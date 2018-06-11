Network



Posted: June 11, 2018

Sebago Brewing 20th Anniversary Party, Pride Portland: 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • 'Lend Me A Tenor'

    8 p.m. Wednesday Thursday Saturday from June 15 to June 30. Hackmatack Playhouse, 538 School St., Berwick, $34.50, $29.50 seniors, $18 for 20 and under. hackmatack.org
    Summer theater season is in full swing, and The Hackmatack Playhouse jumps into it head first with the farce "Lend Me A Tenor." Find out what happens when a famous Italian opera comes to town and a whole bunch of things go awry both backstage and publicly. High notes are hit, identities are mistaken, hearts are broken and mended, and it's all done in hilarious fashion.
    Photo courtesy of The Hackmatack Playhouse

  • Pirates at the Seashore

    6 to 10 p.m. Friday. Seashore Trolley Museum, 195 Log Cabin Road, Kennebunkport, $25, includes two drinks. trolleymuseum.org
    The Seashore Trolley Museum is partnering with Sebago Lake Distillery for a pirate-themed evening inspired by Kennebunkport's nautical heritage. If you're so inspired, dress like a pirate for a shot at a prize in the pirate parade. You'll hear live music from Matt Meyer and Gumption Junction whose repertoire will include sea shanties and sing-alongs. The bar will be serving up beer, wine and special rum cocktails, and you can purchase chowder, stew and sandwiches from the galley. And lest there be any doubt, mates, the evening does indeed include a trolley ride.
    Photo courtesy of the Seashore Trolley Museum

  • A Suite Ride Through Portland

    9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. Various locations, Portland, free. On Facebook
    Portland Bach Experience and Congress Square Arts invites you to spend an aurally pleasing day hearing all six of J.S. Bach's cello suites performed in different locations in Portland. It all starts at 9 a.m. with silent yoga on the Eastern Prom (you can just listen if yoga isn't your bag) with Suite No. 1. From there it's off to Deering Oaks Park for Suite No. 2 at 10 a.m. At noon, hit the Casco Bay Island Ferry Terminal where Suite No. 3 will be played beneath the awning. The Longfellow Garden at the Maine Historical Society is a lovely spot to hear Suite No. 4 at 1 p.m. Then you'll have time for a leisurely lunch as Suite No. 5 happens at 4 p.m. at Congress Square Park. Finally, at 5 p.m., the Suite Ride ends in Monument Square with Suite No. 6., during which "Bachsicals" will be served.
    Lidiya Boyko/Shutterstock.com

  • Literary Shipwrecks Tour

    10:30 a.m. Saturday. Evergreen Cemetery, 627 Stevens Ave., Portland, free. friendsofevergreen.org
    The Friends of Evergreen invite you to take a walking tour through the Portland cemetery where you'll hear about the 1836 Royal Tire fire and 1854 arctic collision and sinking. These events will be described using both facts and historical fiction as you visit grave sites in the 239-acre space. There's no need to pre-register, just show up at the cemetery office.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • Cape Elizabeth Family Fun Day

    10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Fort Williams Park, 1000 Shore Road, Cape Elizabeth, free. capeelizabeth.com
    You don't really need a reason to visit Fort Williams Park this time of year, but we'll offer one up just the same. Cape Elizabeth Family Fun Day is an annual celebration with games, food and music. The day kicks off at 10 a.m. with a parade, and there will also be a petting zoo, Mad Science show and rides. The Don Campbell Band and Seagrass will provide live tunes. The fun winds down at 3 p.m. but then dials back up at 7 p.m. with evening festivities that feature guitarist Gary Richardson, Casco Bay Wind Symphony and, at 9 p.m., a fireworks show. Food trucks roll in at 6:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.
    Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com

  • Pride Portland Parade & Festival

    Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday. Parade starts at noon in Monument Square and heads down Congress Street, down High Street and into Deering Oaks Park, where the festival starts at 1 p.m. prideportland.org
    The brightest lights in 10 days of Pride Portland events are the parade and festival. Both celebrate and honor the accomplishments of the LGBTQ+ movement, and both are a whole lot of fun. To get your pride on in other ways, the Pride Portland schedule also includes the Big Queer Variety Show on Friday night at Port City Music Hall, a Maine Gay Men's Chorus Concert and Marimba Concert at Portland Players in South Portland on Friday and Queer Heaven: The 2018 Outright Prom also on Friday night at Space Gallery. Check out prideportland.org for a complete listing of the fabulous events and activities.
    Staff photo by Ben McCanna

  • The Ancient Ones

    9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/wildlife- park/events.html
    If you're a fan of living history, there's something happening this weekend in Gray you'll want to consider attending. Maine Wildlife Park will play host on Saturday to The Ancient Ones. They're a group of re-enactors who will be in full period dress and will have a living history camp complete with canvas tents that transport you back to the late 1700s and 1800s. Demonstrations include fire starting, flint knapping, weaving, flintlock muskets and more, so that you'll leave with an idea of what life was like 200 years ago.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • Sebago Brewing 20th Anniversary Party

    1 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sebago Brewing Co., 616 Main St., Gorham, $20, $10 for under 21, 8 and under free. sebagobrewing.com
    Help Sebago Brewing Co. celebrate its 20th anniversary by heading to its Gorham brewery for a Saturday bash. The festivities include live music from Fog Ave and The Pubcrawlers, lawn games, food, Beals Ice Cream and, as you can imagine, plenty of beer. Admission includes wood-fired pizza or BBQ, a souvenir cup with one beer fill and exclusive access to two Sebago beer releases that will only be available at this party. Happy anniversary, Sebago! You sure know how to throw a party.
    Photo Courtesy of Sebago Brewing Company

  • Father's Day BBQ

    11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery, 347 Carroll Road, Union, free admission. sweetgrasswinery.com
    hackThis Father's Day, take dear old Dad for a ride to Union where an all-day BBQ is happening on the grounds of Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery. Sweetgrass is the maker of the highly-rated Back River Gin, if your pops is a G&T fan. In fact, Sweetgrass also makes Cranberry Gin for a pink G&T that sounds amazing. A few other offerings include Rhubarb Smash (Maine rhubarb and elderberry liqueur) and Three Crow Rum, which has hints of caramel and butterscotch (yum!) among other spirits. BBQ will range in price from $5 to $7.50, wine and spirit tastings start at $3 and all cocktails are $5. So make a plan and get your Dad toasts ready!
    Photo courtesy of Sweetgrass Farm Winery & Distillery

 

 

