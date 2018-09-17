Posted: September 17, 2018
Shaker Hill Apple Festival, Portland Record Fair: 8 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
PARK(ing) Day
9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday. Downtown Portland. On Facebook
Build Maine and Treehouse Institute invite you to wander around downtown Portland on Friday where you'll
find parking spaces that have been transformed into temporary public spaces. You'll come across an array of oases
that will likely include art installations and outdoor lounges, where the hosts will invite you to join them for
some moments of Zen as you take a break from the urban hustle and join the global movement of PARK(ing) Day, which
began in San Francisco in 2005 and has been happening in Portland since 2012. The goal of the day is to shine a
light on the need for more urban open space for people, rather than cars, and to spark debate about how public
space is created and allocated.
Staff photo by Gabe Souza
CornerFest
5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Parking lot of Woodfords Congregational Church, 202 Woodford St., Portland, free. On Facebook
Portland's Woodfords Corner has been even trickier to navigate lately, with a massive construction project,
but don't let that stop you from coming to the second annual CornerFest. The block party will have live music,
crafters and food vendors all from the neighborhood. Several area nonprofits and businesses will also be on hand to
tell you about everything they have to offer. To quote the famous Creedence Clearwater Revival tune "Down on the
Corner," CornerFest kicks off early in the evenin' just about suppertime, and although Willy and the Poorboys won't
be playin', you'll still tap your feet and have a terrific time because over on the corner, there's a happy
noise.
Gajus/Shutterstock.com
Shaker Hill Apple Festival
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. York County Shelter Programs campus, 147 Shaker Hill Road,
Alfred, free. yorkcountyshelterprograms.com
Now in its ninth year, the Shaker Hill Apple Festival is a well-established and wildly popular two-day
event with a robust list of offerings and activities. Head to Alfred and partake in live entertainment The John
Cross Project, Northern Explosion Dance Center and Shelly Waters, among others, as well as festival food, the
Shaker Museum, hay rides, pony rides, a bounce zone, a dunk tank, apple picking, a kid zone, a giant yard sale,
antique car rides and access to a fabulous bakery. You can also hit a juried arts and crafts show to get a jump on
holiday shopping, making this fair a guaranteed good time for festival goers of all ages. BTW, if you hit the
festival on Sunday, consider going early, as there's a pancake breakfast from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m.
Photo
courtesy of York County Shelter Programs
Cape Elizabeth Kitchen Tour
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Private homes in Cape Elizabeth, $25 in advance, $30 day of tour. eventbrite.com
If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen! Except on Saturday when some gorgeous kitchens, a
dozen to be exact, will be open for visits during the Cape Elizabeth Kitchen Tour. Your eyes will be dazzled by the
work of first-rate architects, designers, builders and craftspeople. Along the way, you'll see kitchens with ocean
views, others in charming historic homes and one kitchen that was designed entirely around a French range, among
several others. Proceeds benefit Cape Elizabeth Education Foundation and its mission of fostering innovation and
excellence in Cape Elizabeth schools. Day of registration and check-in is at C Salt Gourmet Market at 349 Ocean
House Road.
Photo by Francois Gagne
Portland Record Fair
11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Maine Ballroom Dance, 614 Congress St., Portland.
(207) 773-7672
If there's one thing that vinyl collectors have in common, it's that the hunt is never over. You just never
know when the album you've been searching for your entire life is going to turn up or when the oddball soundtrack
will suddenly appear before your eyes. In that spirit, head to the Portland Record Fair on Saturday where vinyl
dealers from several New England states will be assembled with their collections, ready to sell. And if you're
really, really hardcore, there's early admission from 9:30 to 11 a.m. available for
$10.
Marbury/Shtterstock.com
'Swingtime Canteen'
7:30 p.m. Saturday; through Oct. 7. City Theater, 205 Main St., Biddeford, $20. citytheater.org
Set in London in 1942 during World War II, "Swingtime Canteen" is a musical extravaganza that includes the
songs "Sing Sing Sing, "Sentimental Journey" and a five-part harmony version of "Apple Blossom Time." The show is
based on the real-life event of a 1942 Christmas Day Coca-Cola marathon radio broadcast, "Victory Parade Christmas
Spotlight of Bands." This local production stars Lynn Boren-McKellar as Hollywood star Marian Ames, and she and the
rest of the cast will knock your socks off with some true-blue American songbook gems.
Photo by Audra
Hatch
Ping-Pong Circus
7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 for 17 and under. celebrationbarn.com
Michael Trautman is better known as King Pong and with good reason. He's been knocking the socks off of audiences for years as "the Human Pop Gun" in a show with magic, juggling and audience participation. It's also likely the only show where you'll see both target shooting and ping-pong spitting. You'll also see several circus acts by local performers Theo LeBlanc, Grace McNally, Tess McNally, Caroline Odlin-Brewer and Annika Schmidt. You, however don't need to jump through hoops to get tickets to this family-friendly show; just head to the Celebration Barn's website.
Michael Trautman photo by J. Cornicello
'1968'
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; through Nov. 11.
Brick Store Museum, 117 Main St., Kennebunk, $7, $6 seniors, $3 youth 6 to 16, $20 families. brickstoremuseum.org
You have almost until mid-November to turn the clock back 50 years to 1968 with a visit to the current
exhibit at the Brick Store Museum. As you walk around, you'll hear music from the era and photos of local and
national events. You'll also see things like a rotary phone, clock radio, mini dress and Vietnam War ephemera on
display. Based on what some historians consider to be "the year that changed the world," the "1968" exhibit covers
family life, Vietnam, protests and riots, civil rights and the women's movement.
Photo courtesy of the Brick
Store Museum