Posted: August 27, 2018

Sandcastle Contest, Boothbay Harbor Fest: 11 Things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

  • Deconstructing the Beatles: 1963 'Yeah Yeah Yeah'

    2 and 6 p.m. Thursday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, $7, $6 museum members and students. portlandmuseum.org
    Calling all Fab Four fans! Here's a chance to catch a filmed lecture with musicologist and Beatles font of knowledge Scott Freiman. This time around, Freiman takes a deep dive into that music that the Beatles wrote and recorded in 1963. Songs include "I Saw Her Standing There," "Love Me Do," "Twist and Shout," "I Want to Hold Your Hand" and "All My Loving," among many others. That was the year The Beatles released their first two albums, "Please Please Me" and "With the Beatles," and it also was the beginning of a fan phenomenon that still exists today: Beatlemania!
    Lenscap Photography/Shutterstock.com

  • Summer Sunsets at The Point

    4 p.m. to sunset Thursday. Thompson's Point, Portland, free. On Facebook.
    These have been happening all summer long and will continue through Sept. 20. Gather one and all to mingle and make merry. Food trucks will be on hand, and beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase. Sunsets at Thompson's Point also features lawn games, and you'll be thanking yourself in February that you wrung every last drop out of summer. This is one way to do just that.
    NicoElNino/Shutterstock.com

  • Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

    Thursday to Sunday. Thomas Point Beach & Campground, 29 Meadow Road, Brunswick, $30 to $55 for one-day tickets, multi-day passes available; free for children under 12, half-price for ages 13-16. thomaspointbluegrass.com
    Once a year in Brunswick at the lovely Thomas Point Beach & Campground, bluegrass music fans gather for a four-day festival that features local, national and international acts. This year, the lineup includes the Gibson Brothers, Balsam Range, Hot Rize, Sierra Hull, David Davis and the Warrior River Boys, Leroy Troy & the Tennessee Mafia Jug Band and Twisted Pine, among dozens of others. Expect no shortage of banjos, mandolins and fiddles, along with glorious harmonies. Also, if you’re the outdoorsy type, you’ll be thrilled to know that camping is included for all two, three and four-day ticket holders.
    Twisted Pine photo by Hannah Cohen

  • Maine Roller Derby FUNdraiser Cruise

    6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. Casablanca Cruises, 18 Custom House Wharf, Portland, $25, 21-plus. casablancamaine.com
    Leave the roller skates at home but wear your dancing shoes as you climb aboard a Casablanca 85-foot double-decker party boat for a three-hour cruise around Casco Bay. The party's a fundraiser for Maine Roller Derby, so several skaters will be on hand, and the cruise features live music from '90s alternative rock, ska, rap and swing cover band Hello Newman. The band knows the '90s inside and out, and its song list includes gems from Barenaked Ladies, Cake, Green Day, No Doubt, Pearl Jam and Sublime, to name just a few. Set a course for adventure and fun!
    Yarko Malinova/Shutterstock.com

  • Boothbay Harbor Fest

    Friday through Sept. 9. Various locations. Boothbay Harbor, $15 for three-day tasting passport. boothbayharborfest.com
    Boothbay Harbor is the place to be, starting on Friday, with events going all the way through Sept. 9. The annual Harbor Fest features the Taste of Local flavor, during which you'll hit dozens of local spots to sample their signature dishes and cocktails and also hear plenty of live, local music. Burn some of those calories off on Sunday morning by registering for the 5K or half-marathon. Festivities continue with the East Side Vibe Vintage Market the following weekend with more than 50 vendors and a full slate of live music including Chris Ross & The North. Another shining star of Harbor Fest is the Fishin' for Fashion show on Sept. 8.
    Photo by Tan Pham

  • House Island Music Festival: ‘Rockin’ on the Bay’

    11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. House Island, Casco Bay, $75 for one day, $125 for both, $25 for one day, $50 for both for kids 12 and under. houseislandmusicfestival.com
    This weekend spend one or both days on a gorgeous 12-acre private island with five beaches out on Casco Bay. The House Island Music Festival is presented by the Cap Mona Angel Fund, and all proceeds will be donated to the Saint Patrick’s School in Haiti. Local food trucks and breweries will be on hand, and along with hitting the beach, walking the trails and playing outdoor games, you’ll hear plenty of live music with tributes to Simon & Garfunkel, Elton John, The Eagles, Prince and several others. Tickets include a round-trip ferry from the boat launch at Bug Light Park in South Portland with departures starting at 9 a.m.
    Staff photo by Gregory Rec

  • Nezera Burundian Music Festival

    Saturday. Greater Portland Immigration Center and The Gold Room in Portland, $20 for evening concert. On Facebook.
    Unabundi-America is a Maine nonprofit that connects Burundian artists living in the U.S. and around the world. It's presenting a fantastic festival in Portland that will showcase Burundi culture through music and dance by more than 20 artists from Burundi living in the U.S., Europe and Canada. Performers include singers Habonimana Marie Gorette from the popular Burundi band Amabano, Jamal Issa who performs under the name Yoya and has won several awards, and Steven Sogo who formed the band Hope Street in 2005. Sogo is known for his fusion of modern instruments with traditional ones. The festival starts with a breakfast and speakers presentation from 8 a.m. to noon at the Greater Portland Immigration Welcome Center at 24 Preble St. The celebration continues at 8 p.m. at The Gold Room at 512 Warren Ave. with music and dance performances. Call 409-5015 to purchase tickets.
    Anton Shahrai/Shutterstock.com

  • Ogunquit Sandcastle Contest

    9 a.m. to noon Sunday. Ogunquit Beach, free. On Facebook.
    It's not summer without a good, old-fashioned sandcastle contest. Ogunquit Parks and Recreation will make your sandy dreams come true on Sunday. Bring your shovels, pails and, most of all, creativity for the long-running annual sandcastle-building contest. Categories are: kids up to 12 years old (individual or team), families and kids up to 18 years old, and adults 18 and older (individual or team). Building starts at 9 a.m. then judging at 11 a.m. Your masterpiece will need to be built on the main beach in a designated area. Be sure to swing by the parks and recreation committee tent to register.
    Phil McDonald/Shutterstock.com

  • Reggae in the Park

    2 to 7 p.m. Sunday. Bandstand at Deering Oaks Park, Portland, free. On Facebook.
    Don't act like a jerk, but do enjoy some jerk chicken or curry chicken during Reggae in the Park on Sunday. This is a family-friendly celebration with a bounce house, face painting and some other fun activities for kids. On the music front, you'll hear all sorts of reggae tunes from local acts and DJs. Take a lesson from the Bob Marley song "Three Little Birds" and don't worry about a thing, 'cause every little thing gonna be all right.
    Meik/Shutterstock.com

  • Centennial Celebration

    2 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Trackside Station Restaurant, 4 Union St., Rockland, $5 donation. On Facebook.
    Come on baby, do the locomotion! Help Rockland celebrate the 100-year anniversary of its first train station by hitting the centennial celebration. Trackside Station restaurant has operated out of the historic building for nearly a decade and will be playing host on Sunday. Festivities will happen inside and out, with live music from Sharon Hood & Dixon Road. Enjoy complimentary food and drinks and play cornhole and giant Jenga while the kiddos play in the bounce house. Trackside will also be slinging cocktail specials, and an outdoor beer and wine tent will quench your thirst. Your $5 entry donation will benefit Rockland Main Street, the nonprofit dedicated to enhancing and protecting wonderful downtown Rockland.
    Photo Courtesy of Maine Historic Preservation Commission

  • Bacon, Bourbon & Beerfest

    2 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Outside Bramhall Pub and Roma Cafe, 767 Congress St., Portland, $10. evebtbrite.com
    Here are three things that are finally in a sentence- and event- together: bacon, bourbon and beer! This trilogy of palete pleasers is being presented by Bramhall Pub and Roma Cafe in their inaugural Bacon, Bourbon & BeerFest. High Roller Lobster Co. Vignola, The 5 Spot and The Marshmallow Cart will all be peddling bacon-themed dishes for you to eat and vote on. And that’s not all, you’ll also hear live music from five local bands including Tigerman Woah. P.S. As a memento of an afternoon and evening well spent, you’ll receive a souvenir cup.
    CG Nick/Shutterstock.com

 

 

 

 

 

