Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the News Center Maine TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: March 25, 2019

‘Rooftop Sonata,’ ‘Karate Kid’ & Stache Pag: 9 things to do in Maine

Written by: Aimsel Ponti

 

  • 'We Can Eat Love'

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Portland Stage Studio Theater, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $15. portlandstage.org
    It's the final weekend for the Portland Stage Studio Series production of Margie Castleman's "We Can Eat Love." The show features actors Grace Bauer, Whip Hubley, Khalil LeSaldo, Erik Moody and Casey Turner as well as music from Wilder Zoby and Little Shalimar. The story centers around the character of Peter, who retreats to his mother's house after being kicked out of his band. Still reeling from the death of his father and his mother's remarriage, Peter is forced to reconcile with his past while facing the future. Expect plenty of heart, soul and music when you see "We Can Eat Love."
    Photo by Lauren Kennedy, courtesy of Portland Stage Company

  • The Maine Comedy All Stars

    7:30 p.m. Thursday. Lincoln Theater, 2 Theater St., Damariscotta, $15, $5 for 18 and under. lcct.org
    There will be lots of laughs at the Lincoln during the Maine Comedy All Stars show. Colby Bradshaw will crack you up with his hot takes on food, friends and Irish step-dancing. Dennis Fogg has been making people guffaw for two decades with his fast-paced observations on family, kids and work. Closing out the night is Ian Stuart, known for epic storytelling, sharp one-liners and sensational audience engagement. It's a triple-decker comedy sandwich and a perfect way to kick off your weekend.
    D.J.McGee/Shutterstock.com

  • 'Rooftop Sonata'

    7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Maine Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland, $20, $15 seniors and students. brownpapertickets.com
    Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre's production of "Rooftop Santa" introduces you to a memorable character named Holden Gillis, a self-proclaimed gadfly and bon vivant. Gillis has reached his senior years and is looking back on his life with remorse and immense dissatisfaction. Can the apparitions that appear before him as he contemplates a seven-story swan dive talk some sense into him? Find out by seeing a show rife with gallows humor but also life-reaffirming hope.
    Image courtesy of Storm Warnings Repertory Theatre

  • Burlesque at Bayside Bowl

    9 p.m. Friday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $5 in advance, $8 at the door. baysidebowl.com
    Singing, bowling and striptease? This trilogy of Friday night entertainment can be yours if you hit the burlesque show at Bayside Bowl. Come early, bowl a string or two and have a bite to eat. Then things will really heat up with striptease acts by Creme Dela Phlegm De La Femme, Heather Le Feather, Lou Zer, Kinky Slippers and others who will surely spice up your weekend. Video clips of previous Bayside burlesque shows will be shown throughout the evening, so the entertainment is truly nonstop. The show is recommended for mature audiences with open minds.
    Everett Collection/Shutterstock.com

  • Stache Pag

    8 p.m. Saturday. Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door, 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
    You might find yourself in a rather hairy situation, but you'll also have a heck of a good time. The Stache Pag features mustachioed gents performing and competing for the title of Mr. Stache Pag. Round 1 will have contestants on the catwalk making their first impressions. Next comes the talent show with Facial Hair-aoke, a Stache Pag Kung Fu Challenge and the Rapid Fire 5-Second Statue. Then the judges will present awards in five categories including The Burgundy (best natural mustache, no beard), The Thigh Tickler (best freestyle facial hair, anything goes) and the ultimate prize: Mr. Stache Pag Best in Show.
    Vladimir Salman/Shutterstock.com

  • Antique Postcard Sale

    8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Fireside Inn, 81 Riverside St., Portland, $4, free for 12 and under. (207) 797-1717
    In this modern world of text messages and emails, here's a chance to shop for and appreciate good, old-fashioned paper goods. The antique postcard sale will feature vintage postcards and printed ephemera from several New England Dealers. While you peruse the offerings, you'll learn all about the gorgeous and historical lithography and photography of the early 20th century and before. Have a paper treasure you're curious about? Appraisers will be available from 1 to 3 p.m.
    Callahan/Shutterstock.com

  • Karate Kid 35th Anniversary Screening

    1 p.m. Sunday, 4 and 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Regal Brunswick 10, 19 Gurnet Road, Brunswick, $12.50. fathomevents.com
    The summer of 1984 brought the world blockbuster films including "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Ghostbusters," "Gremlins" and "Purple Rain." But it also brought us another film, which, like the others, is celebrating its 35th anniversary. Wax on, wax off, Daniel-san; it's time to sweep the leg, it's time to get him a body bag, it's time for "Karate Kid!" Mr. Miyagi, Daniel LaRusso, Ali Mills and arch enemy Johnny Lawrence are back on the big screen. Here's your chance to watch the ascent of a kid from New Jersey who moves to the San Fernando Valley and finds his way with the help of a martial arts master. You can also catch "Karate Kid" at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Cinemagic theaters in Westbrook and Saco.
    Image courtesy of Sony Pictures Entertainment

  • Bingo Bango

    6:30-8 p.m. Sundays. Salvage BBQ, 919 Congress St., Portland, free. salvagebbq.com
    Every Sunday evening, Salvage BBQ plays host to a family-friendly session of old-school bingo. With each number called, cards will be filled and anticipation will inch forward as no one knows who will be the first to yell "Bingo!" and win a prize. B14! I26! N35! G52! O61! It's all so exciting, especially with the added bonus of delicious fare to dine on while you play.
    Incomible/Shutterstock.com

  • Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular

    7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $25 to $65. tellingroom.org
    The Telling Room is dedicated to the idea that children and young adults are natural storytellers. With a focus on writers aged 6 to 18, its mission is to build confidence, build literary skills and provide audiences for students' stories. All proceeds from Show & Tell: A Literary Spectacular will support The Telling Room's free writing programs. With that in mind, consider attending this 90-minute literary cabaret extravaganza that features special performances by poet Kaveh Akbar, writer and editor Heidi Julavits, novelist Dolen Perkins-Valdez, author Alexandra Styron and teen author Gracia Bareti. The evening will be hosted by writer and podcaster Steve Almond and will feature musical guest Xenia Rubinos.
    Docstockmedia/Shutterstock.com

 

 

