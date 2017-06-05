Network



Posted: June 5, 2017

Sea Kayak Tour, Allagash Victor Ale Premiere, ‘Some Like it Hot:’ 9 Things to Do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Sea Kayak Tour to Fort Gorges 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Tuesdays. East End Beach, Eastern Promenade Trail, Portland, $52, $42 children. portlandpaddle.net/fort-gorges Two if by sea, at least when you kayak over to Fort Gorges. Portland Paddle offers a chance to explore Fort Gorges, the Civil War-era granite fort, and getting there truly is half the fun. The adventure starts with a paddle into Portland Harbor, then you'll cross over to Hog Island and explore the wondrous Fort Gorges. Before you hit the water, guides will give a brief lesson on sea kayaking basics and then you'll head out for a two-hour slow-to-moderate-paced paddle, during which you might see seals, eider ducks, guillemots, osprey, eagles and any number of seabirds. Bring snacks or a lunch to enjoy while you're at the fort. Use of two-person kayaks (single ones available on request), paddles and life jackets is included.Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Sea Kayak Tour to Fort Gorges

    9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Sunday and Tuesdays. East End Beach, Eastern Promenade Trail, Portland, $52, $42 children. portlandpaddle.net/fort-gorges
    Two if by sea, at least when you kayak over to Fort Gorges. Portland Paddle offers a chance to explore Fort Gorges, the Civil War-era granite fort, and getting there truly is half the fun. The adventure starts with a paddle into Portland Harbor, then you'll cross over to Hog Island and explore the wondrous Fort Gorges. Before you hit the water, guides will give a brief lesson on sea kayaking basics and then you'll head out for a two-hour slow-to-moderate-paced paddle, during which you might see seals, eider ducks, guillemots, osprey, eagles and any number of seabirds. Bring snacks or a lunch to enjoy while you're at the fort. Use of two-person kayaks (single ones available on request), paddles and life jackets is included.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Linda Greenlaw 7 p.m. Thursday. Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland, free. printbookstore.com Swordfish and lobster boat captain-turned-writer Linda Greenlaw will be presenting an author's talk about her latest novel, "Shiver Hitch," featuring recurring character Detective Jane Bunker. Greenlaw also penned bestselling books "The Hungry Ocean," "The Lobster Chronicles" and "Recipes from a Small Island."Image courtesy of Minotaur Books

    Linda Greenlaw

    7 p.m. Thursday. Print: A Bookstore, 273 Congress St., Portland, free. printbookstore.com
    Swordfish and lobster boat captain-turned-writer Linda Greenlaw will be presenting an author's talk about her latest novel, "Shiver Hitch," featuring recurring character Detective Jane Bunker. Greenlaw also penned bestselling books "The Hungry Ocean," "The Lobster Chronicles" and "Recipes from a Small Island."
    Image courtesy of Minotaur Books

  • Ice Cream Train 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, $5 to $8. mainenarrowgauge.org That's right, you can take a gorgeous train ride along scenic Casco Bay and then cap it off with an ice cream. What a perfect way to kick off your summer, especially if you've got some train and ice cream fans in your life. Fun fact: In the late 1800s, there were five narrow gauge (meaning two feet apart) railways in Maine that ran for many years.Staff photo by Gregory Rec

    Ice Cream Train

    5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Maine Narrow Gauge Railroad Museum, 58 Fore St., Portland, $5 to $8. mainenarrowgauge.org
    That's right, you can take a gorgeous train ride along scenic Casco Bay and then cap it off with an ice cream. What a perfect way to kick off your summer, especially if you've got some train and ice cream fans in your life. Fun fact: In the late 1800s, there were five narrow gauge (meaning two feet apart) railways in Maine that ran for many years.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Allagash Victoria Ale Premiere 2017 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $28 to $35. victoriamansion.org If you're a fan of history and beer, this is a can't-miss event. The Victoria Mansion is a National Historic Landmark and the release party for Allagash Brewing Co.'s 2017 Victoria Ale happens on Friday. You'll enjoy a Belgian-style ale, brewed with white wine grapes, that has a complex flavor with subtle herbal and vinous notes. The party happens outside on the mansion's lawn, and along with beers from Allagash, there will be drinks from Green Bee Craft Beverages and Maine Mead Works, along with food, live music by The MisAdventures and tours of the mansion. You'll leave with a smile on your face, clutching a commemorative Allagash glass. All in all, a fantastic way to Friday.Staff photo by Jack Milton

    Allagash Victoria Ale Premiere 2017

    5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $28 to $35. victoriamansion.org
    If you're a fan of history and beer, this is a can't-miss event. The Victoria Mansion is a National Historic Landmark and the release party for Allagash Brewing Co.'s 2017 Victoria Ale happens on Friday. You'll enjoy a Belgian-style ale, brewed with white wine grapes, that has a complex flavor with subtle herbal and vinous notes. The party happens outside on the mansion's lawn, and along with beers from Allagash, there will be drinks from Green Bee Craft Beverages and Maine Mead Works, along with food, live music by The MisAdventures and tours of the mansion. You'll leave with a smile on your face, clutching a commemorative Allagash glass. All in all, a fantastic way to Friday.
    Staff photo by Jack Milton

  • Eastern Trail Full Moon Walk 8 p.m. Friday. Eastern Trail parking lot at Scarborough Marsh, Scarborough, free. easterntrail.org You'll join Eastern Trail director Carole Brush as you watch the moon rise over the marsh, while keeping your eyes peeled for animals and learning about the trail. Howling is optional, but you're asked to leave your electronic devices at home for this trek beneath a June moon.Staff photo by Gabe SOuza

    Eastern Trail Full Moon Walk

    8 p.m. Friday. Eastern Trail parking lot at Scarborough Marsh, Scarborough, free. easterntrail.org
    You'll join Eastern Trail director Carole Brush as you watch the moon rise over the marsh, while keeping your eyes peeled for animals and learning about the trail. Howling is optional, but you're asked to leave your electronic devices at home for this trek beneath a June moon.
    Staff photo by Gabe SOuza

  • The Ancient Ones 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/education/wildlifepark Here's something offbeat and interesting for the entire family. Re-enactors, in full period dress, are setting up a living history camp from the late 1700s and 1800s. Demonstrations include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping, flintlock muskets, weaving and more. Here's a chance to see what life was all about 200 years ago before, gasp, Netflix.Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

    The Ancient Ones

    9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to noon Sunday. Maine Wildlife Park, 56 Game Farm Road, Gray, $5.50 to $7.50. maine.gov/ifw/education/wildlifepark
    Here's something offbeat and interesting for the entire family. Re-enactors, in full period dress, are setting up a living history camp from the late 1700s and 1800s. Demonstrations include fire starting, cooking, trading, tomahawk throwing, flint knapping, flintlock muskets, weaving and more. Here's a chance to see what life was all about 200 years ago before, gasp, Netflix.
    Staff photo by Carl D. Walsh

  • Point Sebago Reggae Fest 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Point Sebago, 261 Point Road, Casco, $30, $65 VIP, $25 family pack (four ticket minimum). reggaesebago.com/tickets As far as we're concerned, it's close enough to the first day of summer for a reggae festival. The Point Sebago Reggae Fest is all about family-friendly fun with puppets, face painting, a bouncy house, aerial arts and fire spinners. And don't forget about the reggae! You'll hear performances by Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Mighty Mystic, Raging Brass, Stream Reggae, Zeme Libre and Yesai. On site, expect food vendors, a beer garden and a whole lot of lakeside dancing.Meik/Shutterstock.com

    Point Sebago Reggae Fest

    2 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Point Sebago, 261 Point Road, Casco, $30, $65 VIP, $25 family pack (four ticket minimum). reggaesebago.com/tickets
    As far as we're concerned, it's close enough to the first day of summer for a reggae festival. The Point Sebago Reggae Fest is all about family-friendly fun with puppets, face painting, a bouncy house, aerial arts and fire spinners. And don't forget about the reggae! You'll hear performances by Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Mighty Mystic, Raging Brass, Stream Reggae, Zeme Libre and Yesai. On site, expect food vendors, a beer garden and a whole lot of lakeside dancing.
    Meik/Shutterstock.com

  • The Downeast Hysterical Society 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 kids. brownpapertickets.com There's no humor quite like Maine humor, and you can get a healthy dose of it on Saturday night in South Paris. The Downeast Hysterical Society is the comedic duo of Randy Judkins and Barney Martin, and their variety show features novelty songs, wicked good juggling and, of course, plenty of Maine humor. Yuck it up this weekend with these two wise guys.ibreakstock/Shutterstock.com

    The Downeast Hysterical Society

    7:30 p.m. Saturday. Celebration Barn Theater, 190 Stock Farm Road, South Paris, $14, $12 seniors, $8 kids. brownpapertickets.com
    There's no humor quite like Maine humor, and you can get a healthy dose of it on Saturday night in South Paris. The Downeast Hysterical Society is the comedic duo of Randy Judkins and Barney Martin, and their variety show features novelty songs, wicked good juggling and, of course, plenty of Maine humor. Yuck it up this weekend with these two wise guys.
    ibreakstock/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Some Like It Hot' 2 p.m. Sunday. Cinemagic Grand, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $7.95 to $12.50. fathomevents.com Catch a big-screen screening of the 1959 classic comedy "Some Like It Hot." Two down-on-their-luck musicians, played by legends Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, masquerade as members of an all-girl band to escape gangsters whom they witnessed commit a crime. Complications arise when one falls head-over-heels in love with the band's lead singer, played by none other than Marilyn Monroe in one of her most iconic roles. Here's a rare chance to see a film that was nominated for six Academy Awards as it was intended to be seen, in a real movie theater while you're chomping on popcorn.Image courtesy of United Artists

    'Some Like It Hot'

    2 p.m. Sunday. Cinemagic Grand, 333 Clarks Pond Parkway, South Portland; 2 and 7 p.m. Sunday. Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $7.95 to $12.50. fathomevents.com
    Catch a big-screen screening of the 1959 classic comedy "Some Like It Hot." Two down-on-their-luck musicians, played by legends Tony Curtis and Jack Lemmon, masquerade as members of an all-girl band to escape gangsters whom they witnessed commit a crime. Complications arise when one falls head-over-heels in love with the band's lead singer, played by none other than Marilyn Monroe in one of her most iconic roles. Here's a rare chance to see a film that was nominated for six Academy Awards as it was intended to be seen, in a real movie theater while you're chomping on popcorn.
    Image courtesy of United Artists

