Posted: December 18, 2017
From roller skating to “A Christmas Carol:” 9 things to do in Maine this weekend
Written by: Aimsel Ponti
Portland's Annual Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil
4 p.m. Thursday. Preble Street Resource Center, 5 Portland St., Portland. On Facebook
It's the happiest time of year for many of us, but this is an important chance to recognize that it's not
the case with everyone in Maine. Portland's Homeless Persons' Memorial Vigil, on the longest night of the year,
remembers homeless community members who have died. It's also is a time to recommit ourselves to the task of ending
homelessness. A candlelight procession will start at the Preble Resource Center and will proceed to Monument Square
for a ceremony. All are welcome to attend.
Staff photo by Gordon Chibroski
Roller-skating
Various days and hours. Happy Wheels Skate Center, 331 Warren Ave., Portland, $6.50. happywheelsme.com
Need a break from holiday parties and eggnog? Want to burn some calories in the funnest way possible?
Here's a throwback: roller-skating! Happy Wheels in Portland is just the spot to make your roller-skating dreams
come true so check the schedule and find a time that works for you, like maybe Friday or Saturday night from 8–
10:30 p.m. or Saturday from noon to 4 p.m. On Tuesday night, there's a session for the 18-plus crowd from 7:30–10
p.m. You can even sing the line "I got a brand new pair of roller skates, you've got a brand new key" by Melanie or
a little "Skating Away" from Jethro Tull, if you're so inclined. Happy Wheels rents roller and inline skates, and
there's a snack bar, arcade games and vending machines.
Staff photo by Derek Davis
'A Christmas Carol'
7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. The Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth, $15 (pay what you can on Thursday).
thefootlightsinfalmouth.com
You'll meet the ghosts of Jacob Marley, Christmas Past, Christmas Present and Christmas Future during a
performance of the timeless tale "A Christmas Carol." The miserly Ebenezer Scrooge goes on the journey of a
lifetime and is able to open his heart for perhaps the first time ever. The Footlights production features special
effects, music, over 125 costumes and a huge cast, including Michal J. Tobin as Scrooge. Nothing says Christmas
quite like this Dickens classic.
Photo courtesy of The Footlights Theatre
'It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play'
7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Saturday, noon on Sunday. Portland Stage Company, 25A Forest Ave.,
Portland, $15 to $65. portlandstage.org
Spend a little time in a New York City radio studio in 1945. That's the setting for "It's a Wonderful Life:
A Live Radio Play." The show recreates the story of George Bailey's second lease on life, and it's staged as a live
radio broadcast complete with sound effects performed right on stage that will make you feel like you're in Bedford
Falls. Nobody says "Merry Christmas" quite like George Bailey, so grab tickets before this show closes on Christmas
Eve.
Photo by Aaron Flacke
Mindfulness in the Galleries: Winter Solstice
Noon. Friday. Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland, free with museum admission ($15, $13 seniors,
$10 students). portlandmuseum.org
To mark the winter solstice, head to the Portland Museum of Art and join others to give thanks for the
longest night of the year by acknowledging the bright light within all of us. During the meditative viewing
session, you'll explore art with darker color palettes, then practice a simple guided mediation. You'll meet in the
Selma Wolf Black Great Hall where seats will be provided.
Staff photo by John Ewing
Philly Meets Maine with Mel Harris
Doors at 6 p.m. Saturday. Empire, 575 Congress St., Portland, $10, 21-plus. portlandempire.com
Spend your Saturday night cracking up to the comedic stylings of Philadelphia-based comic Mel Harris.
Here's a chance to spend the night before Christmas Eve having a proper laugh before Aunt Ethel arrives to make
your life miserable.
Mar1kOFF/Shutterstock.com
Christmas at Victoria Mansion
11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday (except for Christmas Day), through
Jan. 7. Victoria Mansion, 109 Danforth St., Portland, $16, $14 seniors, $5 ages 6 to 17, free under 6, $35 family
rate (two adults and up to five children). victoriamansion.org
If you still haven't visited Victoria Mansion during this holiday season, there's still plenty of time. The
home is a spectacular place to visit anytime, and it's extra special at Christmastime. Local designers decorate the
rooms in glorious yet historic fashion, and touring it is like stepping back in time. You'll feel a sense of
nostalgia that will put a twinkle in your eye, and if you're lacking in Christmas spirit, this just might be the
ticket to finding some.
Staff photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette
'On a Mountain in Maine'
10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, through Oct. 7. Farnsworth Art Museum, 16 Museum St., Rockland, $15,
$13 seniors, $10 students 17 and older, free for 16 and under and for Rockland residents. farnsworthmuseum.org
Head to Rockland for the latest exhibit at the Farnsworth called "On a Mountain in Maine." It's an intimate
show in the museum's Library Gallery, and it features works by Fitz Henry Lane, John Joseph Enneking, Marsden
Hartley, James Fitzgerald, Andrew Winter and Carl Sprinchorn. The show's emphasis is on the exploration of the
physical, spiritual and cultural landscape of Maine's mountains captured in paintings, poetry and literature
through the lens of the historical record and Wabanaki myth and legend. Plus, Rockland's terrific, so make a day of
it.
Carl Sprinchorn, Logger’s Cabin by the Stream, c. 1948, oil on canvas, 28 x 34 inches, Museum Purchase,
1994. Image courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum
Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival
1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 26. The Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, $8.50, free for kids. rocklandstrand.com
The Farnsworth Museum and Strand Theatre are co-presenting a film screening on the day after Christmas that
you're going to want to round up the kids for — especially if they're in the 3- to 7-year-old range. The 70-minute
Kid Flix: The Best of the New York International Children's Film Festival features visually innovative animation
and several audience award winners from the festival. Films include "Stone Soup" from France and Belgium about a
diverse community that must set aside their differences to enjoy a meal together; "Tiger," about a hungry creature
that comes up with a way to cure his hunger; and "Crocodile," about a young croc who enjoys a tasty treat. Expect
an enchanting afternoon for both you and the young ones in your life.
Photo courtesy of The Farnsworth Museum