p.m., followed by late-night ones at 9. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item, which will be donated to Biddeford and Saco food pantries.
    Photo courtesy of Maine Repertory Theater

  • Royal Majesty Drag Show & Competition

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Holiday Inn By The Bay, 88 Spring St., Portland, $10, $5 students, cash at the door or online. Usm.maine.edu
    This year marks the 19th anniversary of this show, so rest assured, host University of Southern Maine has got this thing locked down, and a fabulous time is guaranteed. The extravaganza celebrates diversity in the largest campus and community drag show in northern New England. Attendance hovers around 700, so be prepared to party with the masses! Proceeds benefit LGBTQ programming at USM.
    Patrick Joslyn as Joslyn Fox (featured on RuPaul's Drag Race) Photo courtesy of the performer.

  • SPOSE ‘PINECONE PETE’ READING & SIGNING

    4 p.m. Sunday. Bull Moose Music, 456 Payne Road, Scarborough, free. On Facebook
    He’s Maine’s most well-known and certainly busiest rapper, having recently released his latest album “We All Got Lost” and having also recently ventured into the world of podcasts. But Spose is also the father of four kids all under the age of 10, so it makes perfect sense that he’d write a children’s book. “Pinecone Pete,” written by the rapper and vividly illustrated by artist Steve Gendron, tells the tale of a frustrated pinecone who longs to get out of Maine and learns some valuable life lessons. Spose will read from the book and also play a couple of songs. He’ll sign whatever you’d like, including copies of “Pinecone Pete” that Bull Moose will have available for purchase.
    "Pinecone Pete" artwork by Steve Gendron

 

