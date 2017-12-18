Network



Aimsel Ponti

Aimsel Ponti is a Content Producer at MaineToday.com and a music writer for MaineToday.com and the Portland Press Herald. She has been obsessed with - and inspired by - music since she listened to Monkees records borrowed from the town library when she was six years old. She bought her first Rolling Stones record at a flea market when she was in 7th grade and discovered David Bowie a year later. She's a HUGE fan of the local music scene and covers it along with national musical happenings in her "Face the Music" column and with artist interviews that appear in print in the Portland Press Herald and online at Mainetoday.com. You'll also find her out and about absorbing live music like a sponge and roaming around local record shops and flea markets. Aimsel is also the host of Music from 207 on 98.9 WCLZ and appears monthly on the WCHS TV show “207” to talk about...music of course.

Posted: December 18, 2017

From roller skating to “A Christmas Carol:” 9 things to do in Maine this weekend

Written by: Aimsel Ponti
  • Portland's Annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil 4 p.m. Thursday. Preble Street Resource Center, 5 Portland St., Portland. On Facebook It's the happiest time of year for many of us, but this is an important chance to recognize that it's not the case with everyone in Maine. Portland's Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil, on the longest night of the year, remembers homeless community members who have died. It's also is a time to recommit ourselves to the task of ending homelessness. A candlelight procession will start at the Preble Resource Center and will proceed to Monument Square for a ceremony. All are welcome to attend.Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

    Portland's Annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil

    4 p.m. Thursday. Preble Street Resource Center, 5 Portland St., Portland. On Facebook
    It's the happiest time of year for many of us, but this is an important chance to recognize that it's not the case with everyone in Maine. Portland's Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil, on the longest night of the year, remembers homeless community members who have died. It's also is a time to recommit ourselves to the task of ending homelessness. A candlelight procession will start at the Preble Resource Center and will proceed to Monument Square for a ceremony. All are welcome to attend.
    Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski

  • Roller-skating Various days and hours. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50. happywheelsme.com Need a break from holiday parties and eggnog? Want to burn some calories in the funnest way possible? Here's a throwback: roller-skating! Happy Wheels in Portland is just the spot to make your roller-skating dreams come true so check the schedule and find a time that works for you, like maybe Friday or Saturday night from 8– 10:30 p.m. or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday night, there's a session for the 18-plus crowd from 7:30–10 p.m. You can even sing the line "I got a brand new pair of roller skates, you've got a brand new key" by Melanie or a little "Skating Away" from Jethro Tull, if you're so inclined. Happy Wheels rents roller and inline skates, and there's a snack bar, arcade games and vending machines.Staff photo by Derek Davis

    Roller-skating

    Various days and hours. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50. happywheelsme.com
    Need a break from holiday parties and eggnog? Want to burn some calories in the funnest way possible? Here's a throwback: roller-skating! Happy Wheels in Portland is just the spot to make your roller-skating dreams come true so check the schedule and find a time that works for you, like maybe Friday or Saturday night from 8– 10:30 p.m. or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday night, there's a session for the 18-plus crowd from 7:30–10 p.m. You can even sing the line "I got a brand new pair of roller skates, you've got a brand new key" by Melanie or a little "Skating Away" from Jethro Tull, if you're so inclined. Happy Wheels rents roller and inline skates, and there's a snack bar, arcade games and vending machines.
    Staff photo by Derek Davis

  • 'A Christmas Carol' 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 (pay what you can on Thursday). thefootlightsinfalmouth.com You'll meet the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future during a performance of the timeless tale "A Christmas Carol." The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge goes on the journey of a lifetime and is able to open his heart for perhaps the first time ever. The Footlights production features special effects, music, over 125 costumes and a huge cast, including Michal J. Tobin as Scrooge. Nothing says Christmas quite like this Dickens classic.Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

    'A Christmas Carol'

    7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 (pay what you can on Thursday). thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
    You'll meet the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future during a performance of the timeless tale "A Christmas Carol." The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge goes on the journey of a lifetime and is able to open his heart for perhaps the first time ever. The Footlights production features special effects, music, over 125 costumes and a huge cast, including Michal J. Tobin as Scrooge. Nothing says Christmas quite like this Dickens classic.
    Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre

  • 'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play' 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $15 to $65. portlandstage.org Spend a little time in a New York City radio studio in 1945. That's the setting for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." The show recreates the story of George Bailey's second lease on life, and it's staged as a live radio broadcast complete with sound effects performed right on stage that will make you feel like you're in Bedford Falls. Nobody says "Merry Christmas" quite like George Bailey, so grab tickets before this show closes on Christmas Eve.Photo by Aaron Flacke

    'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'

    7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave., Portland, $15 to $65. portlandstage.org
    Spend a little time in a New York City radio studio in 1945. That's the setting for "It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play." The show recreates the story of George Bailey's second lease on life, and it's staged as a live radio broadcast complete with sound effects performed right on stage that will make you feel like you're in Bedford Falls. Nobody says "Merry Christmas" quite like George Bailey, so grab tickets before this show closes on Christmas Eve.
    Photo by Aaron Flacke

  • Mindfulness in the Galleries: Winter Solstice Noon. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, free with museum admission ($15, $13 seniors, $10 students).

    Mindfulness in the Galleries: Winter Solstice

    Noon. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, free with museum admission ($15, $13 seniors, $10 students). portlandmuseum.org
    To mark the winter solstice, head to the Portland Museum of Art and join others to give thanks for the longest night of the year by acknowledging the bright light within all of us. During the meditative viewing session, you'll explore art with darker color palettes, then practice a simple guided mediation. You'll meet in the Selma Wolf Black Great Hall where seats will be provided.
    Staff photo by John Ewing

  • Philly Meets Maine with Mel Harris Doors at 6 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com Spend your Saturday night cracking up to the comedic stylings of Philadelphia-based comic Mel Harris. Here's a chance to spend the night before Christmas Eve having a proper laugh before Aunt Ethel arrives to make your life miserable.Mar1kOFF/Shutterstock.com

    Philly Meets Maine with Mel Harris

    Doors at 6 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
    Spend your Saturday night cracking up to the comedic stylings of Philadelphia-based comic Mel Harris. Here's a chance to spend the night before Christmas Eve having a proper laugh before Aunt Ethel arrives to make your life miserable.
    Mar1kOFF/Shutterstock.com

  • Christmas at Victoria Mansion 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday (except for Christmas Day), through Jan. 7. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 17, free under 6, $35 family rate (two adults and up to five children). victoriamansion.org If you still haven't visited Victoria Mansion during this holiday season, there's still plenty of time. The home is a spectacular place to visit anytime, and it's extra special at Christmastime. Local designers decorate the rooms in glorious yet historic fashion, and touring it is like stepping back in time. You'll feel a sense of nostalgia that will put a twinkle in your eye, and if you're lacking in Christmas spirit, this just might be the ticket to finding some.Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

    Christmas at Victoria Mansion

    11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday (except for Christmas Day), through Jan. 7. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 17, free under 6, $35 family rate (two adults and up to five children). victoriamansion.org
    If you still haven't visited Victoria Mansion during this holiday season, there's still plenty of time. The home is a spectacular place to visit anytime, and it's extra special at Christmastime. Local designers decorate the rooms in glorious yet historic fashion, and touring it is like stepping back in time. You'll feel a sense of nostalgia that will put a twinkle in your eye, and if you're lacking in Christmas spirit, this just might be the ticket to finding some.
    Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette

  • 'On a Mountain in Maine' 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, through Oct. 7. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15, $13 seniors, $10 students 17 and older, free for 16 and under and for Rockland residents. farnsworthmuseum.org Head to Rockland for the latest exhibit at the Farnsworth called "On a Mountain in Maine." It's an intimate show in the museum's Library Gallery, and it features works by Fitz Henry Lane, John Joseph Enneking, Marsden Hartley, James Fitzgerald, Andrew Winter and Carl Sprinchorn. The show's emphasis is on the exploration of the physical, spiritual and cultural landscape of Maine's mountains captured in paintings, poetry and literature through the lens of the historical record and Wabanaki myth and legend. Plus, Rockland's terrific, so make a day of it. Carl Sprinchorn, Logger’s Cabin by the Stream, c. 1948, oil on canvas, 28 x 34 inches, Museum Purchase, 1994. Image courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum

    'On a Mountain in Maine'

    10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, through Oct. 7. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15, $13 seniors, $10 students 17 and older, free for 16 and under and for Rockland residents. farnsworthmuseum.org
    Head to Rockland for the latest exhibit at the Farnsworth called "On a Mountain in Maine." It's an intimate show in the museum's Library Gallery, and it features works by Fitz Henry Lane, John Joseph Enneking, Marsden Hartley, James Fitzgerald, Andrew Winter and Carl Sprinchorn. The show's emphasis is on the exploration of the physical, spiritual and cultural landscape of Maine's mountains captured in paintings, poetry and literature through the lens of the historical record and Wabanaki myth and legend. Plus, Rockland's terrific, so make a day of it.
    Carl Sprinchorn, Logger’s Cabin by the Stream, c. 1948, oil on canvas, 28 x 34 inches, Museum Purchase, 1994. Image courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum

  • Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $8.50, free for kids. rocklandstrand.com The Farnsworth Museum and Strand Theatre are co-presenting a film screening on the day after Christmas that you're going to want to round up the kids for — especially if they're in the 3- to 7-year-old range. The 70-minute Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival features visually innovative animation and several audience award winners from the festival. Films include "Stone Soup" from France and Belgium about a diverse community that must set aside their differences to enjoy a meal together; "Tiger," about a hungry creature that comes up with a way to cure his hunger; and "Crocodile," about a young croc who enjoys a tasty treat. Expect an enchanting afternoon for both you and the young ones in your life. Photo courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum

    Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival

    1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $8.50, free for kids. rocklandstrand.com
    The Farnsworth Museum and Strand Theatre are co-presenting a film screening on the day after Christmas that you're going to want to round up the kids for — especially if they're in the 3- to 7-year-old range. The 70-minute Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival features visually innovative animation and several audience award winners from the festival. Films include "Stone Soup" from France and Belgium about a diverse community that must set aside their differences to enjoy a meal together; "Tiger," about a hungry creature that comes up with a way to cure his hunger; and "Crocodile," about a young croc who enjoys a tasty treat. Expect an enchanting afternoon for both you and the young ones in your life.
    Photo courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum

